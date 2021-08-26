US Capitol Police officers are suing Trump, the Proud Boys, and more over violence at the January 6 insurrection

A pro-Trump mob clashes with police on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

7 Capitol Police officers are suing former President Donald Trump and others for their alleged roles in instigating the January 6 insurrection.

The lawsuit accuses Trump of intentionally rallying his supporters to attack the US Capitol.

The officers seek a jury trial for the allegations against Trump and the other defendants.

Seven US Capitol Police officers are suing former President Donald Trump, as well as several far-right figures and extremist groups, for attacks against police at the January 6 insurrection.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal district court in Washington, DC, names more than two dozen defendants in total, including Roger Stone; Ali Alexander, an organizer of the "Stop the Steal" rally; and members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Three Percenters.

The officers seek a jury trial for the allegations against Trump and the other defendants, in addition to relief for compensatory and punitive damages. Each of the seven officers in the case are represented by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a nonprofit legal group.

Lawyers for Trump, Stone, and Alexander did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of coordinating the attack on the Capitol ahead of time, resulting in mental and physical injuries for the officers. It also accuses the group of assault, battery, negligence, violating a bias-related crimes act, conspiracy to interfere with civil rights (the Ku Klux Klan Act), and failure to prevent the conspiracy.

"Because of Defendants' unlawful actions, Plaintiffs were violently assaulted, spat on, tear-gassed, bear-sprayed, subjected to racial slurs and epithets, and put in fear for their lives," the lawsuit says. "Plaintiffs' injuries, which Defendants caused, persist to this day."

The lawsuit alleges that the extremist groups acted at Trump's behest, both before the 2020 presidential election and after. The lawsuit points to Trump and "Trump for President" staff personally planning a January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded that Capitol riot, including the venue, music, time, and date. It alleges the time and date were intentionally selected to coincide with the certification of the presidential election.

The lawsuit notes that Trump asked his supporters on Twitter to travel to Washington, DC and protest on several different occasions.

"The 'Justice' Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation's history, despite overwhelming evidence," Trump tweeted in December 2020. "They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th."

The officers say that Trump's supporters took his tweets as a call to action to prevent Congress from rightfully certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory at any cost, including force.

"Responding to TRUMP's calls, as TRUMP and other Defendants and coconspirators intended," the lawsuit states, "PROUD BOYS, OATH KEEPERS, and other Defendants planned and coordinated among themselves and with others to come to Washington, D.C., and violently attack the United States Capitol and the law enforcement officers defending it."

The lawsuit alleges Trump escalated his rhetoric at the rally as the crowd became increasingly riled up.

"When you catch somebody in a fraud, you're allowed to go by very different rules," Trump had said at the rally. "Something's wrong here. Something is really wrong, can't have happened and we fight, we fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

Finishing up his speech, Trump told the crowd to "walk down Pennsylvania Avenue" to "take back our country."

Thousands in the crowd heeded his words and rushed to the Capitol, where Congress had begun certifying the presidential election. Rioters ultimately breached the building and paused the certification, but only briefly.

Federal employees are generally immune to lawsuits due to the Westfall Act. The Justice Department, however, previously ruled that Republican Rep. Mo Brooks' attendance and speech at the rally was outside the scope of his employment, making him ineligible for legal immunity.

The DOJ may reasonably use the same logic to prevent Trump from receiving legal immunity in this case.

At least 619 people have been charged in relation to the Capitol riots, but only 28 have pleaded guilty.

