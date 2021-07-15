US Capitol Police arrest Rep. Joyce Beatty during voting rights protest in Hart Senate Office Building

Andrew Miller
1 min read
Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty was arrested in the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday after she led a group of protesters into the building.

A photo posted by Politico reporter Nicholas Wu shows Beatty and others being zip-tied by Capitol Police.

Beatty, who is the head of the Congressional Black Caucus, was seen moments earlier walking into the building chanting "end the filibuster."

Around the same time of the arrest, Beatty posted on her Twitter account that she was marching to the Senate to protect voting rights for Black women.

"Black women are demanding OUR right to vote! We’re marching to the Senate to send a strong message. #OurPowerOurMessage" Beatty tweeted.

Beatty’s Twitter account also posted a photo of the arrest taking place with the caption, "Let the people fight for justice."

"This afternoon, nine people were arrested for demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds," the Capitol Police said in a statement to Fox News. "At approximately 3:30pm, the United States Capitol Police responded to the Atrium in the Hart Senate Office Building for reports of illegal demonstration activity. After officers arrived on the scene, they warned the demonstrators three times to stop. Those who refused were arrested for D.C. Code §22-1307. Two males and seven females were transported to USCP Headquarters for processing."

