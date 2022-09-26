US carrier, S. Korea ships launch drills amid North's threat

2
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A. U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Monday in their first such training in five years, a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise.

North Korea could conduct more tests in coming days as it views U.S.-South Korean military exercises as a practice to invade the county and often reacts with displays of weapons designed to attack its rivals.

The four days of drills are aimed at demonstrating the allies’ “powerful resolve to respond to North Korean provocations” and improve their ability to perform joint naval operations, the South Korean navy said in a statement.

More than 20 U.S. and South Korean navy ships, including the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, a U.S. cruiser and South Korean and U.S. destroyers, were mobilized for the drills, according to the navy statement. It said U.S. and South Korean fighter jets and helicopters will also take part in the training.

It would be the first such joint drills involving a U.S. aircraft carrier near the peninsula since 2017, when the U.S. sent three aircraft carriers including the Reagan for naval drills with South Korea in response to North Korean nuclear and missile tests. The allies had since cancelled or downsized some of their regular drills to support now-dormant talks on North Korea's nuclear program or guard against COVID-19.

The North Korean missile fired on Sunday flew about 600 kilometers (370 miles) at the maximum altitude of 60 kilometers (37 miles) before falling into the waters off the North's east coast, according to South Korean estimates. Some experts say North Korea might have launched a nuclear-capable, highly maneuverable ballistic missile and that its 600 kilometer-flight had enough range to strike a southeastern South Korean port where the Reagan was previously docked.

North Korea has performed a record number of missile tests this year as it steadfastly rebuffs U.S. and South Korean calls to resume the nuclear diplomacy. North Korea has said it won’t return to talks unless the United States drops its hostile policies in an apparent reference to U.S.-South Korean military drills and U.S.-led economic sanctions on it.

Earlier this month, North Korea adopted a new law that authorized the preemptive use of nuclear weapons in some situations, a development that showed its increasingly aggressive nuclear doctrine. Some analysts say North Korea would eventually aim for arms control negotiations with the United States to get sanctions relief and other concessions in return for a partial surrender of its nuclear capability.

Recommended Stories

  • N.Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of U.S. VP Harris visit

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, ahead of planned military drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier and a visit to the region by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea's military said it was a single, short-range ballistic missile fired from near the Taechon area of North Pyongyan Province just before 7 a.m. local time and flew about 600 km (373 miles) at an altitude of 60 km and a speed of Mach 5. "North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile is an act of grave provocation that threatens the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and international community," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

  • North Korea fires missile before U.S. VP Harris visit

    STORY: North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday. That came after a U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday – for the first time in four years – ahead of joint military drills starting this week. And ahead of a visit to the region by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea's military said it was a single, short-range ballistic missile, fired from near the Taechon area of North Pyong’an Province, just before 7am local time. Seoul called the launch "an act of grave provocation" and held an emergency national security council meeting to discuss response measures. Japan’s Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters, including cruise missiles, this was the North’s 19th launch this year. He said Pyongyang’s missile testing is taking place at an “unprecedented pace”, adding, “to do this as the Ukraine invasion unfolds is unforgivable.” The last time North Korea carried out such a launch was in early June, when it fired eight short-range ballistic missiles in one day. South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday that North Korea may also be preparing to test a submarine-launched ballistic missile, citing the South's military.

  • South Korea Says Interpol Issued Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea said Interpol requested law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest fugitive Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Pound Plunges to Record Low as Kwarteng Signals More Tax Cuts‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldProsecutors in Seoul sa

  • Giorgia Meloni's right triumphs in Italy's election

    Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. Provisional results showed the rightist bloc should have a strong majority in both houses of parliament, potentially giving Italy a rare chance of political stability after years of upheaval and fragile coalitions. However, Meloni and her allies face a daunting list of challenges, including soaring energy prices, war in Ukraine and renewed slowdown in the euro zone's third largest economy.

  • S.Korea's Yoon says 'untrue' media reports damage alliance amid hot mic controversy

    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday "untrue" media reports over his remarks threatened to damage relations with the United States after he was caught cursing on a hot mic during his visit to New York last week. A series of gaffes and controversies overshadowed Yoon's first major overseas tour which also included Britain and Canada, sending his ratings plunging and inviting scathing criticism from some lawmakers even within his own party. In the highest profile controversy, Yoon was caught cursing on a hot mic as he left an event in New York on Wednesday after a brief chat with U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Sham referendum in Luhansk Oblast: Occupiers claim 50% turnout in destroyed cities

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:58 In Luhansk Oblast, Russian occupiers are claiming that the turnout in the sham referendum has reached 50% in the cities that have been razed to the ground, such as Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne.

  • 2022 NFL fan photos

    As 2020 taught us, football is not the same without fans.

  • Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU football continues to drop after another blowout loss

    See where Michigan State lands in our updated power rankings following another Spartans' blowout loss vs. Minnesota in Week 4

  • Longoria's pinch-single sends Giants over Diamondbacks 3-2

    Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias (1-1) and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third.

  • EXPLAINER: Mexican army's role in students' disappearance

    The Mexican army's role in the disappearance of 43 college students, its participation in covering up the facts and its alleged links to organized crime are now at the center of a case that has shaken the nation. The government's Truth Commission declared the incident a “state crime” in August. Three members of the military and a former federal attorney general were recently arrested in the case, and few now believe the government's initial claim that a local drug gang and allied local officials were wholly to blame for seizing and killing the students on July 26, 2014, then burning their bodies — most of which have never been found.

  • Chinese teen Zheng Qinwen powers into first WTA final in Tokyo

    Fast-rising Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen powered into her first WTA final on Saturday at the Pan Pacific Open after a battling 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win over Veronika Kudermetova.

  • Marlins GM Kim Ng talks decision to move on from Mattingly, plans moving forward

    Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng said the decision was not made lightly but was one that needed to be made.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile in a show of 'defiance' days before Vice President Kamala Harris visits region

    North Korea's action came as South Korean and US forces, including the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, are set to drill and VP Harris will visit.

  • Up-skirt videos, potential Kroger worker strike and pop-up bars after mass resignation

    We at The Dispatch want you to know how much we appreciate you, and we want you to know how your subscription helps support local journalism.

  • Veterans captured fighting in Ukraine return home to Alabama

    Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state’s main airport.

  • How To Retire With No Savings

    According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about half of Americans ages 55-66 have no retirement savings at all. If you're one of them, you're facing an uphill battle as you look toward life beyond your...

  • U.S. team holds off International team rally to earn yet another Presidents Cup title

    The United States has won the event 12 of the 14 times it’s been contested, including all seven times it’s been played on U.S. soil. The International side rallied on the weekend after a slow start.

  • Watch: Guido Migliozzi's final-hole magic secures French Open title

    Guido Migliozzi played one of the great final-hole shots on the European Tour to win the French Open. Luke Donald, for one, would have been extremely impressed at the 25-year-old’s skill and chutzpah, as well as greatly encouraged with next year’s Ryder Cup in mind.

  • Inflation, stocks, interest rates fuel economic uncertainty

    CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the uncertainty surrounding the economy as inflation continues, stocks fall and higher interest rates fuel a housing pullback.

  • Levelland man gets five more years for assaulting U.S. Marshals in court

    Damien Dre Gonzales pleaded guilty to a count of assaulting a federal officer involving physical contact.