US Capitol rioters ‘came prepared for war’, Senate hears in testimony

Ed Pilkington in New York and Joan E Greve in Washington
·5 min read
Testifying on Tuesday in the first congressional hearing on the US Capitol attack, the chief of Capitol police who resigned over the riot said the pro-Trump mob which stormed the building “came prepared for war”.

Merrick Garland would seem to agree. In a confirmation hearing on Monday which set the scene for Tuesday’s session before the Senate homeland security and rules committees, Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general said he would expand the criminal investigation into the 6 January assault, telling Congress domestic terrorism is a greater threat to American democracy than it has been for decades.

Before the Senate judiciary committee, Garland described the insurrection of Trump supporters and white supremacists as “a heinous act that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy”. He said his first act if confirmed would be to focus on domestic terror.

Describing the events of 6 January as “not necessarily a one-off”, Garland, currently a federal judge, pledged to use the full powers of the justice department to prevent a repeat attack.

“I intend to look more broadly at where this is coming from, what other groups there might be that could raise the same problem in the future,” he said.

On Tuesday, the two top officials in charge of securing the Capitol the day of the deadly assault were called to give evidence to Congress.

Paul Irving, the former sergeant-at-arms for the House, and Michael Stenger, his equivalent for the Senate, both resigned after the breach. Their testimony marked the start of a congressional investigation into security lapses behind the insurrection.

Stenger said: “This was a violent, coordinated attack where the loss of life could have been much worse.”

Irving said: “Based on the intelligence, we all believed that the plan met the threat, and we were prepared. We now know we had the wrong plan.”

Merrick Garland speaks during his confirmation hearing before the Senate judiciary committee on 22 February.
Merrick Garland speaks during his confirmation hearing before the Senate judiciary committee on 22 February. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

Two other officials, former Capitol police chief Steven Sund and the acting chief of police for Washington’s Metropolitan police, Robert Contee, also offered testimony. Sund also resigned in the wake of the catastrophe.

“These criminals came prepared for war,” Sund told senators.

Sund and Contee both expressed astonishment at delays at the Pentagon after the appeal went out for reinforcements at the Capitol and the deployment of the national guard. Sund said: “I was certainly surprised at the delays that I was hearing and seeing.”

Contee recalled a phone call between Sund and Pentagon officials in which Sund could be heard “literally pleading” for backup. When no immediate affirmation was forthcoming, Contee said, “I was just stunned. I have officers who are out there literally fighting for their lives.”

A captain in the Capitol police, Carneysha Mendoza, described 6 January as “by far the worst of the worst” of all the days she has worked.

“We could have had 10 times the amount of people working with us, and I still believe the battle would have been just as devastating,” Mendoza said.

The riot arose from a gathering to “save America” and “stop the steal”, inspired by Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and widely advertised on social media. Trump headlined the rally, delivering an incendiary speech which he had billed weeks earlier with a tweet saying: “Big protest in DC on 6 January. Be there, will be wild!”

The riot that ensued left five dead. A woman trying to break into the House was shot dead by police. A Capitol officer, Brian Sicknick, died after being struck with a fire extinguisher.

In the Senate on Tuesday, Rob Portman of Ohio, the top Republican on the homeland security committee, noted that two officers have killed themselves since.

“We will never forget the service and sacrifice” of those officers, Portman said. He was one of 43 Republican senators to vote to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the insurrection.

Capt Carneysha Mendoza of the Capitol police testifies at a Senate hearing on 23 February.
Capt Carneysha Mendoza of the Capitol police testifies at a Senate hearing on 23 February. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

The aggressive approach to investigating the 6 January riot, coupled with Garland’s testimony, signals a sharp change of tack under Democratic leadership in Washington.

Garland’s emphasis on white supremacy, and his clear labelling of it as domestic terrorism, marks a departure from the leadership of Trump and Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, who tended to minimize the danger or, in the case of the former president, actively refuse to condemn far-right and racist groups.

Garland’s hearing saw him quizzed on his definition of domestic terror by one of the Republican senators accused of egging the seditionists on. Joshua Hawley of Missouri was photographed with a clenched fist in a display of solidarity with the “stop the steal” crowd outside the Capitol, shortly before violence erupted.

