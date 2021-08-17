US Chargé d'Affaires to Afghanistan says he's still in Kabul and recommends stranded Americans continue to shelter in place

Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, August 15, 202. Wisps of smoke could be seen near the embassy's roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, according to two American military officials. Rahmat Gul/AP Photo

Chargé d'Affaires to Afghanistan Ross Wilson said he's still in Kabul, helping Americans and Afghans.

The embassy was evacuated on Sunday, but Wilson and a core group of diplomats remain at the Kabul airport for consular assistance.

The embassy in Kabul has told Americans not to show up at the airport and to shelter in place until they've been contacted by the embassy.

Ross Wilson, the chargé d'affaires to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, said in a tweet on Tuesday that he and the Kabul embassy staff are still in Afghanistan helping US citizens and vulnerable Afghans stranded in the city.

-Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson (@USAmbKabul) August 17, 2021

In an update on Monday, the US Embassy in Afghanistan recommended that citizens continue sheltering in place. In a tweet, the embassy said US citizens shouldn't go to the airport unless staff from the embassy had been in touch with them.

The bulk of embassy staff was evacuated to the airport on Sunday as the Taliban moved in to capture the capital.

Chaotic scenes unfolded at Kabul's airport on Sunday as thousands attempted to leave. Shots were fired into the air to scatter the crowd, and Al Jazeera reported at least seven people had died. It's unclear if they were killed by a stampede or gunshots.

