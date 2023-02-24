US Championship Cheese Contest: Wisconsin loses top award to surprising state

11
Ben Newhouse
·2 min read

Story at a glance

  • The United States Championship Cheese Contest was held between Feb. 21–23 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

  • The most prestigious award of the national contest went to Europa, an aged gouda made by Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut.

  • Wisconsin took home 54 of the “Best of Class” finishes of the 113 total classes being judged — the most of any state. Cheesemakers in California followed behind with nine wins, and Idaho finished third with eight.

(WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin lived up to its “Dairy State” nickname on Thursday, earning more “Best of Class” designations than any other state during the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest.

But the most prestigious award of the national contest didn’t go to a cheese from America’s Dairyland or even a neighboring Midwest state — but rather from a cheesemaker further northeast.

“And the winner is … Europa, an Aged Gouda made by Arethusa Farm Dairy in Bantam, Connecticut!” officials with the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations to Head Cheesemaker Eric Schmid and the Arethusa team on earning the coveted title of U.S. Champion Cheese.”

The top-tier cheese was described as “heavenly” by judge Cathy Strange, who told the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association that the winning gouda had a unique complexity that leaves a “visceral memory on your tongue.”

Would you subscribe to your favorite restaurant?

Cheeses from Wisconsin took second and third place: The first runner-up was a raw-milk American cheese variety from Team DACC in Egg Harbor, while the second runner-up was a medium cheddar from Dillon Sylla for Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Blair.

Wisconsin also took home 54 of the “Best of Class” finishes of the 113 total classes being judged at the 2023 event — the most of any state. Cheesemakers in California followed behind with nine wins, and Idaho finished third with eight. (A full list of winners can be found at the contest’s official site.)

“The men and women of the U.S. dairy processing industry are exceptionally passionate and dedicated to crafting quality products, and that commitment shines through in the high caliber of this year’s winners,” John Umhoefer, the executive director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, said in a statement issued Thursday. “We congratulate them on their hard-earned and well-deserved success.”

Yelp names ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US

The United States Championship Cheese Contest was held between Feb. 21–23 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The contest, which is hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, has been held every two years (with an exception amid the pandemic) since 1981.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers

    Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) asked former Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Wednesday when he plans to repay taxpayers for the nearly $14,000 in costs associated with his alleged misuse of government vehicles. President Biden fired Blanton earlier this month, amid increased scrutiny over the ethics violations raised against him in an October inspector general report. The…

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • The Lie Giuliani Told Victims of the Ohio Railroad Disaster

    AP pool/AFP via GettyLive from East Palestine, it’s Rudy Giuliani!“Welcome to ‘Talk With the Mayor’ or America’s Mayor, whichever you would like better,” he said as he introduced his live podcast on Thursday night. “America’s Mayor sounds kind of nice, right?”That was the moniker by which he became known after the 9/11 attack, which killed 2,753 people in downtown Manhattan and catapulted him from being a lame-duck embarrassment into a hero among those who saw him on TV. On Thursday, he was podc

  • Japanese Americans won redress, fight for Black reparations

    When Miya Iwataki and other Japanese Americans fought in the 1980s for the U.S. government to apologize to the families it imprisoned during World War II, Black politicians and civil rights leaders were integral to the movement. Thirty-five years after they won that apology — and survivors of prison camps received $20,000 each— those advocates are now demanding atonement for Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved. From California to Washington, D.C., activists are joining revived reparations movements and pushing for formal government compensation for the lasting harm of slavery's legacy on subsequent generations, from access to housing and education to voting rights and employment.

  • The Memo: Trump’s surprise — a slightly conventional campaign

    Former President Trump is doing something shocking — he’s running a campaign that is starting to look quite conventional. This week alone, Trump has issued several policy proposals. He has announced the hiring of seasoned senior staff in the first-caucus state of Iowa. And he has visited East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of the…

  • Ohio Officials Estimate Over 43,000 Aquatic Animals Died After East Palestine Derailment

