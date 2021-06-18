US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden

  • In this image taken from video, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, addresses the body's virtual assembly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington. When U.S. Catholic bishops hold their next national meeting in June 2021, they’ll be deciding whether to send a tougher-than-ever message to President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians: Don’t partake of Communion if you persist in public advocacy of abortion rights. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • In this photo taken from video, Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Ind., head of the doctrine committee for the U.S Conference of Catholic Bishops, addresses the body's virtual assembly regarding a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
  • In this photo taken from video, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington rejects a motion to draft a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' virtual assembly on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Wilton has made clear that Biden is welcome to receive Communion at churches in the archdiocese. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
  • In this image taken from video, the Rev. Salvatore Cordileone, archbishop of San Francisco, rejects an agenda motion during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' virtual assembly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
  • In this photo taken from video, Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, opposes the drafting of a formal statement on the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the church during the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' virtual assembly on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Washington. McElroy felt the bishops' conference would suffer "destructive consequences" if the document targeted Catholic politicians. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
  • In this image taken from video, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops president and Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles confers with staff to alert the next speaker during their virtual assembly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.(United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
1 / 7

US Catholic Bishops

In this image taken from video, Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, addresses the body's virtual assembly on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID CRARY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.

The result of the vote — 168 in favor and 55 against — was announced Friday near the end of a three-day meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that was held virtually.

The bishops had cast their votes privately on Thursday after nearly three hours of impassioned debate.

Supporters of the measure said a strong rebuke of Biden was needed because of his recent actions protecting and expanding abortion access, while opponents warned that such action would portray the bishops as a partisan force during a time of bitter political divisions across the country.

As a result of the vote, the USCCB’s doctrine committee will draft a statement on the meaning of Communion in the life of the church that will be submitted for consideration at a future meeting, probably an in-person gathering in November.

One section of the document is intended to include a specific admonition to Catholic politicians and other public figures who disobey church teaching on abortion and other core doctrinal issues.

Bishop Donald Hying of Madison, Wisconsin, said during Thursday’s debate that he speaks with many people who are confused by a Catholic president who advances “the most radical pro-abortion agenda in history,” and action from the bishops’ conference is needed.

“They’re looking for direction,” Hying said.

Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego countered that the USCCB would suffer “destructive consequences” from a document targeting Catholic politicians.

“It would be impossible to prevent the weaponization of the Eucharist,” McElroy said.

Biden, who attends Mass regularly, says he personally opposes abortion but doesn’t think he should impose that position on Americans who feel otherwise. He’s taken several executive actions during his presidency that were hailed by abortion-rights advocates.

The chairman of the USCCB doctrine committee, Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, said no decisions have been made on the final contents of the proposed document. He said bishops who are not on the committee will have chances to offer input, and the final draft will be subject to amendments before it is put up to a vote.

Rhoades also said the document would not mention Biden or other individuals by name and would offer guidelines rather than imposing a mandatory national policy.

That would leave decisions about Communion for specific churchgoers up to individual bishops and archbishops. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, has made clear that Biden is welcome to receive Communion at churches in the archdiocese.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. bishops vote to draft Communion statement that may rebuke Biden for abortion views

    (Reuters) -A divided conference of U.S. Roman Catholic bishops announced on Friday that they had voted to draft a statement on Holy Communion that may admonish Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, who support abortion rights. The 168-55 decision to draft a teaching document on the Eucharist, a holy sacrament in the Roman Catholic faith, came after two hours of debate at the virtual assembly of the United States Catholic Bishops' Conference on Thursday, in which the bishops weighed the merits of reaffirming church teachings against the possibility of sowing partisan division.

  • Ethiopia election: A sham or democratic rebirth?

    Why the stakes are so high in the nation's first attempt at free and fair elections.

  • If Putin isn’t rethinking his legacy after meeting with Biden, perhaps he should be | Opinion

    Much to the surprise of a puzzled pundit corps, history may well conclude that, while President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin produced no big-deal breaking news headline, their summit may prove to be one of the 21st century’s pivotal events.

  • Fossils unearthed in China reveal a new species of giant prehistoric rhino - the largest land mammal to ever walk the Earth

    Giant rhinos were roughly the size of six elephants and they moved back and forth across Asia as their climate changed.

  • Supreme Court backs Catholic agency in LGBTQ foster care dispute case

    The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of backing a Catholic Church charity in Philadelphia that won’t allow same-sex foster parents. NBC News’ Jo Yurcaba explains how the ruling will have a nationwide impact.

  • NYC mayoral primary will be big test for ranked vote system

    Voters will likely pick the next mayor of New York City next week in a Democratic primary that will also be a major test of ranked choice voting, a system that lets voters rank several candidates in order of preference instead of choosing just one. Two years after city voters approved a measure to use the ranked choice system for primaries and special elections, Democrats will be asked to rank their top five out of 13 mayoral candidates on Tuesday's ballot. The primary winner will almost certainly win the November general election in overwhelmingly Democratic New York City.

