US Capitol riot arrests: What we know about the Kentucky people charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convicted meth manufacturer who was sentenced to a decade in prison.

An election-conspiracy leader who protested outside U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's house.

A 23-year-old University of Kentucky student who posted from the U.S. Capitol riot, "can't wait to tell my grandkids I was here."

All three are among the more than a dozen defendants with Kentucky ties who have been charged with a variety of federal crimes in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, ranging from trespassing to assaulting an officer.

Some have appeared before federal judges and been releaded on bond with varying conditions, with each case moving forward at different paces.

Authorities say more Kentuckians will be charged for crimes related to the violent riot, though it’s unclear how many or when.

The defendants initially appeared before federal judges in their home districts, but the cases have been transferred to the D.C. Circuit for prosecution.

Here’s what we know about the defendants so far:

Joseph Irwin

Joseph Irwin of Cecilia, Kentucky, was arrested and charged Aug. 17 with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct and parading/demonstrating in the Capitol building, the FBI's Louisville office said.

Irwin, a former deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, has a status conference in his federal case set for Oct. 26, according to online court records.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered to "continue preexisting mental health treatment" and not possess any firearms or weapons while awaiting his next appearance in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Irwin is represented by a public defender and must also notify the Western District of Kentucky if he intends to travel outside of the court's jurisdiction, according to online records.

Robert Lynn Bauer

Update: Robert Bauer was sentenced 45 days in jail during an Oct. 13 hearing

Robert Lynn Bauer, 43, of Cave City, was initially charged with entering restricted grounds and picketing on Capitol grounds.

But court records show two additional charges were added Jan. 22: entering grounds with the intent of impeding government business and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Bauer admitted he attended the Donald Trump rally during which five people were killed and hundreds more injured with his wife, Jenny, and his cousin from Virginia, Edward Hemenway, who also was charged.

He told the FBI his wife went back to the hotel room while he and Hemenway entered the Capitol. She was not charged.

A photo of Kentucky resident Robert L. Bauer inside the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6. He's been charged federally with trespassing.

Photos of Bauer and Hemenway inside various parts of the Capitol building were obtained by the FBI.

Bauer first appeared Jan. 15 before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl, based in Bowling Green, by video conference while in FBI custody, and then before Washington, D.C., U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather on Jan. 19.

He has pleaded guilty to his charges and has a sentencing hearing set for Oct. 13, with federal prosecutors recommending both Bauer and his cousin serve 30 days in jail and pay $500 in restitution, according to court documents.

Court records show Bauer was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. He’s required to report weekly to pretrial services and is prohibited from attending any state or federal Capitol grounds; participating in public protests or rallies; going to Washington, except for court and meetings with an attorney; possessing a firearm or weapon; and breaking any other laws.

He’s also required to notify pretrial services if he plans to travel outside Kentucky and get court approval to leave the country. Court records show he has not obtained an attorney and is scheduled to appear before Meriweather on Tuesday.

Bauer’s criminal history includes drug convictions in Barren, Cumberland and Warren counties in Kentucky.

In 2007, he was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamines, first-degree possession of meth, unlawful possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription controlled substance not in its original container in Barren County.

The same year, he was convicted of unlawful possession of meth, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing meth in Cumberland County, according to court records.

Bauer was sentenced to a total of 10 years. He was paroled in November 2008 and completed his supervision in August 2013, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

In 2005, he was found guilty of shoplifting in Barren County, and in 2004 spent 30 days in jail following a DUI in Warren County.

Damon Michael Beckley

Damon Michael Beckley, a 52-year-old Cub Run resident, was charged with entering restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He appears in video taken inside the Capitol posted online by another protester.

About 23 minutes into the video, Beckley, wearing a "Trump" beanie, a black cap and tan hood, can be seen standing with at least 100 angry protesters in Statuary Hall. They stood before five officers who were trying to block off the hallway leading to the chamber.

Later that day, Beckley also gave a viral interview from the Capitol building during the riot, saying he wouldn't put up with "tyrannical rule."

Damon Michael Beckley, 53

The week before the riots, the Louisville protester is seen on video speaking outside McConnell's Louisville home Jan. 2.

He was there with a group he founded, D.C. Under Siege, to protest McConnell accepting the 2020 presidential election results, despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

In a Jan. 27 email filed in the Western District of Kentucky, Beckley asked the court to change his plea from not guilty to no contest, meaning he does not admit nor deny responsibility but agrees to accept punishment.

He also notified the court he would be representing himself and asked that his travel restrictions associated with the conditions of his release be lifted.

The case has been transferred to the D.C. circuit, though an email response to Beckley from Western District U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Brent Brennenstuhl indicated his email and the response would be forwarded to the court clerk in Washington, since Kentucky no longer has jurisdiction.

