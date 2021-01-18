US Capitol temporarily evacuated after security scare
A rehearsal for Joe Biden's inauguration was dramatically evacuated on Monday after a fire in a nearby homeless encampment caused security concerns.
Participants in the rehearsal were evacuated and parts of the Capitol complex were locked down out of an abundance of caution on Monday at around 10am.
Officials later said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration. Local firefighters put out the blaze quickly.
Mr Biden was not participating in the rehearsal, nor were other VIPs who will attend Wednesday's ceremony. But the fast decision to lock down underscores the fear that has gripped Washington since the deadly siege of the Capitol on January 6.
Security in the nation's capital city has been significantly stepped up in preparation for the inauguration, and the downtown area is essentially on lockdown with streets blocked, high fencing installed and tens of thousands of National Guard and other law enforcement officers stationed around the area.
But US officials are also concerned about a potential insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing the event, leading the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into the area.
President Donald Trump has refused to attend the inauguration, the first time a sitting president has not attended since Andrew Jackson, though Vice President Mike Pence will be there as well as other former presidents.
Capitol police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said there were currently no fires on or within the campus. "Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated," she said in a statement.
Participants were ushered from the West Front of the Capitol. Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the direction of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.
People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled "this is not a drill." The lockdown was lifted about an hour later.