Hawley asked Garland if he thought violence against federal property during racial-justice protests was a form of domestic terrorism. Without mentioning Hawley’s actions on 6 January, Garland replied that to disrupt democratic processes, as in the Capitol insurrection, did fit the definition. “Attacking a courthouse at night” did not.

Garland is a credible voice on domestic terror. He was lead prosecutor of the Oklahoma City bombers in 1995. In his testimony he drew a line from the Capitol insurrection back to Oklahoma City, where 168 people were killed, and on to the “battles of the original justice department against the Ku Klux Klan”.

Tuesday’s testimony by the former Capitol security chiefs was arranged by Democrats Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Gary Peters of Michigan. The senators questioned their witnesses about why they seemed caught off guard.

The joint hearing was just the beginning of an anticipated welter of investigations. Though Trump was acquitted by the Senate, Democrats remain determined to review the actions and mistakes that led to the assault. A bipartisan independent commission may also be convened.

“This is certainly not the last hearing we will have on this attack,” Klobuchar said on Tuesday.

  • Security officials testify Capitol rioters 'came prepared for war'

    Current and ex-officials are testifying at the first public inquiry into the 6 January Capitol riot.

  • ‘The View': Joy Behar Slams ‘Liar and Denier’ Ron Johnson for False Claims About Capitol Rioters (Video)

    “The View” co-host Joy Behar blasted Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson for implying that fake Trump supporters led the charge on the Capitol Riots last month. “Ron Johnson has become the perfect face for the Republican party,” Behar said on Tuesday’s show. “He’s a liar, a denier, he floats crazy conspiracy theories, hoping that his followers will be gullible enough to listen to him and believe it. This is the party of the future on the Republican side.” Whoopi Goldberg showed a clip of Johnson’s recent testimony, where instead of talking about the police preparation, he cited a first-hand account from ring-wing security analyst J. Michael Waller and blamed the police, liberals, and “fake Trump supporters” for the insurrection. She then asked her co-hosts for their thoughts. “There’s no logic to what he’s saying,” Behar argued angrily. “Why would liberals disguise themselves as Trump supporters to protest an election they just won? And according to them, Nancy Pelosi planned death threats against herself and then broke into her own office to take selfies? None of this makes any sense. He’s making Marjorie Taylor Greene look normal now.” Also Read: 'The View': Can We Stop Talking About Trump's 'Destructive, Unhinged Personality'? (Video) “We hear so much about cancel culture, but what we don’t want is a culture of accountability,” added Sunny Hostin. “They don’t want a consequence culture. And this is what it results in. I was struck so much by what Johnson was saying. Blame everyone else — fake Trump supporters, he said that the protestors were jovial, friendly, they had an earnest demeanor — but he had nothing to say about those who lost their lives, like an officer, because of the rioters.” Hostin also referenced Tucker Carlson’s recent claim that there was “no evidence of white supremacy” at the riots, to which Behar responded, “Tucker Carlson needs to be tied up and put in the corner somewhere so we never hear from him again.” We think a lot of people would agree with that. You can watch the clip below. CONFRONTING THE REALITIES OF CAPITOL RIOT: After the Capitol police gave firsthand accounts of the insurrection, saying they were expecting Trump supporters protesting the election but ended up clashing with domestic terrorists, the co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/qcQ2FzCvIO — The View (@TheView) February 24, 2021 Read original story ‘The View': Joy Behar Slams ‘Liar and Denier’ Ron Johnson for False Claims About Capitol Rioters (Video) At TheWrap

  • ‘Most Heinous Attack.’ Merrick Garland Pledges to Take on Domestic Terrorism as Attorney General

    Merrick Garland said investigating the Capitol insurrection was his “first priority” and promised to “do everything in the power of the Justice Department” to stop domestic terrorism.

  • Ex-NYPD officer, NYC Republican latest arrests in US Capitol riot

    A former NYPD officer and a prominent Queens Republican are the latest arrests in our area connected to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Acting Capitol Police chief tells lawmakers militia groups seek to 'blow up the Capitol,' targeting Biden speech

    The acting chief said the continued threats made it "prudent" for the Capitol Police to maintain their increased level of security at the Capitol.

