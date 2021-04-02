U.S. Capitol locked down after vehicle 'rammed' into officers; suspect reported dead

The U.S. Capitol went into a lockdown on Friday after officials said a vehicle plowed into Capitol Police officers.

In a statement, the U.S. Capitol Police said it was responding to reports that "someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers."

"A suspect is in custody," the USCP statement said. "Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital."

ABC and NBC News reported that the unidentified suspect was shot by police and later died.

A photo taken by an Associated Press photographer showed officers surrounding a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a barricade on the Capitol's north side.

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Friday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Earlier, a message played over the loudspeakers inside the Capitol said that all buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

Video shared on social media also showed a helicopter landing at the Capitol.

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

Other footage showed National Guard troops marching toward the Capitol. Some were then seen surrounding roadblocks that had previously been installed on Capitol Hill.

A large number of national guard troops now surround the roadblocks previously installed around the Capitol. This was from the corner of Louisiana and Constitution NW pic.twitter.com/wpCfkAuVcL — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) April 2, 2021

Tensions in Washington have remained high in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the assault. Trump was impeached for his role in inciting the riot and there were a number of resignations, including from the Capitol Police chief and the sergeants-at-arms of both the House and Senate.

Story continues

In early March, the House recessed early after Capitol Police said they discovered evidence of a "possible plot" against legislators tied to the same far-right conspiracy theorists that helped spark the Jan. 6 violence.

Yet Republicans have spent weeks pressuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove protective fencing erected in the aftermath of the attack.

Outer fencing around the Capitol came down over the weekend. And "inner perimeter fence" around the Capitol Building is still in place.

Both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives were not in session Friday as Congress is on recess.

Police officers surround the scene after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Friday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asked for prayers for the injured officers.

"Please join me in prayer for the two Capitol Police officers and their families," McCarthy tweeted. "They reacted quickly and bravely, as did all the other first responders at the scene. The whole country is pulling for them right now."

With David Knowles and Christopher Wilson contributing reporting.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

____

Read more from Yahoo News: