US case against Huawei CFO 'flawed,' her lawyers say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM MORRIS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies attacked the case against her as “fatally flawed” and full of “shifting theories” during an extradition hearing Friday.

Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise.

The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It says Meng, 49, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

The lengthy extradition proceeding is entering the committal phase which involves arguments over the U.S. government’s request to extradite Meng.

Defense lawyer Eric Gottardi said fraud cases are normally straightforward, with a lie being told that results in someone losing money.

“This case is different,” he said. “The alleged deception is ambiguous at best. The risk of economic loss to the alleged victim HSBC is wholly illusionary.”

The shifting theories put forward by the U.S. “underscores the weakness of their case,” he said.

“There is no actual loss in this case. None of the requesting states theories of risk of loss pass muster. They all are either non-existent or entirely speculative.”

The threshold for granting an extradition might not be high but “it is a meaningful threshold,” said Gottardi.

“A requesting state requires a plausible case. Here we say the case falls far short.”

Gottardi disputed claims by Canadian government lawyers that during a meeting with an HSBC official Meng was dishonest in not disclosing Huawei’s relationship with Skycom and that put the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

“There is no evidence Ms. Meng’s representation caused HSBC to violate any US sanctions law,” he said. “In any event HSBC was not exposed to any real risk to criminal or civil liability.”

It was HSBC’s choice to take money deposited by Skycom and clear it through the U.S.

“The fact HSBC chose to clear US dollar transactions through it’s U.S. subsidiary . . . cannot be blamed on Ms. Meng,” Gottardi said.

Frank Addario, another member of the defense team, said during the meeting Meng never denied Huawei and Skycom “work closely together in Iran.”

She also denied allegations made in a news story that Huawei was involved in selling embargoed equipment.

“There is no zero evidence that either Skycom or Huawei violated U.S. sanctions laws respecting Iran,” he said.

Meng, who attended court wearing an electronic monitoring device on her ankle, followed the proceedings through a translator.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes isn’t expected to rule on Meng’s extradition until later in the year. Whatever her decision, it will likely be appealed.

Earlier this week a Chinese court sentenced Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for spying.

Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig were arrested in December of 2018 in apparent retaliation to Meng’s arrest.

The Chinese government has released few details other than to accuse Spavor of passing along sensitive information to Kovrig, beginning in 2017. Both have been held in isolation and have little contact with Canadian diplomats.

In another case, the Higher People’s Court of Liaoning province in the northeast rejected an appeal by Canadian Robert Schellenberg, whose 15-year prison term on drug smuggling charges was increased to death in January 2019 following Meng’s arrest.

Meng remains free on bail in Vancouver and is living in a mansion.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Officials meet as fuel shortage, power cuts paralyze Lebanon

    Severe fuel shortages and wide power cuts have paralyzed tiny Lebanon, with some businesses temporarily closing down on Friday as top security officials met to discuss the situation. Lebanon has for decades suffered electricity cuts, partly because of widespread corruption and mismanagement. The decision will likely lead to a hike in prices of almost all commodities in Lebanon.

  • Canadian judge questions arguments for Huawei CFO's extradition as hearings enter final days

    A Canadian judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments made by prosecutors, questioning the validity of the case in the United States against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is facing possible extradition on several charges. Committal hearings in Meng's case are expected to finish next week, as two years of legal wrangling come to a close. The Canadian government's case, as laid out in the record of the case provided by the United States as justification for her arrest and extradition, is that Meng lied to HSBC about Huawei's ownership of an Iran-based subsidiary called Skycom, causing the bank to commit fraud and unknowingly break U.S. sanctions.

  • Canadian justice lawyer says Huawei CFO was dishonest

    The dishonesty of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies put a bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, a Canadian justice department lawyer told an extradition hearing Thursday. Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer, at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges.