He has a status conference scheduled for Dec. 3, according to online court records.

Beckley in his notice asked the court to "spare the public additional time lost" on his "poor behavior choices" and to consider probation in lieu of incarceration.

In the event restitution is ordered, he asked to be allowed to "make good on that" through community service, noting his 34 years of experience in construction specializing in residential and commercial remodeling and job management, according to his letter.

He also asked the court to lift his travel restrictions, which require him to stay in the Western District of Kentucky except for travel to Washington, D.C., for court matters.

Beckley, who was initially held at Grayson County Detention Center, appeared at a virtual hearing Jan. 19 and in person for another hearing Jan. 20. He was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond and is required to wear a GPS device as part of a location monitoring program.

Under the conditions of his release, he's required to report to pretrial services any interaction with law enforcement, and he's banned from protesting or going on any state or federal Capitol grounds.

Beckley's use of the internet is restricted — he's not allowed to communicate or post about matters related to the protests or the U.S. government.

Beckley said he is seeking business investment money from parties in other states — dealings that cannot be done over the internet. He also said he has construction materials and personal items in storage in Indiana and has pending civil lawsuits against individuals in other states.

Beckley also said he would send an apology letter to former Vice President Mike Pence for wrongfully implicating him as "being part of the cause of the rioting" and for his own conduct on the Capital grounds.

His phone, laptop and his daughter's new tablet confiscated by the FBI as part of the investigation contain important business contacts and files, he wrote, and asked that they be returned. Beckley also asked that the FBI help find his phone, which was apparently stolen from him in D.C. by an "attacker."

"This person (whomever it is) has the ability to post things online as if they were Mr. Beckley," he wrote, adding that the individual could make it appear as if he wasn't complying with court orders.

He also requested his First Amendment right be restored, because he and his family "have received many threats online, some severe."

He went on to say his family is being painted online by media as white supremacists and part of hate groups, "all of which couldn't be further from the truth, as he and his family are vehemently opposed to all forms of racism and other discriminations."

Upon compliance with all the court orders, he asked that his Second Amendment right to have firearms be restored.

Jefferson Circuit Court records show Beckley was charged in 2016 with second-degree assault, robbery and wanton endangerment following an incident with someone who hired him to do work on her home.

Kentucky state business records show Beckley established two LLC businesses that were dissolved after failing to file annual reports. The first, urminds’eye LLC, was established in March 2007 and dissolved in 2010 after no annual report was filed that year. Records show filed annual reports in 2008 and 2009.

A second business, Bucketjack Material Handling Systems, International LLC, was founded in 2010 and administratively dissolved when the first annual report wasn’t filed, records show.

The business address on Gleeson Avenue is the same listed on a Facebook page for the business DeckDude of Louisville.

Beckley doesn’t hold any professional licenses in Kentucky, according to a search of the state’s department of professional licensing.

At the time Beckley was charged, police alleged Beckley didn’t complete the work, so the woman hired someone else to complete the job.

But Beckley then showed up at the home and demanded his tools back.

When the woman refused and demanded a refund, police wrote, Beckley swung a board at the 74-year-old. The newly hired worker tried to intervene and was struck by Beckley with a dry-wall brace, allegedly causing a seizure.

Beckley then left with the tools belonging to the worker.

The case was dismissed in October 2017 without prejudice, meaning the charges could be brought again, after an essential witness was unavailable to testify because of health issues, according to Kristi Gray, assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Jefferson County.

Beckley then made a motion through his attorney to reject the dismissal and move forward to a jury trial, but that did not occur.

The case was dismissed with prejudice in 2018 when it became clear the witness’s circumstances hadn’t and wouldn’t change, Gray said.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright

Update: Ex-UK student who bragged about entering Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to jail

A 23-year-old University of Kentucky student from West Virginia, Gracyn Dawn Courtright was charged with entering restricted grounds, entering grounds with intent to impede government business, demonstrating on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property under $1,000.

The criminal complaint against Courtright says a photo published by The Washington Post appears to show her holding up her phone in a crowd that initially clashed with police in the halls of the Capitol.

The FBI determined the video she took and posted online were taken about the same time as the photo was taken, according to the affidavit.

Federal prosecutors are charging UK student Gracyn Courtright in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot.

The FBI also obtained videos and screenshots of her now-deleted Instagram and Twitter accounts showing photos of her at the Capitol, one captioned: "can't wait to tell my grandkids I was here."

The affidavit also includes photos from security footage appearing to show Courtright inside the building carrying a "Members Only" sign up a set of stairs before a law enforcement officer took it from her.

A federal public defender appointed on her behalf, Rhett Johnson, declined to comment.

