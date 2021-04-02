US Capitol suspect identified as Noah Green, 25-year-old Indiana man

Stephanie Guerilus
Police said Noah Green lunged at police officers with a knife after ramming his car at them

Noah Green has been identified as the suspect who slammed his car into U.S. capitol police officers which resulted in the death of one.

NBC News identified Green, 25, of Indiana as the driver that led to the mayhem on Friday. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Green is the suspect who rammed his car into two U.S. Capitol police officers around 1 p.m in Washington, D.C.

Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman revealed in a press conference that Noah Green “lunged” at the officers with a knife after entering the North barrier of the Capitol. William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, was killed in the line of duty and another officer was injured. Green was shot and killed.

Images circulated on social media showed an unconscious man on a stretcher and seemingly dead. The person apparently matched Green’s description of the former defensive back who was 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighed 180 pounds.

Officials also revealed that Green was a follower of the Nation of Islam. Social media posts attributed to Green implied that he was unemployed and suffering from personal issues.

“I was on the right track and everything I had planned was coming into existence. It required long hours, lots of studying, and exercise to keep me balanced while experiencing an array of concerning symptoms along the path (I believe to be side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly),” Noah Green allegedly wrote on March 17 and signed off Brother Noah X, The New York Post reported.

“However, the path has been thwarted, as Allah (God) has chosen me for other things. Throughout life I have set goals, attained them, set higher ones, and then been required to sacrifice those things,” the post continued.

Facebook released a statement to NBC as to why Green’s social media page was deleted. The organization has a long-standing policy of taking down the profiles of those who are suspected in terrorism or attacks.

“We have designated the incident under our Dangerous Individuals and Organization policy, which means we have removed the suspect’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram, and are removing any content that praises, supports, or represents the attack or the suspect,” Facebook said.

Green played football at Christopher Newport University Athletics according to a bio on the school’s website.

As a sophomore in 2016, Green, “Appeared in nine games during his first season with the Captains…Made 22 tackles, including 16 solo stops…Broke up a pair of passes and recovered a fumble…Posted his finest performance against Kean when he registered four solo and two assisted tackles for a season-high 6 stops…Also picked up three solo tackles against TCNJ and Rowan…Recovered a fumble and made three stops against Frostburg State.”

Noah Green was born in Fairlea, W. Va. to Mazie and Newotn Green and had seven sisters and two brothers, per his biography.

Green was also described to have been majoring in business and declared Malcolm X as the person he most wanted to meet in history.

A Facebook page that reportedly belonged to Green was deleted but screenshots revealed that he was fond of the Reverend Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam. Green allegedly shared a video entitled “Crucifixion of Michael Jackson.”

It is not clear yet what possible motives Green had for his alleged actions on Friday. The police has thus far ruled out terrorism and Green was not believed to be previously known by authorities.

The attack comes almost three months after the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6. by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Over 150 officers were injured and officer Brian D. Sicknick was killed.

Capitol Police Chief Pittman asked for the prayers of the public in light of the attacks.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for U.S. Capitol police after the events of January 6, and now the events that have occurred here today,” she said. “So I ask that you keep our U.S. Capitol police family in your thoughts and prayers.”

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-mast and offered his condolences. He also thanked the first responders.

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life,” Biden said.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it. I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds,” the statement continued.

“I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack.”

  • Police Officer William Evans, killed in Capitol car attack, was an 18-year veteran

    Capitol Police officers have still been recovering from the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, which claimed the life of Officer Brian Sicknick, 42. Another died by suicide after the Jan. 6 riot.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Officer Killed, Driver Fatally Shot After Ramming Into Capitol Building Barricade

