US Capitol Police Clash With Protesters Calling For Gaza Ceasefire

Police in riot gear clashed with demonstrators calling for a Gaza ceasefire in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, November 15.

Footage captured by Chuck Modiano shows officers forcibly pulling and pushing protesters outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the organizers of the demonstration said police responded with “overwhelming violence” and “did not give any warnings or requests to disperse" at Wednesday’s protest.

In a statement, Capitol police said members of Congress were inside the building and demonstrators “failed to obey our lawful orders” to move away from the area. Credit: Chuck Modiano via Storyful