Courtright first appeared in the Southern District of West Virginia, where she was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. She's required to stay within her federal district and is only allowed to travel to Washington for court-related matters and to Lexington for classes, as approved by a probation officer.

She also had to surrender her passport.

A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 16 and could face up to six months in prison, per the guidelines included in online court documents.

The conditions of her release require her to get medical or psychiatric treatment, participate in substance abuse therapy and counseling, and submit to drug and alcohol tests, court records show.

She's also not allowed to use alcohol or narcotics, not allowed to have a gun and must report to her probation officer all interactions with law enforcement.

The UK student graduated high school in Hurricane, West Virginia, in 2015, public records show. She's now a mathematical economics major and made the dean's list in the spring and fall of 2020.

Nearly 2,900 people had signed a change.org petition earlier this year to have Courtright expelled for attending the riots.

UK spokesman Jay Blanton said the university doesn't discuss individual disciplinary matters and Courtright remains enrolled as a student.

"But, in general, we can tell you that the student code of conduct applies both on and off campus," he said. "If the university is made aware of a student taking actions in violation of local, state or federal laws, the student code of conduct applies in that context."

Fayette County court records show Courtright was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault with no injury and one count of fourth-degree assault with a minor injury, but all three charges were dismissed in 2018.

She's also involved in a civil action related to a car accident.

Chad Barrett Jones

Chad Barrett Jones, 42, of Mount Washington, was charged with assault on a federal officer with a gun, impeding law enforcement, destruction of government property, disrupting official proceedings, entering restricted grounds, entering grounds with the intent of impeding government business, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and engaging in violent acts on Capitol grounds.

He's accused of being part of an aggressive crowd trying to breach a barricaded door to the Speaker's Lobby — a hallway that connects to the House chambers, according to the criminal complaint.

Chad Barrett Jones, of Mount Washington, is seen on another protester's video using a rolled up flag to smash the door the to Speaker's Hallway during riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He faces nine federal charges, including assaulting an officer.

As members of the crowd shouted at the Capitol Police officers guarding the door, Jones "forcefully struck" the door's glass panels at least 10 times with a long, wooden flagpole, according to the affidavit.

The location is the same spot where rioter Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by Capitol Police while attempting to crawl through a broken window.

Jones was initially held in Oldham County Jail, but he was then released to the custody of his wife, Amanda Jones, who secured his $100,000 bond.

He's required to stay in the Western District of Kentucky, must surrender his passport and is banned from obtaining any other travel documents. He's also required to pay, if he's able, for location monitoring at the discretion of the probation officer.

Chad Barrett Jones, of Mount Washington, is seen on another protester's video seconds before Ashli Babbitt was shot trying to climb through a broken window to the Speaker's Hallway.

Jones can't possess a gun and must report all interaction with law enforcement. He's prohibited from using social media applications and encrypted text messaging applications unless approved in advance by his probation officer.

Kentucky court records indicate Jones has no prior criminal history.

His case has continued this fall in federal court, with no upcoming court appearances immediately scheduled, according to online records.

Louisville defense attorney Nathan Miller, who was initially representing Jones, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michael Sparks

Michael Sparks, 43, of Elizabethtown, was charged with entering restricted grounds, entering grounds with the intent to impede government business, impeding law enforcement, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and demonstrating on Capital grounds.

In the days after the riots, tipsters reached out to the FBI to identify Sparks, who is seen on several videos from the event entering the building and roaming the halls while the presidential election was being certified by Congress.

The FBI in an affidavit said the man circled is Michael Sparks, an Elizabethtown resident accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6.

Sparks was the first individual to enter the Capitol through the broken window around 2:13 p.m., according to the criminal complaint. While following a group through the Capitol, he's shown in various videos shouting and acting in a threatening manner toward a Capitol Police officer the group was confronting.

Facebook posts sent to the FBI indicate Sparks confirmed he planned to go to Washington for the rally in support of Trump and warned "a new dawn is coming. Be ready," the complaint said.

Sparks was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond. He's required to report to probation and must get permission before the officer before leaving the Western District of Kentucky, according to court records.

Records show he doesn't have any criminal convictions in Kentucky.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for Nov. 9, according to online court records.

Louisville attorney Brian Butler, who represented Sparks during his initial appearance, said another attorney will likely represent him going forward and declined to comment.

Jordan Revlett

Jordan Revlett, 23, of Island in McLean County, is the most recent Kentuckian to be charged for allegedly participating in the riots. He was arrested Monday and appeared virtually in federal court before an Owensboro the same day.

Revlett was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. His travel is restricted to Kentucky's Western District and Washington for court matters, and he's not allowed on any state or federal capitol premises.

A selfie of Jordan Revlett in his car after allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol building the day of the Jan. 6 riots. He was charged federally with entering restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds Jan. 25.

