US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

An attack at the US Capitol complex in Washington DC has left one police officer dead and another in hospital with injuries.

A car crashed into a security barrier before the driver lunged towards the officers with a knife, police said.

The officers opened fire and the suspect was shot dead.

Authorities said the attack, which came three months after January's deadly Capitol riots, did not appear to be terrorism-related.

"Whether the attack was at law enforcement, or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of it and we'll do that," Robert Contee, the acting chief of Washington DC's Metropolitan Police Department, said at a news conference.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said it was "with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries".

In a later statement, she named the officer as William "Billy" Evans, who had been a member of the Capitol Police for 18 years and was part of the department's first responders unit.

"Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers," she said.

William &quot;Billy&quot; Evans
The officer killed in the attack has been named as William "Billy" Evans

Two law enforcement sources involved in the investigation told BBC partner CBS News that the suspect in the attack was 25-year-old Noah Green from Indiana.

They said that no prior information about him had been found on any police databases.

In a post from mid-March on a now-deleted Facebook page, Green wrote that he had recently left his job, "partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey". He added he had been suffering the "side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly" and wrote extensively of his interest in the black nationalist religious organisation, Nation of Islam.

In a statement Facebook said it had designated the incident under its "Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy", meaning the suspect's Facebook and Instagram accounts were being removed, as well as any content praising him.

An increased security presence remains around the Capitol building, where the US Congress sits.

As Congress is not currently in session, most politicians were not at the Capitol complex at the time of the attack.

What do we know about the attack?

Shortly after 13:00 local time (18:00 GMT) the Capitol Police alert system sent an email to lawmakers and their staff ordering them to stay away from exterior windows and doors due to a threat. Anyone outside was instructed to seek cover.

At that time, a man driving a blue sedan had rammed the car into two officers standing at the North Barricade, according to police.

He exited the vehicle and ran towards the officers - at least one of whom drew a weapon and shot the suspect. The officers were then transported to hospital, one in an ambulance and one in a police cruiser.

72 Officials investigate the scene after a vehicle rammed a barricade outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 02 April 2021.
Footage of the scene showed a helicopter flying overhead and what appeared to be two people on stretchers being moved into ambulances.

Onlookers were told to clear the area.

Police said the suspect died due to his injuries at 13:30 local time. Chief Contee told reporters the suspect appeared to act alone.

The FBI's Washington Field Office said it was providing support to the Capitol Police.

A second attack in less than three months

Analysis by Samantha Granville, US Capitol

Capitol Hill has been tense over the past three months. Since the riot on 6 January, the complex has been like a fortress with barbed wire, metal fencing and heightened security.

But just weeks later, we are back here with blocked roads, extra troops, and a solemn feeling.

Congress is in recess today and staff I have spoken to are grateful to be home and nervous about returning to work after the Easter holiday.

They say, understandably, that it is scary to have your workplace attacked twice in a short space of time.

It is concerning for them that even with ramped up security, an event that led to an officer's death still happened.

What has the reaction been?

US President Joe Biden said he was "heartbroken to learn of the violent attack".

He offered his "heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans' family, and everyone grieving his loss", and said that he had ordered flags at the White House to be lowered to half mast.

Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi said "America's heart has been broken" and called Mr Evans "a martyr for our democracy".

National Guard members stand guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2021.
National Guard members stand guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2021.

Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said he was "heartbroken for the officer killed" and indebted to the Capitol police force.

Republican Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell wrote that he was "praying" for those attacked.

  • Noah Green: Everything we know about the US Capitol attack suspect

    Citing law enforcement sources, Noah Green, 25, was named as the suspect in the Capitol Hill assault by both NBC and CNN. The authorities say he was not known to police and terrorism does not appear to have been a motive. On Friday, he is alleged to have ploughed his car into a barrier outside the US Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. It is claimed that he then emerged from the car with a knife and lunged at the officers before he was shot. Green was taken into custody but died a short while later. He is understood to come from Indiana, but originally hailed from Covington, Virginia and was driving on a Virginia licence.