    Getty/Capitol PoliceA Capitol Police officer was killed Friday afternoon and a second was injured after a driver rammed his car into a barricade outside the Capitol, sending the complex into lockdown just three months after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said the two officers were hit by the suspect’s dark blue sedan after he drove through a barricade at about 1:02 p.m.The driver, who a senior law-enforcement source confirmed to The Daily Beast was 25-year-old Noah Green, jumped out of the car brandishing a knife. He was shot by officers after he failed to respond to verbal commands and “lunged” at them with the knife, Pittman said in a Friday afternoon press conference. MSNBC first reported Green’s identity.Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans, a member of the force for 18 years and part of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit, died. “We ask that you keep U.S. Capitol Police in your prayers,” Pittman said. The second officer was said to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition. Statement on the Loss of USCP Colleague Officer William "Billy" Evans: https://t.co/JMAEbTcbAp pic.twitter.com/DPvkAv5ptO— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 The suspect was taken into custody but later died from his injuries.According to a social media profile under Green’s name, which was taken down shortly after the incident, he recently lived in Virginia, was unemployed, and was a member of the Nation of Islam who called himself Noah X and posted prolifically about his faith.In two lengthy Facebook posts on March 17, Green said he had lost his job, was suffering symptoms that he thought were side effects of drugs he was ingesting “unknowingly,” and was “in search of a spiritual journey.”“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher. I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey,” he wrote.He said he had been faced with “fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit” in recent months, and was being sustained by faith “centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah.”Green posted that he had graduated with distinction, landed a good job out of college, and pursued a graduate degree “despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.” He said he was on track to go into business but his path was “thwarted.” A profile picture from Noah Green’s Facebook page. Facebook Green played football in high school and a bio from Christopher Newport University said he was born in Fairlea, West Virginia, and has seven brothers and sisters. Public records show he enrolled in a graduate course at Florida State University this year, after majoring in marketing at Glenville State College.In the bio, he said his dream vacation spot was Jamaica and the person he’d most like to meet was “Malcolm X.”“He was always super sweet to me and all of his friends loved him, we were all sad to see him leave Glenville,” Alaina Funk, a friend of the suspect, told The Daily Beast.Pittman said the suspect was not known to Capitol Police and there was no indication of “any nexus” to members of Congress. She also said there was no ongoing threat and the suspect didn’t yell anything before being shot.“The knife was clearly in his hand and he started to run toward the officers,” Pittman said, adding that officials reviewed security footage and didn’t see the suspect wrestling or making contact with the two officers.Pittman added that while an investigation into motive was ongoing, it does not appear to be "terrorism-related.”The second officer, whose name was not immediately released, was seriously injured. He was “fighting for his life,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Today, in an inexplicable act of violence, a brave U.S. Capitol Police Officer was killed in the line of duty, while another officer fights for his life. Officer William Evans made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the Capitol and those who work there on behalf of the American people,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, adding that “we continue to be proud of the courageous men and women who defend the Capitol, especially during a challenging period when they have faced two violent and deadly attacks.”House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff, just weeks after they were lowered for the Capitol Police officers who died after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Officer Brian Sicknick died in the hospital after being sprayed with bear spray amid that previous chaos, and two more officers later died by suicide.Several congressional reporters tweeted photos and videos of the scene unfolding in front of them on Friday. Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich said stretchers were being brought in for injured people. Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman said a helicopter landed on Capitol grounds.Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Chopper overhead, closer image of the car pic.twitter.com/jm0br9NIm7— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 Those inside the Capitol were notified of the situation, getting an alert at 1:04 p.m. stating “no entry or exit is permitted” due to “an external security threat.” “Stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” the loudspeaker alert said.The messages continued to be sent to all congressional staff after the incident had seemingly ended. About 90 minutes later, Capitol Police sent an update saying the threat had been “neutralized,” but the lockdown remained in place due to an “abundance of caution.” Just after 3 p.m., the lockdown ended.Congress is in recess, meaning the vast majority of lawmakers are not near the building. Biden had also already left D.C. for Camp David on Friday. Plenty of staff and Capitol workers were still at the Capitol, however, as were some lawmakers.Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who did a live interview with CNN from his car Friday, said he had just stepped out of his Capitol Hill office and was going to get Chinese food when the area went into lockdown.“I had thought that once the barriers were removed, that we were moving back to some sense of normalcy. But this just shows the level of risk that there still is, and really sad that this is happening at the Capitol,” he said.The Capitol complex had been surrounded by fencing in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot. But much of the outer perimeter was removed last week and many roads leading to the building—including the one where the attack took place—were reopened.Lawmakers and staff were hopeful that the scaled-down security meant the Capitol was no longer under serious threat.“I can’t imagine, that going to the United States Capitol to represent your constituents is actually a dangerous thing in the United States of America,” Khanna said. “It’s just deeply sad.”Pittman said on Friday that it has been a hard time for the agency since the riot. “But we will get through this,” she said.First Capitol Riot Hearing Only Raised More Questions About Jan. 6National Guard and Metropolitan Police officers quickly locked down two long blocks along Constitution Ave. The FBI’s Washington Field Office also responded to the incident, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast.“Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted. “We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene.”—with additional reporting by Sam Brodey and Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Police identify officer slain in vehicle attack on Capitol as 18-year veteran Willam Evans

    Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who served for 18 years, is dead and another officer is injured after a male suspect rammed them with a car at a north entrance to the U.S. Capitol on Friday. The state of play: Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said Friday that the suspect brandished a knife as he lunged at officers. The officers fired at the suspect, who has since been pronounced dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The other officer who was struck by the car is stable, according to U.S. Capitol Police.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has ordered Capitol flags to half-staff in honor of Evans. President Biden also ordered the White House flags to be flown at half-staff.A lockdown at the Capitol has been lifted, but the area surrounding the incident will continue to be restricted. Biden on Friday said in a statement: "[Dr. Biden] and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life..." "I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds," the president added. The big picture: Some security fencing was removed a week ago after heightened security following the Jan 6. attack. National Guard members remain at the U.S. Capitol but in smaller numbers. Members of the Guard were seen on Friday deploying toward the Capitol barrier following the incident.As law enforcement responded to the attack, Capitol staff received a text alert from Capitol Police warning them stay away from exterior doors and windows in the Capitol and to "seek cover" if outdoors.Of note: Biden is away from D.C. and visiting Camp David. The House and Senate are out of session. Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021 🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 Go deeper: In photos: Capitol car ramming attack leaves 2 dead, including police officerWhat they're saying: Members of Congress "horrified" by Capitol car ramming attackLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A motorist rammed a vehicle into U.S. Capitol police on Friday and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring another and forcing the Capitol complex to lock down in an attack that police said did not immediately appear to be terrorism-related. Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, told a news conference that the suspect drove into the officers, then hit a barricade and got out of the car, lunging at them with a knife in his hand. The Capitol Police later identified the slain officer as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force.

  • Friday's attack is the latest violence at the US Capitol, the site of shootings, bombings and riots over the last 50 years

    Friday's attack outside the U.S. Capitol left Officer William Evans dead. The suspect rammed into police officers and a barricade before he was shot.

  • Officer dead after suspect rams car into police at US Capitol barricade: Police

    One of two injured U.S. Capitol Police officers has died after being hit by a suspect who then rammed their car into the north barricade of the Capitol complex Friday afternoon before exiting the vehicle with a knife, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said at a press conference. Police opened fire and the suspect is dead, Pittman said. The officers who died of injuries sustained at the scene has been identified as 18-year Capitol Police veteran William "Billy" Evans.

  • Capitol Police Officer Dead, Another Injured after Vehicle Attack; Suspect Fatally Shot

    A man drove a car into two Capitol Police officers outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, killing one and injuring the other before being fatally shot by authorities when he exited the vehicle holding what appeared to be a knife, the department’s chief said. Chief Yogananda Pittman said a person exited the vehicle with a knife and started lunging at officers, ignoring verbal commands. Police then opened fire, killing the suspect, she said. Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said it did not appear that the suspect was known to either police department and that the incident “does not appear to be terrorism-related,” though officers will continue to investigate. The attacker has been identified as Noah Green, a 25-year-old Indiana man who identified himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam on his Facebook page, according to MSNBC’s Pete Williams. Police placed all U.S. Capitol buildings under lockdown on Friday as officers responded to reports that “someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers,” officials said. The lockdown has since been lifted. USCP said in a tweet earlier that officers were responding to the North Barricade vehicle-access point along Constitution Avenue. Correction: Constitution Avenue — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021 An alert sent to staff advised that no entry or exit would be permitted “due to an external security threat.” “You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” the alert said. 🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021 The incident occurred roughly 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol at a security checkpoint that is used by senators and staff on weekdays, according to the AP. However, Congress is on recess this week. Fencing that had blocked vehicular traffic in the area was recently removed as the Capitol began to pare down the increased security that had been in place since the January 6 riots.

  • Cap. Hill officer's killing revives Jan 6th trauma

    A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade. It was the second line-of-duty death this year for a department still struggling to heal from the Jan. 6 insurrection. (April 2)

  • U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack; suspect shot dead

    A car slammed into a security barricade near the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. The knife-wielding driver was fatally shot.