  • Police chief says militia groups ‘want to blow up’ Capitol building at Biden State of the Union

    US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman argued to maintain increased law enforcement presence at the Capitol ahead of Joe Biden’s first address to Congress, following warnings from militia groups that she says want to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the president’s upcoming State of the Union. “So based on that information, we think that it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward,” she said.

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' shot

    Trump-backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.

  • Phone Records Prove House Sergeant-at-Arms DID Ignore Pleas for Backup: Capitol Police Chief

    Erin Schaff/ReutersThe acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police just came with the receipts.Testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee about the catastrophic breakdown that allowed thousands of MAGA rioters to breach the Capitol, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman revealed that her predecessor called the House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving, at 12:58 p.m. to request the National Guard as rioters breaching the building and forced lawmakers into hiding.Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who resigned after the riot, called Irving again seven minutes later, according to phone records pulled by Pittman—and then called him at least three more times until 1:45 p.m.“When there’s a breakdown you look for those commanders with boots on the ground to provide that instruction,” Pittman said. “That did not happen, primarily because those operational commanders at the time were so overwhelmed, they started to participate and assist the officers… versus providing that guidance and direction.”First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6The receipts–which support the narrative that a series of unanswered calls, withheld information, and conflicting orders led to complete malfunction—directly contradicted Irving’s testimony.On Tuesday, Sund testified that he asked for National Guard backup just after 1 p.m. But Irving insisted that was wrong. He said he did not remember the conversation with Sund and claimed he didn’t get an official request until “shortly before 1:30 p.m.” Troops were not approved to help overwhelmed officers at the Capitol until 2:10 p.m.“Mr. Irving stated that he was concerned about the ‘optics’ of having the National Guard present and didn’t feel that the intelligence supported it,” Sund said Tuesday. Irving, who resigned in the wake of the riot, said that was “categorically false.”On Tuesday, Irving said that if Sund, Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael Stenger, or any other leaders concluded ahead of Jan. 6 that unarmed National Guardsmen were needed, he “would not have hesitated” to ensure the reinforcement was ready.Pittman’s testimony—and her insistence that Capitol Police did everything possible to contain the insurrection—was just the latest twist in a series of finger-pointing between the top law enforcers in charge of securing the Capitol. During hearings before lawmakers this week, officials have blamed one another for the widespread failures.One failure, Pittman conceded on Thursday, was that nobody in law enforcement knew the mob would be so violent.She told lawmakers that they were prepared for militia groups, white supremacists, and other extremists to be present, but the small organization was not prepared for thousands of “everyday” Americans “who took on a mob mentality.” (Acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee revealed on Tuesday that the FBI intel consisted merely of an email sent on Jan. 5.)Officials believe over 10,000 demonstrators were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that 800 breached the building. About 1,200 police officers responded, Pittman said.She also made the stunning admission that since Jan. 6, Capitol Police have maintained heightened security because they learned that militia groups have chatted about plans to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible” in connection with the State of the Union, which has no scheduled date yet. “We know that the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol weren’t only interested in attacking members of Congress and officers. They wanted to send a symbolic message to the nation as [to] who was in charge of that legislative process,” Pittman said. On Tuesday, Irving insisted that Capitol Police were privy to intelligence provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that “did not support” the likelihood of a coordinated assault at the Capitol.An NYPD Cop’s Road From Terror ‘Victim’ to Capitol Rioter“The department was not ignorant of intelligence indicating an attack of the size and scale we encountered on the sixth. There was no such intelligence,” Pittman said Thursday. “Although we knew the likelihood for violence by extremists, no credible threat indicated that tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the intelligence received from the FBI or any other law enforcement partner indicate such a threat.”Pittman added that because officers at the Capitol were not prepared for a violent mob, lockdown procedure was not properly executed. She added that some officers were also not sure when to use lethal force, and that radio communications between law enforcers were not robust.Five individuals died during the violent riots. Four were pro-Trump protesters, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a police officer after attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after allegedly clashing with rioters. In the days after the siege, at least two officers died by suicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.