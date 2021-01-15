US Capitol rioters aimed to 'capture and assassinate' politicians, prosecutors say

Nick Allen
Members of the National Guard walk past the Dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill&#xa0; - Andrew Harnik&#xa0;/AP Pool&#xa0;
Insurrectionists who invaded the US Capitol planned to take members of Congress hostage and perhaps execute them in a military-style offensive, prosecutors have alleged.

Those arrested included a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, Larry Rendall Brock Jr, 53, a veteran of four tours of Afghanistan, who reached the Senate floor in a helmet and body armour, and carrying zip-tie handcuffs.

He appeared in shackles in a court in Texas where a judge released him on condition he surrender his guns.

Assistant US Attorney Jay Weimer said: “He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the US government. His prior experience and training make him all the more dangerous."

Mr Weimar said there were social media posts in which the retired officer had referred to a coming civil war.

It emerged that at least 21 of the rioters - including Mr Brock - were current or former members of the US military or law enforcement.

One was a retired elite Navy SEAL who posted on the internet he was "proud" of what happened.

At one point in the Jan 6 invasion a line of men in green helmets stormed up stairs inside the Capitol in a military formation known as a "Ranger File" which is used by combat teams breaching a building.

The &#39;QAnon shaman&#39; pictured during the Capitol riot - Win McNamee&#xa0;/Getty Images
In a separate court case prosecutors said Jacob Chansley, 33, the so-called "QAnon shaman," had left a note on the Senate floor for Mike Pence saying: "It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming."

The prosecutor said: "Strong evidence supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States government."

It also emerged that rioters came closer than previously realised to Mr Pence.

There was a 14-minute delay between the first report of insurrectionists breaching the building and Mr Pence being taken to safety with his wife and daughter.

As he was rushed away across a reception hall rioters came within one minute of seeing him, and within 100ft of his location.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat Speaker of the House of Representatives, called in retired general Russel Honore to conduct a security review. He coordinated the Hurricane Katrina response.

As Democrats expressed concerns about the sympathies of some Republican colleagues, Ms Pelosi said there would be prosecutions "if in fact it is found that members of Congress were accomplices to this insurrection, if they aided and abetted the crimes."

She added: "We have to protect ourselves from enemies domestic. How close within the investigation will let us know." A rehearsal for Joe Biden's inauguration scheduled for Sunday was postponed over security concerns. It will be held on Monday instead.

Mr Biden was personally briefed on threats by the Secret Service.

Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect, said she and Mr Biden were still determined to take the oath of office outdoors on the West Front of the Capitol.

She said: "I think we cannot yield to those who would try and make us afraid of who we are."

Workers put up bunting on a press riser for the upcoming inauguration - Gerald Herbert&#xa0;/AP
Mr Biden has canceled his plan to travel from his home in Delaware to Washington by train ahead of the inauguration.

Christopher Wray, the acting FBI Director, said agents were tracking an "extensive amount of concerning online chatter" including calls for armed protests.

With the US Capitol protected by 25,000 National Guard soldiers the FBI issued a nationwide warning of potential attacks at the 50 state Capitols around the country.

Mr Wray, who held a 45-minute call with police chiefs, said: "Our posture is aggressive and it's going to stay that way through the inauguration."

There were particular concerns about potential attacks on the homes of members of Congress.

Mr Wray said more than 100 people involved in the Washington violence had been arrested so far.

The National Park Service said last night it was immediately closing the National Mall and iconic US landmarks in Washington for the inauguration.

Usually, hundreds of thousands of people gather on the Mall for an inauguration.

Donald Trump plans to leave Washington hours before the inauguration on Wednesday, heading to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