He's required to report to probation and isn't allowed to have a gun or participate in public rallies until his case is resolved, court records show.

Video surveillance shows Revlett entering the Capitol building at the Upper West Terrace door about 2:35 p.m. Jan. 6, according to the criminal complaint.

The FBI received tips about Revlett's involvement — screenshots of Revlett's Snapchat account indicating he was in and around the Capitol building during the time of the riots, according to the criminal complaint.

The tipster, whom the FBI interviewed, also provided a 42-second Snapchat video taken on Revlett's account that shows a chaotic, noisy scene of people climbing stairs toward a door on the Upper West Terrace.

The clip was recorded from the perspective of someone also entering the building. Once inside, shouting and chanting can be heard. A male voice near the steps yells loudly, "We're in the (expletive) White House!" while another male voice says, "Holy (expletive)."

An image taken inside the U.S. Capitol building from Kentucky resident Jordan Revlett's Snapchat account. He was charged federally with entering restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds Jan. 25.

The video switches to a first-person view of rioters and officers inside the Capitol with people chanting, "Let us through!" Then, it switches to a selfie of Revlett in a car with the caption: "Just so you guys know a capitol police officer opened the door from inside to let us in," according to the complaint.

Another image from his Snapchat account that was added from Revlett's camera roll shows a line of 10 police officers guarding a hallway next to a statue of Abraham Lincoln. The caption said, "Fyi there was no gunshots."

All the images from the Snapchat account display Revlett's name and the amount of time that passed between when the videos and images were posted and when the user viewed Revlett's posts.

Bryce Caldwell, an Owensboro attorney representing Revlett, declined to comment about the merits of the allegations, but said they were still in the early stages of the case and had many motions to file.

Caldwell said his intention is to represent his client throughout the whole case, which will be tried virtually before a federal judge in Washington.

A status conference in Revlett's case is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Dalton Crase and Troy Williams

Dalton Ray Crase, 21, and Troy Dylan Williams, 25, both of Lexington, were charged with entering a restricted building or grounds, entering restricted grounds with the intent to impede government business, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, picketing on Capitol grounds and aiding or abetting a crime against the U.S. government.

They're the first in Kentuckians who were at the Capitol charged with aiding or abetting.

They were scheduled to appear in federal court before a judge in the Eastern District of Kentucky on Feb. 1. The conditions of Crase's release were not immediately available.

Lexington resident Dalton Ray Crase inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He was charged in connection to the riots.

A status conference in the case for both men has been scheduled for Oct. 14, according to online court records.

Williams was released but required to report to probation, actively seek employment and surrender his passport. He's also banned from obtaining international travel documents and leaving the Eastern District of Kentucky except for work purposes and travel to court hearings.

He's also required to avoid all direct and indirect contact with victims or witnesses except through counsel. Williams is not allowed to have a firearm, not allowed to partake in protests or rallies and must report all interactions with law enforcement.

According to the criminal complaint against Crase and Williams, the two traveled by car to Washington with a third person, a witness not named in the complaint, and arrived at their hotel in Arlington, Virginia just after midnight on Jan. 6.

From a third party, the FBI received screen grabs of the witness' Facebook page with messages indicating he entered the U.S. Capitol building.

In an interview with the FBI, the witness admitted riding with his two friends, but said his Facebook page misrepresented his presence at the Capitol. He provided records that indicated he was temporarily hospitalized for an illness he developed on the car ride there and didn't participate in any of the events at the Capitol that day, the complaint said.

Lexington residents Troy Dylan Williams, left, and Dalton Ray Crase, far right in the red hat, just before they enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. They were both charged federally for alleged participation in the riots.

In an interview with the FBI, Crase admitted he arrived at the Washington Monument area around 11:30 a.m. and listened to the end of former U.S. President Donald Trump's speech. He met up with Williams after and walked with a large crowd toward the Capitol.

Crase said he saw barricades that had been knocked over and didn't see any police stopping folks from getting closer to the building. They both went into the building after the riots started, but Crase said he didn't take part in any violence.

Crase also said it was "dumb" for them to go in, and that it didn't register he might be breaking the law by being in the building. He said if he were ever to go in again, he would get a "pass."

In an interview with the FBI, Williams said he and Crase went inside the building after it was breached, but had no intention of going in until everyone was already inside, describing it as "herd mentality," according to the complaint. He said they both went in twice — once around 2:39 p.m. and once around 3:08, verifying it with timestamps on videos he'd taken while inside.

Williams told agents he told Crase that they would leave if people start "fighting the cops and getting crazy," according to the complaint. He also voluntarily provided photos and videos to the FBI.

When asked, Williams said he, "to a degree," felt he wasn't doing anything wrong by being inside. He said he didn't do anything wrong or inciteful inside, but did recall a conversation with two elderly men outside the Capitol who said they weren't going in because it would be a felony.

