U.S. Capitol on lockdown after police officers rammed by vehicle, suspect in custody

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

The U.S. Capitol is locked down due to an “external security threat.”

Two Capitol police officers are injured after someone rammed into them with a vehicle at an access point, according to U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Both officers and the suspect have been taken to a hospital, Capitol Police said.

Police shot the suspect after he stepped out of his vehicle with a knife, Bloomberg reported.

The suspect is in critical condition, the Associated Press reported, and one of the officers is in serious condition.

On Jan. 6, a mob in support of then-president Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers worked to certify results of the 2020 election, following weeks of baseless claims from Trump that the election was fraudulent.

Five died during the attack, and Trump was again impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, this time on charges of inciting an insurrection. He was later acquitted by the Senate.

Additional perimeter fencing put up around the Capitol after the riot was removed in late March, but an inner perimeter fence still remains in place.

Spring recess is in session for Congress, and no lawmakers were inside the building, NBC reported.

