US Capitol police warn of possible militia plot to breach Congress

·3 min read
Members of the National Guard stand at the East Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC
The US Capitol Police said "we are taking the intelligence seriously"

Security has been ramped up at the US Capitol in response to "a possible plot to breach" the building on Thursday, Capitol police say.

The move was prompted by intelligence about threats made by a militia group, a statement said.

The force said it was "prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress".

The House of Representatives scrapped Thursday's session after the threat was revealed.

However the Senate, which also convenes in the Capitol, plans to go ahead with a debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion (£1.36 trillion) Covid-19 relief bill.

What did police say about the threat?

"Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol," the US Capitol Police said in a statement. "We are taking the intelligence seriously.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this information, we cannot provide additional details at this time."

The threat comes two months after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building in January while elected lawmakers were inside moving to certify Joe Biden's election victory.

The riot saw five people including a police officer killed and shook the foundations of American democracy. The head of the Capitol police force later resigned.

The US Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with participation in the siege. Those arrested include members of the right-wing militia groups the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.

Democrats said the attack amounted to an insurrection and led an impeachment of Mr Trump for allegedly inciting the mob, making him the first president in US history to be impeached twice. Mr Trump was later acquitted by the Senate.

In late February Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman told Congress that the Trump supporters behind the January attack want to "blow up" the Capitol and kill lawmakers.

Leon Panetta, a former US Defence Secretary and CIA chief, told the BBC that police would take no chances following January's attack.

"We have got to have constant intelligence on domestic terrorists, have to track their possible efforts to again repeat what happened on January sixth and I think that's what you're seeing now, is an abundance of caution to make sure that we are properly prepared to react, if in fact any group attempts any kind of armed attack again on the United States Capitol," he said.

Why is Thursday significant?

Supporters of an extremist conspiracy theory known as QAnon falsely believe Thursday will mark Mr Trump's return to the White House for a second term.

They have latched onto this date because before the 20th amendment of the US Constitution - adopted in 1933 - moved the swearing-in dates of the president and Congress to January, American leaders took office on 4 March.

QAnon is a wide-ranging and completely unfounded theory that says that President Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles in government, business and the media.

Security services were aware of online QAnon discussions surrounding 4 March, but did not "have any indication of violence or a specific, credible plot at this time", an FBI official had told The Washington Post last week.

On Wednesday, Melissa Smislova, the acting intelligence chief of the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed to lawmakers that an internal intelligence bulletin about "extremists discussing 4 March, and 6 March" had been issued.

Recommended Stories

  • Three women media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan

    Three women who worked for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan were gunned down Tuesday in separate attacks, the news editor of the privately owned station said. Shokrullah Pasoon, of Enikass Radio and TV in Jalalabad, said one of the women, Mursal Wahidi, was walking home when gunmen opened fire, according to eyewitnesses. Afghanistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media workers.

  • Pete Hegseth, North Carolina diners respond to liberal media criticism over 10th Amendment

    'Fox & Friends Weekend' host Pete Hegseth addresses media criticism of his CPAC speech on his diner visits and talks to voters at Pete's Family Restaurant in Carthage, N.C.

  • Major flooding continues South as new storm to bring snow to California and Southwest

    Rivers continue to flow out of their banks from Texas to West Virginia where 18 states are on alert for flooding on Wednesday. The Kentucky River and Ohio River are most at risk for major to moderate flooding to continue for the next several days as entire towns continue to be submerged under water in Kentucky where a state of emergency has been declared. A new storm system is set to move into southern California today with snow for Los Angeles and San Diego mountains and this would be the first rain in Los Angeles since January.

  • AP Top Stories March 3 P

    Here's the latest for Wednesday March 3rd: Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol; CDC is warning against virus fatigue; US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq base and Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office.

  • Selena Gomez Enlists DJ Snake, Myke Towers for ‘Revelación’ EP

    Rauw Alejandro also features on seven-song set

  • Watchdog says Elaine Chao, ex-transpo secretary and Mitch McConnell's wife, misused office including making staff edit her dad's Wikipedia page

    Chao used her staff to purchase items using her personal credit card and do chores for her father, an investigators for the inspector general found.

  • fuboTV: Bulls Lose, What’s Next?

    fuboTV (FUBO) has only been a publicly traded entity for six months, but it has had plenty of ups and downs already. The stock’s latest move was decidedly downbeat; Investors appeared disappointed with the company’s 4Q20 results, sending shares sharply into the red. The naysayers will point out their main beef still holds: fuboTV remains wildly unprofitable. Earnings per share for Q4 came in at a net loss of $2.47, far higher than the net loss of 73 cents the Street was expecting. Marketing outlays, and higher subscriber and G&A costs were responsible for the heavy losses. However, there were many positives to counter the negative bottom-line figure, according to Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. FUBO generated quarterly revenue of $105.07 million, higher than its pre-announced range of $94–98 million and ahead of the estimates by $8.53 million. The subscriber counts also came in higher than the pre-announced figure; FUBO ended 2020 with 547,880 paid subscribers vs. the 545,000 guide and up by 73% from the same period last year. Ad revenue also significantly increased, up by approximately 150% to $13 million. For FY21, FUBO raised its revenue guidance from the prior $415 – 435 million range to between $460 – 470 million, higher at the mid-point than the $461 million in sales the Street had guided for. While the company expects a seasonal subscriber dip in Q1, it anticipates seeing out FY21 with 760,000 to 770,000 paid subscribers. FUBO will also start integrating sports wagering into its platform later this year, first with a free to play (FTP) wagering app in 3Q21 and a sportsbook in the fourth quarter. “With its raised FY:21 revenue guidance and robust Ad ARPU growth demonstrated throughout FY:20, its recently closed acquisition of Vigtory which advances its sports wagering business, and its late-January cash infusion, we are optimistic about fuboTV’s prospects,” Pachter said. Pachter believes the sportsbook’s launch won’t bring in much revenue at first but says the free-to-play product has “the potential to drive word of mouth about fuboTV and ultimately could serve as a catalyst to drive new subscribers.” As a result, Pachter reiterated an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, while lifting his price target from $50 to $53. Following the post-earnings selloff, investors are looking at upside of 55% from current levels. (To watch Pachter’s track record, click here) Most Street analysts appear on the same page. 1 Hold and Sell, each, are countered by 7 Buys, all coalescing to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The forecast is for 28% upside over the next 12 months, as the $43.72 average price target indicates. (See FUBO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Congress renews gun safety push with background check bills

