US to charge alleged bombmaker in Pan Am Flight 103 Lockerbie terrorist attack

A policeman walks away from the damaged cockpit of the 747 Pan Am airliner that exploded and crashed over Lockerbie, Scotland (AFP via Getty Images)

The Justice Department will announce charges on Monday against a Libyan man alleged to have constructed the bomb that brought down Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing 270 people.

Sources told CNN that charges will be filed against Abu Agila Masud, 32 years to the day after the attack on the Boeing 747 en route from London to New York in the run-up to Christmas.

It will be one of Attorney General William Barr's final acts as the head of the department. When he informed Donald Trump of his resignation last week, Mr Barr asked to delay his departure by a week so he could announce the Lockerbie charges.

During his earlier stint in government under George W Bush, Mr Barr tasked the then-criminal division chief, Robert Mueller, to investigate the bombing.

The two men have appeared at annual remembrance ceremonies over the years with the families of the victims.

During the Bush administration, Mr Barr announced charges against two other Libyan intelligence-linked men, Abdelbeset Ali Mohmed al Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifah Fhimah. The US accused them of placing explosives in a portable cassette player packed inside a suitcase on the plane.

Due to the difficulty in bringing them to the US for trial, they were instead tried by a Scottish court in the Netherlands.

Mr Fhimah was acquitted, but Megrahi was convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison. A cancer diagnosis saw him released and he died in 2012.

A news conference is scheduled for Monday morning.

More to follow…