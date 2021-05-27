US charges Bolivian ex-minister Murillo with corruption

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bolivian Interim Minister of Government Arturo Murillo (L) greets members of the GAT anti-terrorist unit during its presentation in La Paz, on December 3, 2019
Arturo Murillo (left) was interior minister between November 2019 and November 2020

Bolivian ex-Interior Minister Arturo Murillo has been charged in the US with corruption and money laundering.

Mr Murillo was arrested along with his chief of staff and three US businessmen last week.

The US justice department said the Bolivian officials took bribes from the businessmen, who had won multi-million dollar contracts to supply tear gas to the Bolivian government.

They could face up to 20 years in jail if convicted.

Mr Murillo's lawyer has not responded to requests for comment, the Associated Press reports.

Who is Arturo Murillo?

The 57-year-old was a senator before being named interior minister in the government of interim president Jeanine Áñez. He was in the post for a year from November 2019.

Interim President of Bolivia Jeanine A&#xf1;ez wearing a face mask stands next to Minister of Government Arturo Murillo (R)
Mr Murillo served under interim president Jeanine Áñez

He was considered a hardliner in Ms Áñez's government, which came to power following the departure of then-President Evo Morales, who left Bolivia after the chief of the army had urged him to stand down over allegations of vote rigging.

Mr Murillo is believed to have ordered the tough police response to protests which followed the departure of Mr Morales. Dozens of people were killed in clashes between the security forces and demonstrators, according to the ombudsman's office.

He also played a key role in attempts to prosecute Mr Morales on charges of sedition and terrorism. He accused Mr Morales of fomenting unrest in the weeks which followed the 2019 presidential elections.

Following the re-run of the Bolivian election in 2020, which was won by an ally of Mr Morales, the charges against Mr Morales were dismissed and his arrest warrant was cancelled.

Members of the interim government, including Ms Áñez, have since been arrested and accused of leading a right-wing coup against Mr Morales with the support of the police and the military

What are the charges against Mr Murillo?

Mr Murillo and his chief of staff, Sergio Méndez, are accused "of receiving bribes paid by a US company and individuals to secure a Bolivian government contract, and then using the US financial system to launder those bribes," according to the indictment.

Prosecutors allege Mr Murillo and Mr Méndez took $602,000 (£426,000) from the US businessmen in exchange for a $5.6m contract to buy gas masks from their firm, which supplies equipment to the police and military.

Recommended Stories

  • Authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found in the woods near London: report

    Sarah Everard's body was found in a wooded area in Kent on March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in London.

  • Putin likely gave Belarus the go-ahead to divert the Ryanair plane, officials and experts say

    Belarus's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko is heavily reliant on Putin's support from an economic, military, and political standpoint.

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • Biden-Putin summit: Awkward conversation looms in Geneva

    Tensions between the leaders of the US and Russia will be hard to conceal, writes Anthony Zurcher.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • My Five Favorite Meals: Chef Joey Campanaro