He told agents when he heard this, he thought they might be right.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Crase's brother, Deekon Duvall, said his brother's arrest came as a complete surprise.

“It was a huge shock,” Duvall said. “He’s never done anything to harm somebody. He’s a pretty nice, humble dude.”

“At first, he was a very far distance away. He wasn’t interacting, and then he went up into the steps, and then that’s where [he took] that picture that they have posted everywhere of him with the peace sign, smiling, with the officers behind,” Duvall said.

According to Duvall, Crase grew up in Walton, Ohio. Officials confirmed that Crase attended Walton-Verona High School and graduated from there in 2018.

Duvall says his brother does not have a criminal history and has never been violent. He thinks Crase was at the Capitol to express himself and got caught up in the moment.

“Right after, he texted me, and he was like, ‘Dude I don’t know what I just did. This is not good. Don’t like, keep it on the low. I feel like I’m going to get in big, big trouble for this,’” Duvall said.

Duvall thinks the charges against his brother should be reduced or even dropped, but prosecutors believe the evidence says otherwise.

“It was just somebody who was supporting their views and made a mistake,” Duvall said. “He has no, nothing on his record. He’s perfectly clean, so they have no reason to severely punish him.”

Peter Schwartz

Peter Schwartz was arrested in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 4 and charged with entering restricting grounds, entering grounds with the intent to impede government business, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assault on a federal officer and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

The affidavit does not specify Schwartz's hometown or age, but Kentucky court records indicate Schwartz is 47 years old and has an Owensboro address.

Schwartz appeared Thursday before a federal judge in Pittsburgh and will remain in custody ahead of a Feb. 10 detention hearing, according to court records.

An affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation says Peter Schwartz, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was seen participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, and seen spraying mace toward police officers.

An affidavit says the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip Jan. 11 from an individual "who is personally acquainted with Schwartz."

The individual said Schwartz was involved in the riot in Washington, D.C., along with supporters of now-former President Donald Trump, and that he was supposed to be at a rehabilitation facility in Owensboro on Jan. 6.

The person said Schwartz is a traveling welder and convicted felon who was released from prison due to COVID-19, per the affidavit from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent.

It was not immediately clear why he was in Uniontown, a city about 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. Court records show Schwartz will be represented by federal public defender Jay Jon Finkelstein.

FBI agents identified Schwartz in an "Action 8 News" video of the riot that was posted Jan. 7 on YouTube and showed the Kentucky man on the west terrace of the Capitol building wearing a "distinctive yellow-and-blue checked shirt or jacket," according to the affidavit.

Roughly 49 minutes into the nearly 90-minute video, an arm clad in the "same distinctive yellow-and-blue check material" is seen spraying an orange substance from a black canister "directly" at a group of Capitol and Metropolitan police officers, the affidavit says.

The orange substance, believed to be mace, "lands near the face of an unidentified officer, causing him to turn his face away and step backwards" while appearing to "try to avoid inhaling the orange substance," federal agents said.

Schwartz is later seen in the video "carrying a wooden baton in the midst of the large crowd of rioters near the tunnel arch," according to the affidavit.

Another video shows a person believed to be Schwartz using a "large red canister to spray law enforcement with what appeared to be mace," the FBI said.

The Jan. 11 tip from the acquaintance of Schwartz directed FBI agents to a Facebook profile believed to belong to Schwartz.

FBI agents found a Jan. 7 post on the Facebook profile believed to belong to Schwartz that said, “All the violence from the left was terrorism. What happened yesterday was the opening of a war. I was there and whether people will acknowledge it or not we are now at war. It would be wise to be ready!”

Schwartz also wrote in the comments section on his Jan. 7 post: "I’ll tell you this … I’m shocked reading the reports of what happened yesterday. Very different than what I saw up close and personal. (We’re still spitting up gas and mace today.).”

On Jan. 18, the FBI included a picture of Schwartz on a "BOLO" poster of Capitol riot suspects that it distributed throughout the United States, per the affidavit.

Agents also interviewed an Owensboro police lieutenant who confirmed the person pictured in the FBI poster was Schwartz.

An affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation says Peter Schwartz, of Owensboro, Kentucky, was seen participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, and seen spraying mace toward police officers.

A few days later, the acquaintance who tipped off the FBI said Schwartz "still owes him money," per the affidavit.

And the individual said he knows Schwartz was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 because Schwartz told him “we were there” and posted on Facebook about driving to Washington, D.C., for the protest with “more people than voted for Biden.”

One Capitol Police officer interviewed by the FBI reported being maced multiple times on Jan. 6, including once without a gas mask. Another officer, with Metro Police, also reported being maced "multiple times" while standing guard and attempting to keep protesters out who were shoving ladders, flag poles and other items through windows.