  • Washington shaken after officer and suspect killed in attack at US Capitol

    Nancy Pelosi calls officer who died ‘a martyr for democracy’ as attack on Friday afternoon stirs memories of Capitol insurrection The scene at the Capitol on Friday. Nancy Pelosi said: ‘America’s heart has been broken by the tragic and heroic death of one of our Capitol police heroes.’ Photograph: Sue Dorfman/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Washington woke on Saturday shaken by another deadly attack at the US Capitol, an incident which left a police officer and a suspect dead and stirred memories of 6 January, when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to overturn the election. The incident on Friday was on a much smaller scale but it still spread confusion and fear. Early in the afternoon, a man rammed his vehicle into two Capitol police officers standing in front of a barricade. Exiting the vehicle, the suspect then lunged at officers with a knife. He was shot dead. Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of Capitol police, told reporters two officers were taken to hospital after the attack. One, William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year department veteran and the father of two young children, died from his injuries. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Evans a “martyr for democracy”. “America’s heart has been broken by the tragic and heroic death of one of our Capitol police heroes,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Once again, these heroes risked their lives to protect our Capitol and our country, with the same extraordinary selflessness and spirit of service seen on 6 January. “On behalf of the entire House, we are profoundly grateful.” A neighbour of Evans, Bob Epskamp, told the Washington Post he was a “loving and caring father”. After the insurrection at the Capitol, he said, he told Evans he “was glad he was fortunate enough not to be on duty that day”. Police did not immediately name the suspect and the motive remained unclear. Multiple news outlets, however, named the attacker as Noah Green, who was 25 and from Indiana. Friends and family members told news outlets they had been concerned about Green’s mental health in recent years, especially after he posted disturbing comments to social media. Green’s Facebook profile was public until it was suspended on Friday. Two weeks before the attack at the Capitol, he reportedly wrote: “These past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.” Green reportedly grew up in Virginia and played football in college. Andre Toran, a former team-mate, told USA Today he was a “really quiet guy” who would occasionally crack jokes with the team but mostly just smiled when listening to conversations. “I know people say this all the time, but the guy who I played with is not the same person who did this,” Toran said. According to other friends and family members, Green became paranoid after alleging he had been drugged with Xanax by former room-mates. The experience, he claimed, made him addicted to the drug and led to withdrawal symptoms. Toran showed USA Today a Facebook post he said Green wrote during the pandemic, in which Green said that withdrawal symptoms included seizures, a lack of appetite, paranoia, depression and suicidal ideation. Green’s brother told the Washington Post Green moved around after college, going from Virginia to Indianapolis and even to Botswana. Green moved in with his brother two weeks before he attacked the Capitol, his brother said, and in the hours before the attack sent a text message that read: “I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless. Thank you for everything that you’ve done. I looked up to you when I was a kid. You inspired me a lot.” On his Facebook page, Green claimed to be a follower of Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, and said his faith in Farrakhan and the extremist group was “one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times”. The Nation of Islam is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, for its “deeply racist, antisemitic and anti-gay rhetoric of its leader”. On Friday, acting chief of the Metropolitan police Robert Contee said the attack did not appear to be terrorism-related, though police were still investigating. Only three months have passed since the Capitol breach on 6 January by hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump. Then, lawmakers, staff members and journalists were forced to hide as rioters roamed the building, allegedly looking for politicians to kidnap and even kill, until police were able to clear the building. Five people, including a US Capitol police officer who confronted rioters, were killed. At least 350 people have been charged in relation to the attack. Security around the Capitol was greatly increased. A tall fence now surrounds the building, and thousands of members of the national guard have been stationed in the area. The national guard plans to stay at the Capitol until May at the request of US Capitol police, whose small force struggled to handle the January riot. While Friday’s attack was much smaller in scale, it renewed concerns over the Capitol being a target for violence. Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, was at the Capitol on Friday despite most representatives and senators being away for Easter. He told MSNBC: “The question we have to ask is what is happening in our country, where we have people coming in, trying to use violence and knives and arms [at] the heart of American democracy.” • This article was amended on 4 April 2021 to correct a quote from Green about why he left his job.