  • N.Y. Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Probe After Resignation

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo upon his resignation, Speaker Carl Heastie said.An Assembly Judiciary Committee meeting scheduled for Aug. 16 in Albany has been canceled, Chair Charles Lavine said in a statement. The panel had been considering whether to end their five-month impeachment investigation since Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday. At least seven of the 21 committee members, including one Democrat, had w

  • Mississippi hospital puts beds in parking garage to cope with COVID-19 surge

    The crush of new COVID-19 infections in Mississippi has become so dire that the state has turned to efforts reminiscent of the earliest days of the U.S. pandemic, when a field hospital was set up in New York's Central Park and a medical ship was moored in the Hudson River. With an overload of coronavirus patients and a shortage of healthcare workers in the state, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) opened up a 20-bed field hospital in its parking garage on Friday morning. It plans to open a mobile hospital tent early next week, staffed by a medical team sent by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Are Arsenal, Spurs good bets to return to top 4?

    The 2 Robbies discuss preseason top-four odds, as Leicester City and Arsenal are among the favorites with Tottenham trailing close behind.

  • Twitter has paused verification applications again

    Twitter has once again temporarily stopped accepting new verification applications from users.

  • Southern California police shoot unarmed Black man hiding in portable toilet during chase

    The police and the family have settled for $1 million

  • China's new U.S. envoy stresses importance of Taiwan in first high-level meeting

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's newly appointed ambassador in Washington stressed the utmost importance of Taiwan in the Sino-U.S. relationship during his first meeting with a top U.S. official since assuming the job, according to Chinese state media. Qin Gang, 55, who has earned a reputation for pointed public defences of his country's positions, struck an optimistic tone as he arrived in Washington in late July to take up his post, saying great potential awaited bilateral relations. Meeting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Qin said they both had an "in depth, very frank" exchange of views, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

  • Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested

    The mother of the two brothers accused of killing a Chicago police officer was arrested at a hospital as she […] The post Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Did A College Professor Orchestrate The Revenge Killing Of Her Alleged Rapist Decades Ago?

    Norma Patricia Esparza was a talented college professor, mother and wife—but did a secret from her past reveal a much darker side to her? Years before her successful career, when Esparza was a college student in California, a man she met at a club was found dead along the side of the road with a savage set of injuries. “I’ve been to a lot of scenes in my career, but this one was a little more gruesome just because of the sheer amount of injury to the body,” Larry Montgomery, a detective at the t

  • Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island

    A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of three women at a condo on South […] The post Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Photo secretly taken of girl at CVS leads international agents to NC child porn suspect

    More than a dozen photo albums were shared online showing young girls secretly photographed in public places — including in North Carolina.

  • Texts show Joel Greenberg arranging for him and Matt Gaetz to meet a woman who 'usually' requires '$400 per meet,' report says

    When the woman asked Greenberg if Gaetz used the same website he used to communicate with her, Greenberg said, "He knows the deal :)," a report says.

  • San Diego sheriff's department faces blowback over fentanyl video

    The San Diego Sheriff's Office responded to criticism from health experts after it released body camera video appearing to show an officer reeling from a near-death exposure to fentanyl.

  • Mom and son's arrests uncover alleged luxury car thefts worth $528K

    Investigators believe an organized crime ring is involved, and they urge anyone who bought vehicles from the businesses to come forward.

  • Football player shoots 3 men, killing a teammate, at a Miami Gardens hotel, police say

    What witnesses described as a practice beef between junior college football players ended with one of them dead after a triple shooting at a Miami Gardens hotel Tuesday, police say.

  • Boise police arrested a man for not wearing mask in Costco. Now, he wants $4.5 million

    It wasn’t his first arrest related to masks.

  • Harvey Weinstein Again Wins Dismissal of Sex Crime Charge

    Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers succeeded again on Thursday in persuading a Los Angeles judge to dismiss one charge of sexual battery, on the grounds that it fell outside the statute of limitations. Weinstein still faces 10 counts of rape and sexual assault, which involve four women and date from 2004 to 2013. The disgraced producer was […]

  • Durham Eyeing Criminal Charges for Low-Level FBI Agents in Russia Probe Origin Investigation

    John Durham is currently presenting evidence to a grand jury and is preparing a report to be finished in the next several months, according to the Wall Street Journal.