If convicted on the federal charges, Schwartz could face more than 20 years in prison.

A status conference in his case is scheduled for Nov. 5, according to online court records.

Schwartz was sentenced in April 2020 to two years of supervised probation after he had been charged in Daviess County with third-degree terroristic threatening and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to court records.

Those charges stemmed from a 2019 incident in Owensboro in which a woman told police her boyfriend, Schwartz, had made "verbal threats to kill her and kill her son" while he has intoxicated, according to an arrest citation.

A warrant was put out for Schwartz's arrest in late January for a "probation violation," the state court records show. As part of his probation, Schwartz was ordered to attend treatment and not commit any further violations of the law, according to court records, which indicate any violations could result in Schwartz serving five years in prison.

Lori and Thomas Vinson

Update: Kentucky nurse and her husband avoid jail time for entering Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

The FBI announced Feb. 23 that Lori Ann Vinson and her husband, Thomas Roy Vinson, of Morganfield, were each charged federally with entering restricted grounds, entering grounds with the intent to impede government business, demonstrating on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

They appeared from FBI headquarters via Zoom before a federal judge in Owensboro. The case will later be transferred to Washington, D.C., for prosecution.

The Vinsons were each released on a $25,000 unsecured bond and are required to report to probation and notify pre-trial services when they leave the Western District of Kentucky, Indiana or Illinois for the purpose of visiting their mother-in-law.

No travel outside the continental U.S. is allowed, and neither are allowed to visit Washington D.C. unless they're there with an attorney for court matters.

Neither can possess any illegal firearms.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22, according to online court records.

According to a court order, the Vinsons were being represented by attorney Christopher D. Wiest.

According to the criminal complaint against the Vinsons, several individuals sent Lori Vinson's Facebook posts showing her at the riots to the FBI's tipline in the days after the protests that left five dead and many more injured.

One witness said Lori Vinson claimed to be one of the first 100 people in the Capitol that day, and provided multiple screengrabs of threads where she's discussing what it was like being inside, the complaint said.

Lori Ann and Thomas Roy Vinson, of Morganfield, Kentucky, were both charged federally for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots.

Another witness sent the FBI two photos and videos of her and her husband inside the building, as well as solo "selfies" showing her inside, according to the complaint. She claimed police let her into the building, but the witness noted that the videos show signs of forced entry, like broken glass.

Lori Vinson told the witness she and her husband walked around the Capitol for about 35 or 40 minutes but didn't steal or damage anything. The witness also saw her talking on the local news about being in the Capitol and then being fired from her nursing job for it, the complaint said.

Lori Vinson told news media that she returned to work on Jan. 8 and after her shift, was called into the back office and fired for criminal behavior at the protests.

"I felt like what I had done was justified, and so I just said I would do this all over again tomorrow, I'm sorry that you don't see my worth," she told a Nashville TV station, according to the complaint.

On a recorded call with the FBI, Lori said she and her husband were at a rally near the White House lawn and talked straight to the U.S. Capitol, up the steps and straight through the door, following a stream of people inside.

Vinson denied waiting outside for someone to break down doors or windows to get in. She said they didn't meet any resistance going in and police didn't ask them to leave, the court documents said. They also witnessed people hitting a door with Sen. Mitch McConnell's name on it with a crowd control stanchion three times, after which they decided to leave.

Thomas Vinson told law enforcement they were peacefully expressing their views to Congress, mostly chanting and talking — not damaging or stealing anything.

A close-up screengrab of a video showing Lori Ann Vinson and her husband, Thomas Roy Vinson, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on the 2nd floor during the Jan. 6 riots. Thomas is wearing an orange shirt and Lori a black hat.

The couple also entered on the Rotunda level and stayed on the floor, court records show. Lori Vinson told the FBI she didn't know Congress was "in session" because she said they wouldn't have been allowed entry if it were.

She also said she didn't hear the building's alarms going off during the initial entry because of the chanting and commotion, but recently noticed upon reviewing the video.

Court records show the couple was also observed going through the 1st floor Senate Wind door, and 13 minutes later in the OAP Corridor on the 1st floor. They were also on video in the 2nd floor Rotunda.

Vinson was fired from her job as a nurse at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana, after they were made aware of social media posts showing her inside the Capitol during the protests. She's since made her accounts private.

"They said I admittedly participated in criminal behavior at a high-profile event," Vinson told The Courier Press in Evansville, part of the USA Today network. "It’s hurtful that they didn’t listen to my side of it. Some of those people know me and know that in a million years, I would never be involved with rioting or anything like that."

Vinson told The Press she didn't anticipate charges, though the FBI had interviewed her, because the call was quick and they told her she wouldn't hear from them again.

