US charges Huawei with fraud for violating Iran sanctions

American prosecutors have unveiled criminal charges against Huawei, accusing one of China’s top companies of violating sanctions against Iran and stealing trade secrets.

The 23 charges filed on Monday threatened to escalate tensions between Washington and Beijing just 48 hours before senior Chinese officials were due to fly to the White House for a new round of trade talks.

Matthew Whitaker, the acting US attorney general, said Huawei had attempted to evade sanctions against Iran by setting up a separate company called Skycom, which fraudulently conducted more than $100m (£76m) worth of transactions through the US financial system over four years.

Mr Whitaker said Huawei had lied to the US government to obstruct investigations, moved potential witnesses back to China, and misled banks to continue to process transactions.

In a second set of charges, the Justice Department said the company had attempted to steal technology from the US telecoms network T-Mobile. Employees of a US subsidiary allegedly attempted to steal details of a robot arm named Tappy used to test smartphone touchscreens.

Huawei's CHO Meng Wanzhou was charged

The charges related to Iran include one against Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, who was arrested in Canada last month and faces US extradition. A request is due to be sent to the Canadian government by a deadline of this Wednesday.

“By claiming that Skycom was a separate company - and not an affiliate which Huawei controlled - Huawei allegedly asserted that all of its Iran business was in compliance with American sanctions,” Mr Whitaker said.

Officials insisted that the charges were unrelated to trade talks between the US and China. “These indictments are law enforcement actions and wholly separate from our trade negotiations,” the US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said. However, he said Chinese firms had spent years undermining US sanctions and exploiting the US financial system.

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, denied any link between the charges and this week’s talks. “Those two things are not linked. They are a totally separate process,” she said during a briefing.

Huawei did not comment immediately after the charges were announced.