    The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) estimated that more than 43,000 aquatic animals were “potentially killed as a result of the derailment” in East Palestine, Ohio, local news outlets reported on Thursday, February 23.ODNR Director Mary Mertz said that the agency surveyed waterways the morning after the February 3 derailment to calculate that approximately 38,222 small fish and 5,550 other aquatic species were found dead, “potentially killed as a result” of the incident, reports said.The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that water quality testing showed “very low levels of two contaminants, butyl acrylate and ethyl hexyl acrylate, in Leslie Run. We have found no traces of butyl acrylate and much lower levels of ethyl hexyl acrylate in North Fork Little Beaver Creek. No vinyl chloride has been detected in any of these waterways.”EPA officials continued to assure residents that the drinking water in the area was safe.Videos posted by the Ohio EPA on Thursday, which they said were captured in Columbiana County waterways, specifically Bull Creek and Beaver Creek, show live minnows and crawfish. Credit: Ohio EPA via Storyful

  • Travel and Adventure Show kicks off Saturday

    The Travel and Adventure Show has a lot of great resources to help plan your next trip.

  • Door County cheese is second-best in country, Kewaunee County cheese maker wins four classes

    A Door County-made cheese was judged second-best in the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest while a Kewaunee County cheese maker won four classes

  • The Salton Sea, an Accident of History, Faces a New Water Crisis

    BRAWLEY, Calif. — The drought crisis on the Colorado River looms large in California’s Imperial Valley, which produces much of the nation’s lettuce, broccoli and other crops, and now faces water cuts. But those cuts will also be bad news for the environmental and ecological disaster unfolding just to the north, at the shallow, shimmering and long-suffering Salton Sea. “There’s going to be collateral damage everywhere,” said Frank Ruiz, a program director with Audubon California. To irrigate thei

  • Students raised more than $200,000 for their 80-year-old school janitor to retire after a rent hike sent him back into the workforce

    "Nobody deserves to work their whole life," Greyson Thurman, a student who helped organize the GoFundMe campaign, said.

  • Sixty-four percent say abortion should be legal in all or most cases: poll

    Almost two-thirds of Americans believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to a new poll taken about eight months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The survey, released Thursday from the nonpartisan research organization Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), found that 64 percent of respondents believed abortion should be…

  • NBC 26 meteorologist Michael Fish explains what makes snow 'good' or 'bad' for packing

    NBC 26 meteorologist Michael Fish explains what makes snow 'good' or 'bad' for packing

  • HS2 has left county councillors ‘firefighting’ dangerous potholed roads

    HS2 has left county councillors “firefighting” dangerous roads after lorries serving the rail link’s building sites contributed to an eightfold leap in potholes.

  • Bruce Arians noticed this about Tom Brady in final season with Bucs

    Bruce Arians admits Tom Brady had a different look in his final season with the Buccaneers.

  • Long time coming, but N-J's Bernard 'Benny' Kahn gets his racing recognition | KEN WILLIS

    From NASCAR's earliest days to the first Daytona 500 and beyond, Bernard "Benny" Kahn helped take racing news to the masses.

  • 2024 may be the 1st year since 1972 no Texan runs for president

    2024 may be the 1st year since 1972 no Texan runs for president

  • 2 Extremely Safe Stocks to Buy in 2023

    While this forecast is far from a guarantee, it does highlight some of the near-term risks investors face from a macroeconomic perspective -- and the need to find solid investments. Investors in search of recession-proof stocks need look no further than the tobacco industry. Phillip Morris's international footprint and its pivot toward reduced-risk nicotine products give it another long-term edge.

  • Berkshire Earnings: Should Investors Buy Warren Buffett's Stock?

    While everyone knows him as a brilliant stock picker and portfolio manager, he is also the shepherd of some 70 companies under the Berkshire Hathaway umbrella

  • Chicago Bears targeting an Iowa Hawkeye?

    If Chicago makes a move out of No. 1, could Iowa star Lukas Van Ness be a fit with the Bears?

  • Severe thunderstorm threat to span 11 central US states Sunday into Monday

    AccuWeather meteorologists say that a severe weather threat is brewing across the country's center this weekend, which will span across 11 states into the start of next week. On Sunday alone, approximately 6.27 million residents will be enveloped in the severe weather threat zone, including Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Wichita, Kansas; and Springfield, Missouri. The storm of interest began its cross-country journey in California, where it plunged southward across California and brought blizzard cond