She said she was there to protest what she believed in and doesn't have any regrets. She said she'll always remember Jan. 6 and is proud she was there.

Clayton Ray Mullins

On social media, he was known as #slickback.

Now, the FBI has identified the Kentucky man seen in "numerous" photos and videos assaulting a police officer — while sporting slicked-back hair — during the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Clayton Ray Mullins, of Benton, was charged federally with assaulting police, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering restricted grounds, disorderly conduct on restricted grounds, physical violence on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He initially appeared in federal court in Paducah before his case was transferred to Washington, D.C.

A status conference is scheduled for Nov. 22, according to online court records.

Videos of the assault on one particular Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police officer, identified as "A.W." in the criminal complaint against Mullins, were posted on Twitter the day of the riots with the hashtag #seditionhunters trending with it.

The officer sustained bruises and bleeding from a head laceration that required two staples.

According to a police interview with A.W. about a week after the riots, the officer was posted in an archway that provided access to the Capitol building's lower west terrace between 4 and 5 p.m. He was pulled into the crowd, kicked, struck with poles and stomped on by several people, according to his interview.

A.W. said he was maced when someone grabbed his face mask, but he later recovered it. His helmet and baton were also taken off him.

During the assault, one individual prevented rioters from continuing to assault him long enough for him to get on his feet and get out of the area. He was later taken to the hospital.

One video posted on YouTube shows Mullins leaning over a handrail making multiple attempts to pull the officer's leg. Mullins finally grips A.W.'s foot and violently drags him down the stairs at the Capitol building to the lower west terrace tunnel entrance, according to the complaint.

Body-worn camera footage from multiple officers shows Mullins in a tug-of-war with another officer, identified as "B.M." in the complaint, over A.W. while he's on the ground. The assault occurred near the body of Rosanne Boyland, one of the riot fatalities, according to a redacted photograph.

The FBI was lead to Mullins' driver's license, which connected him to his 30-year bank account

Mullins, who wore a dark jacket, black gloves and light blue jeans that day, was eventually identified by police through his driver's license and a 30-year-old bank account, the employees at which were able to confirm his identity.

Kurt Peterson

Kurt Peterson, of Hodgenville, was arrested in June and charged with obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property, entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct and other offenses.

An unsealed criminal complaint says the FBI received information Jan. 13 via its national tipline that Peterson had sent a message via Facebook Messenger :stating words to the effect that he had been in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, during the rioting and unlawful entry, and that he was close enough to where the woman was shot and killed" and "that he had offered life-saving assistance but that offer was denied."

The FBI also received information that Peterson had "previously posted on his Facebook page that Democratic lawmakers who opposed Trump were traitors and that the penalty for treason was death," the complaint says.

A search warrant executed on the Facebook account that the FBI determined was Peterson's revealed a Jan. 10 post in which he described being in the area where Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot.

"To my family and friends who are able to see this, I am writing it with a voice recognition program while driving," Peterson wrote in the post, according to the complaint. "I feel the need to keep moving and trying to keep my phone wrapped such that it can’t be traced most of the time. I was at our nation’s capital for the rally and watched the presentations at the ellipse prior to walking to the Capitol building with at least a million and a 1-1/2 to 2 million people."

"The people that were there at the ellipse were peaceable and loving and supporting our country," the post said. "The people that were at the capital were also primarily peaceful and loving our country. But when there are huge crowds and there are people that are inciting violence the crowds will many times be pulled in to this action."

"I was with 3 men who had served our country in special forces," the post continued. "All of us in our sixties. They were patriots and not an anarchists. When at the back door that we were at open and there were no police to restrain the crowd many people entered at that time. I stood at the door and told everyone that we were not there to hurt anybody or damage anything but as a show of solidarity to right the wrongs of the past election."

Peterson's post then described Babbitt getting shot and how he "asked numerous times to be allowed to render 1st aid to this woman while she was bleeding on the floor" but was not allowed to do so, according to the federal complaint.

"Sadly I do not trust many branches or people in our government particularly the federal bureau of investigation," the post concluded. "So at this time I am moving continuously and wrapping my phone in such a way that I hope it cannot be tracked. If for any reason I am not available to see you or meet with you again know that my intentions are to keep our country free of oppression by an over zealous government. God-bless you all and God-bless the United States of America!"

An FBI agent also noted in the criminal complaint that they compared the listed address and other identifying info on Peterson's Kentucky driver's license to a YouTube video that captured Babbitt getting shot in the Capitol.

"During this scene, an individual wearing a camouflage hat turned backwards with eye protection on top, and a camouflage vest over a black sweatshirt strongly resembles PETERSON," the agent wrote in the criminal complaint.