    Con PoulosSouth Philadelphia-born and -influenced, second-generation Italian chef Joey Campanaro opened the Little Owl in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village in 2006 and immediately he had a hit on his hands. That happens a lot in shiny new thing-obsessed New York, but what doesn’t happen very often is that the restaurant is as coveted a reservation 15 years later as it was at its birth.My Five Favorite Meals: Artist Mark KostabiMy Five Favorite Meals: Chef Chris ScottRenowned across America—that’s not an exaggeration—the tiny restaurant seats only 28 people at a time when there isn’t a pandemic. Over the last year, he has had to “put the entire restaurant on the street. We’re 100 percent outside.”Campanaro also owns the Clam on nearby Hudson Street and Market Table on nearby Carmine Street, which focuses on seasonal vegetables. And last year, he released his first book, Big Love Cooking, which is part cookbook, part paean to Philly and the old days, and even includes a poem called “Veal Deal” about some classic kitchen characters.“I started in the kitchen, washing up, when I was 12 years old and had to have a fake birth certificate to get the job—that was summers in Wildwood, New Jersey,” he tells me, explaining how he came to get into the business. “My parents decided that if I had a boss as a babysitter, that would be better than paying for a babysitter!” He says he had “multiple levels of inspiration” and that his brother, who was a chef at Andiamo on Broadway, got him his first job cooking in New York. “My life always revolved around restaurants.”Before the Little Owl, his first establishment that he has owned, Campanaro was the “opening chef” at a number of restaurants around the city, including Jimmy Bradley’s Tribeca standout the Harrison.I asked Campanaro what his philosophy was for the Little Owl, and what still drives him after all his success. Con Poulos “From a food standpoint, super simple. There are natural limitations to having a 150-square foot kitchen. Necessity became the mother of invention. Thankfully, the neighborhood really embraced what I was able to offer. When you decide you’re going to cook for somebody, you’re taking a risk that people might like it or not like it. There’s that search for approval.”These are his five favorite meals.Saloon in PhiladelphiaMeals at the Saloon restaurant in Philly… all of them. I have the antipasto plate, baked clams, stuffed peppers, steamed clams, langoustines, veal piccata with a side of spaghetti and a side of salad. They offer seven to 10 specials per night. I drink Johnnie Walker Blue and have Tignanello wine. My company is usually my cousin Thomas, the fourth brother on the third floor, AKA Tommy Kash, because he is very handsome and extremely talented. Our Uncle Frankie worked there tending bar before it was a restaurant. I was also very lucky, but also determined, to be a valet parker for Saloon.The dessert cart is cool. They also offer bread from Sarcone’s Bakery and give you salsa verde with it that makes you crave more.Dinner at My Mother-in-Law’s House in SpainI was married to Paula in Valencia and Paula’s mother was an outstanding cook. After I lost my job as a chef at an Italian restaurant in Tribeca, I took a sabbatical in Spain. The greatest meal, at Paula’s mother’s house, started with some jamón serrano, tuna stuffed peppers, boquerones, pickled garlic, almonds and favas, bread and olive oil. Then a paella. The broth was made from a boil of cabbage, onion and pork blood sausage. The rice was garnished with olives and lemon and it was the most unique dining experience of my life.A beautiful salad was served with the paella course, just like at mom’s house. For dessert, we had a hand melon each and some Cava. I remember taking a siesta after that meal and dreaming of a way to remember the technique and flavor of cooking things that all cook at different times, but also if achieved with accuracy, present such a unique opportunity to showcase individual flavors as a whole, in one bite.Marra’s Pizza in South PhiladelphiaGetting pizza at Marra’s on Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia brings back very fond memories. One in particular was when someone in the family made a joke and gave me the giggles so hard that I was told to leave the restaurant. So I went outside, around the corner to the window where they were sitting and I continued to laugh uncontrollably. I remember you could also get really great spaghetti and clams and steamed mussels and the pizza was thin and the sauce was sweet. You guessed it, we had the salad afterwards, catching on?Jonathan Waxman’s 60 Birthday PartyIt was Jonathan Waxman’s 60 birthday celebration at a mansion in Annecy, France. We were to shop at local markets, get inspired, and cook with him. He assembled a legendary gastronomical hospitality gang of brothers to share in a very significant celebration of a culinary icon, himself. (Coleman Andrews eloquently shares the details of the meals we prepared.) I was tasked with making tagliatelle when Pio Boffa showed up from Alba with two magnums of Barolo and a perfect handful of white truffles. No pasta machine, no rolling pin, so I found a stepping stool to gain leverage on a wine bottle that we had removed the label from to roll out the sheets and hand cut pasta for a group of the most successful, influential and naturally very nice human beings I have ever met. We had caviar and blini, woodcock, pigeon and pheasant. The stock pot went on and stayed on for the length of the stay and the meals coming out of the wood-fired oven became tastier one after the other.ANA Business Class Flight to TokyoOn my ANA business class flight to Tokyo, you could order anything you wanted and I did. It was so delicious—all of it. I’d be sleep-eating and the flight attendant tried to clear my food and I had to convince her I could stay awake to eat! It worked until I spilled the ramen broth down my chin and into my seat. I succumbed to comfort on this journey and woke up in Tokyo, where my favorite taste was an abalone sashimi near the fish market. I fell hard for udon, Okinawa-style vegetable cooking paired with wines from all over the world, and sake with steaks.My Five Favorite Meals features the most cherished dining experiences of bartenders, chefs, distillers and celebrities.Interview has been condensed and edited.Christopher Kimball & the Grateful Dead School of BartendingThe Secret History of BourbonCan the Roaring Twenties Teach Us About Post-Pandemic Life?Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Down 2-0 to Mavericks, Clippers declare a comeback starts with stops

    Dallas star Luka Doncic has been unstoppable and the Clippers have been lit up in each game by Mavericks role players.

  • Rip-off: Indians pitcher Plesac breaks thumb removing shirt

    Cleveland Indians righty Zach Plesac was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, the result of breaking the thumb on his pitching hand while yanking off his undershirt after a rough outing. There was no initial word on how long the 26-year-old Plesac would be sidelined. According to Indians manager Terry Francona, Plesac hurt himself while “rather aggressively taking off his undershirt” after Sunday's start against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field.

  • Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

    As the the NBA playoffs move to Boston, former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is worried about hearing racist remarks from fans.

  • George Floyd’s daughter, 7, leads ‘say his name’ chant outside White House after family meets with Biden

    The meeting came a year after Minneapolis police officers murdered George Floyd

  • Biden’s meeting with Putin is not a ‘reward’, says White House as summit confirmed for Geneva on 16 June

    Meeting aims to ‘restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on Holocaust comparisons and says grocery store's 'vaccination logos' are 'just like' how 'Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star'

    Greene lashed out at critics, saying she was referring to "only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years."

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Kyle Gibson hurt? That, other injuries in Texas Rangers Mailbag question of the day

    The right-hander has been pitching with a strained right groin the past few starts, but he could be ready again by the next homestand.

  • More than 100k people sign petition to get Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from Congress

    Controversial congresswoman facing criticism for comments she made on a podcast

  • Big cheese no more: UK drug dealer caught out by cheese pic

    A drug dealer in the English city of Liverpool thought he was the big cheese — until police got all the evidence they needed to arrest him from a picture he shared of himself holding a small block of creamy Stilton. Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court last week after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, MDMA and ketamine and transferring criminal property. Stewart was arrested after he posted the photo on the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, via his handle “Toffeeforce.”

  • Bill Gates' money manager reportedly told a Black employee she lived 'in the ghetto' and made sexual comments about female colleagues

    Ex-employees at the Gateses' money-management firm accused Michael Larson of judging female employees on attractiveness, The New York Times reports.