US Central Command wants $21 million to expand a vital Middle East port to help counter Iran

Sailors man the rails aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze as they sail into port in Duqm, November 26, 2016.

US Navy/MCS 3rd Class Casey J. Hopkins

US Central Command is asking Congress for $21 million to expand its logistics footprint at the port of Duqm in Oman.

Located outside the Persian Gulf, Duqm gives the US more capabilities in the region, including another port that aircraft carriers can use.

Duqm could also give the US an advantage in a burgeoning competition with China, which is expanding its influence around the world.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A year after the US clinched a deal with Oman to access facilities and ports in Duqm, US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, is asking for money to expand its operations there.

When the deal was stuck, US officials said it provided better access the Persian Gulf and reduced the need to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime choke point that Iran has threatened to block. US 5th Fleet, which is responsible for the region, is based in the Gulf on the island of Bahrain.

"The port itself is very attractive, and the geostrategic location is very attractive, again being outside the Strait of Hormuz," a US official told Reuters at the time, adding that negotiations began under Obama.

In an unfunded priorities list submitted to lawmakers last month and obtained by Insider, Central Command chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie requested a total of $371.8 million to "increase our intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capacity, support countering unmanned aerial systems threats, provide for base defense and resiliency, and conduct inform and influence activities against malign state actors and their proxies."

Of that money, which is not included in the proposed budget, $21 million would go "to continue developing Duqm, Oman as the only fully capable and scalable logistics hub" outside the Gulf that can support the US military with "distribution for all classes of supply," McKenzie wrote.

Below, you can see what goes on at Duqm and why the US is so keen to be there.

The US and Oman signed a "Strategic Framework Agreement" on March 24, 2019, allowing US forces to use the ports of Al Duqm and Salalah.

Iran Persian Gulf Oman ports Duqm Salalah More





Google Maps

The deal allowed Oman to advance its efforts to transform Duqm into an industrial hub and port center and offered the US better positioning in the region amid a growing competition with China for influence all over the world.

General view of Duqm Port in Oman, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/ Nawied Jabarkhyl More





Reuters

China has already set up its first overseas military base, billed as a logistics hub, in the East African country of Djibouti, not far from the US's biggest base in Africa. Chinese firms at one point also planned to invest up to $10.7 billion in Duqm for commercial development.

But at the time the US and Oman signed their deal, US officials told Reuters the Chinese didn't appear to have done any work in the part of Duqm set aside for them.

Concerns about China notwithstanding, US officials framed the deal with Oman over Duqm as a success in its efforts with partners in the region against Iran.

Navy destroyer Nitze Duqm Oman More