The FBI also interviewed a person who lives near Hodgenville, "is familiar with" Peterson and identified him as one of the suspects seen in the YouTube video, with the person additionally stating Peterson appeared to be out of town on Jan. 6 and returned home around Jan. 10, the complaint says.

Cell site records revealed a phone believed to belong to Peterson was being used in a geographic area that includes the Capitol building on Jan. 6, the complaint added, and another YouTube video captured a person believed to be Peterson using "wooden sticks and his fist to smash an exterior window pane of the Capitol building."

"The Architect of Capitol has determined that the cost to replace the damaged window is in excess of $2,700, including the materials, labor, and installation," the complaint says.

A status conference in Peterson's case is scheduled for Dec. 22, according to online court records.

Michael Orangias

Michael Orangias, of Louisville, was charged in March with entering restricted grounds, entering with the intent to impede government business, demonstrating on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

About a week after the attack on the Capitol, the Louisville Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives got an anonymous tip that two employees of KCC International, an HVAC company in Louisville, took a vacation day Jan. 6 to attend the rally, according to the criminal complaint against Orangias.

Authorities learned Orangias was a guest on a podcast to talk about his attendance at the protest.

In a January episode of the "Wildly Uninteresting Podcast," Orangias said the point of the rally is "To keep American good … keeping the freedom of speech there. … If we let the left continue what they're doing, they're going to keep taking more and more …"

During a phone interview with the FBI, Orangias acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6 for the Trump rally. He said he left by car with a friend from Louisville the night of Jan. 5 and arrived at 9:30 a.m.

He and his friend followed a large group onto what he described as the "patio" to the Capitol building.

At first, Orangias denied going inside. But during a second interview — an in-person chat with an FBI agent — he admitted to going into the building for about 5 to 7 minutes before going back outside, authorities said.

Videos and images from his phone he agreed to give the FBI helped identify him in U.S. Capitol police video footage, which showed that he went into the building at about 2:50 p.m. with a large crowd, panned the area with his phone and left the building at 2:55 p.m.

As part of a plea deal, Orangias could face up to six months in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine, according to court documents.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2022, online court records show.

Eric Douglas Clark

Eric Clark, of Louisville, was arrested in May and charged knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Using video news footage of the Jan. 6 riot, law enforcement learned Clark, who was 44 at the time of his arrest, travelled from Louisville to participate in the protests, gaining entry into the U.S. Capitol, according to federal charging documents. An anonymous tip included screenshots from Clark’s Facebook page and phone text messages detailing how “ridiculously easy” it was for him to get inside.

A status hearing in Clark's case is scheduled for Nov. 9, according to court records.

Stephen Chase Randolph

Stephen Chase Randolph, of Harrodsburg, was charged in April with assaulting a federal officer and inflicting bodily injury, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and obstruction of Congress.

Randolph, who 31 at the time of his arrest, was seen on video wearing a grey Carhartt toboggan and a black jacket, violently pushing and pulling the barricades outside of the Capitol until they were pushed down on top of several law enforcement officers, the FBI said in a criminal complaint.

In the process, one officer hit her head on the stairs resulting in a loss of consciousness. The subject, later identified as Randolph, then continued to assault two other USCP officers by physically pushing, shoving, grabbing and generally resisting the officers, according to court documents.

The FBI identified Randolph by using facial recognition software and matching photos from the Capitol with photos on his girlfriend's Instagram page. That account had photos of a man wearing the same toboggan hat who was called Stephen in the captions.

Additional photos on her Facebook account led officers to a profile for Stephen Chase Randolph. Officer observed Randolph going to work on March 3, wearing what appeared to the same hat and jacket he'd worn on Jan. 6.

He later told an undercover officer that "it was f---ing fun" to be in the crowd at the Capitol, according to court documents. He admitted to seeing the female police officer fall and hit her head.

A status conference in Randolph's case is scheduled for Dec. 1, according to online court records.

Nicholas James Brockhoff

Nicholas James Brockhoff was charged in May with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; use of a deadly or dangerous weapon; and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

Brockhoff, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, allegedly assaulted police attempting to control the crowd at the lower west terrace by spraying officers with a fire extinguisher, which caused them to disperse and impeded their efforts to control the crowd.

Brockhoff was seen on video entering the Capitol through a broken window after climbing scaffolding and forcing his way into a conference room, according to the charging documents.

Body worn camera footage also recorded an exchange with him holding an MPD helmet and giving his name to officers. Although he told the FBI he just found the helmet, the FBI stated he was seen wearing the helmet in social media video.

A status conference in Brockhoff's case is scheduled for Oct. 29, according to court records.

Lucas Aulbach, Emma Austin, Darcy Costello and Billy Kobin contributed to this report. Kala Kachmar is an investigative reporter. Reach her at 502-582-4469; kkachmar@courierjournal.com or @NewsQuip on Twitter.