  • Lawmakers mark Juneteenth with talk of ‘abolition amendment’

    As the nation this week made Juneteenth a federal holiday, honoring when the last enslaved Black people learned they were free, lawmakers are reviving calls to end a loophole in the Constitution that allowed another form of slavery — forced labor for convicted felons — to thrive. Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Georgia Rep. Nikema Williams told The Associated Press they will reintroduce legislation to revise the 13th Amendment, which bans enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. Juneteenth seemed like the appropriate time to address this “huge piece of systemic racism in the middle of our Constitution,” Merkley said.

  • EU envoy: Ethiopian leadership vowed to 'wipe out' Tigrayans

    Ethiopia’s leaders in closed-door talks with a European Union special envoy earlier this year said “they are going to wipe out the Tigrayans for 100 years,” the envoy said this week, warning that such an aim “looks for us like ethnic cleansing.” The remarks by Pekka Haavisto, Finland's foreign minister, describing his talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other ministers in February are some of the most critical yet of the Ethiopian government's conduct of the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry dismissed Haavisto’s comments as “ludicrous” and a “hallucination of sorts or a lapse in memory of some kind.”

  • Japan's top medical adviser recommends Olympics be held without any fans due to COVID-19

    Organizers are expected to make a final decision on local fans as soon as Monday.

  • How Joe Biden became the most LGBTQ-friendly president in U.S. history

    Biden's evolution on LGBTQ rights has been filled with twists, but activists now see him as an ally for their cause - and not just during Pride month.

  • Red Cross asks for blood donations amid "severe" national shortage

    The American Red Cross asked the public this week to help replenish the United States' depleted blood inventory amid a "severe" national shortage.Why it matters: The non-profit said the shortage is likely driven by a recent surge in trauma cases and emergency room visits, as well as advanced disease progression from patients deferring care throughout the coronavirus pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBecause coronavirus va

  • Joe Rogan swipes at CNN's Brian Stelter, tells him he's 'supposed to be a journalist'

    Podcast host Joe Rogan spent a segment on his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, taking swipes at the media and CNN hosts Brian Stelter and Don Lemon.

  • The Kentucky General Assembly should rewrite laws to stop protecting stalkers

    In Kentucky, you have to know where your stalker lives so that the local sheriff’s department can serve them with a copy of the petition and a summons. What if you don’t know who they are?

  • Broadband access in Eastern Kentucky has gotten head start through KentuckyWired

    KentuckyWired makes us the only state in the nation to build such infrastructure — a high-speed, fiber-optic cable extending more than 3,000 miles to connect every one of its counties.

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Natural immunity, long-COVID, reinfection & more

    Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

    After 123 days handcuffed together to save their on-again off-again relationship, Ukrainians Alexandr Kudlay and Viktoria Pustovitova have split up, shedding their bonds on national TV and saying the experiment had brought home uncomfortable truths. The young couple from the eastern city of Kharkiv decided to handcuff themselves together on Valentine's Day, in a last-ditch attempt to break the cycle of breaking up and making up. Pustovitova said personal space is what she missed most, although she also felt her boyfriend did not pay her enough attention while they were chained together.

  • Father gives daughter life-saving gift as living organ donor

    Sitting poolside with his wife and two daughters, Rhett Shaffette says he’s already received the best gift this Father’s Day. “It was a very close call,” Rhett said. After Cecilia's near-fatal bleed last year, the family decided to look instead for a partial transplant from a living donor.

  • As his voting rights proposal stalls, will Joe Manchin's dreams of bipartisanship ever come true?

    Sen. Joe Manchin’s latest attempt at bipartisanship – a compromise on voting rights legislation – has again received a cold shoulder from the Republicans he’s attempting to win over. This week, the West Virginia Democrat circulated a three-page memo outlining his proposal for voting rights legislation that would eliminate partisan gerrymandering and increase early voting but would also require voter ID, a favorite provision of the GOP. Manchin wrote last month that he felt “that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy.”

  • Industrial Stocks Are Sliding on the Fed News. It’s Probably the Wrong Response.

    Growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will withdraw support for the economy are dragging down economically sensitive industrial stocks. The Fed signaled Wednesday that it might raise short-term interest rates as soon as 2023, which would be sooner than expected. On Friday, president of the St. Louis Fed, said on CNBC that he could see an interest-rate increase as soon as next year.

  • Supreme Court foster care ruling likely to prompt more tests of religion vs. LGBTQ rights

    Advocates for LGBTQ and religious rights say the Supreme Court decision will prompt new litigation testing the limits of religious freedom.