    The House and Senate legislation is seen by advocates as a first step that enjoys broad public support.

  • Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies

    Alphabet Inc's Google will not build or use alternate tools to track web browsing traffic once it begins phasing out existing technology from its Chrome browser next year, it said in a blog post on Wednesday, in a move that will reshape how online advertising works. Google first announced it would get rid of third-party cookies, which for decades has enabled online ads, early last year to meet growing data privacy standards in Europe and the United States. Privacy activists for years have criticized tech companies including Google for using cookies to gather web browsing records across websites they don't own, enabling them to develop profiles on users' interests to serve personalized ads.

  • Creator of CPAC golden Trump statue admits it was made in China, after saying Mexico

    ‘Everything is made in China,’ said a business partner behind the six foot replica

  • Myanmar U.N. envoy, junta make rival claims to U.N. representation

    Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations in New York has formally staked his claim as the country's legitimate representative while the junta seeks to replace him in a dispute that will likely have to be settled by the world body's 193 member states. Myanmar state television announced on Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country, a day after he urged countries to use "any means necessary" to reverse a Feb. 1 coup that ousted the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. But in letters to the U.N. General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken - seen by Reuters on Tuesday - Kyaw Moe Tun said he remains Myanmar's U.N. ambassador.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Nicola Sturgeon hits back at Alex Salmond claims at Holyrood inquiry appearance - live updates

    Nicola Sturgeon facing calls to resign as witnesses back Alex Salmond's evidence on key meetings Tom Harris | The cynical SNP has shattered any faith in the Scottish constitution Nicola Sturgeon has come out fighting in her long-awaited appearance before the Holyrood inquiry into her government's unlawful investigation of Alex Salmond, amid calls for her to resign. The First Minister apologised for the "serious mistakes" made in the handling of Mr Salmond's alleged sexual harassment claims, but insisted that she was not out to "get" her predecessor. She said there is not "a shred of evidence" to support her former mentor's claim there was a "malicious and concerted" attempt to see him removed from public life and she has consistently denied breaching the ministerial code. Ms Sturgeon is facing calls from the Scottish Conservatives to step down after two witnesses backed up Alex Salmond's claim that she misled parliament about a meeting with her predecessor. The Scottish Government launched an investigation into the former first minister after a number of women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. But a successful judicial review by Mr Salmond resulted in the investigation being ruled unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias", with a £512,250 payout for legal fees. Mr Salmond was later acquitted of 13 charges following a criminal trial at Edinburgh's High Court. Follow the live updates below.

  • Analysis: Biden retreats from vow to make pariah of Saudis

    As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised to make a pariah out of Saudi Arabia over the 2018 killing of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration made clear Friday it would forgo sanctions or any other major penalty against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Khashoggi killing, even after a U.S. intelligence report concluded the prince ordered it.

  • Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting

    The leader of Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) said on Tuesday he is in no rush to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, and that Beijing's proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had "no market" on the island. The KMT ruled China before retreating to Taiwan at the end of a civil war with the Communists in 1949. While ties across the Taiwan Strait have improved dramatically in the last three decades, Beijing continues to claim Taiwan as its own territory.

  • Mother arrested after four-year-old girl found alone on NYC sidewalk remained unclaimed for days

    Over the weekend police officers were stunned to discover a four-year-old girl roaming the streets of New York City alone. Saturday, police noticed the child walking alone just after midnight at the corner of E. 156 St. and Prospect Ave. in the Bronx. Sunday, the NYPD shared surveillance video on its official Twitter page that showed a person who appears to be a woman walking ahead as the girl crosses the street alone.

  • Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

    A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada recommended Wednesday that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to four months to quickly inoculate more people amid a shortage of doses in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. The current protocol is an interval of three to four weeks between doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

  • Jets’ plans at quarterback are becoming increasingly clear

    NEW YORK — Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh haven’t quite tipped their hand for their plans at quarterback yet, but those plans are becoming increasingly clear. Sam Darnold is on the block. Trading for Deshaun Watson is unlikely. Perhaps the clearest statement came from Douglas when he was asked a leading question about trading the Jets’ boatload of picks for a player. ...

  • Sussex society: The key figures at the centre of the Meghan bullying claims

    Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied members of her staff. These are the key figures at the centre of the allegations. Simon Case Briefly director of strategy at GCHQ before going on to work for the Duke of Cambridge as his private secretary (pictured below). He then returned to government, first as permanent secretary in Downing Street to Boris Johnson and then more recently as Cabinet Secretary.

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceProgressives argue Biden's compromise on stimulus checks is 'completely deranged'Mike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election lies