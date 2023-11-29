US charges Indian man for attempting to murder a Sikh activist

The News

U.S. prosecutors charged an Indian national for plotting to to assassinate an outspoken Sikh separatist leader — who is also an American citizen — in New York City.

Nikhil Gupta, 52, was allegedly directed by an Indian government official to conduct the operation, according to the indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors said that Gupta paid someone he thought was a hit man $100,000 to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an advocate who has called for an independent Sikh state separate from the northern Indian state of Punjab.

“As alleged, the defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a U.S. citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India,” U.S. Attorney Damiam Williams said in a press release.

Gupta was reportedly detained on June 30 in Czechoslovakia through a bilateral extradition treaty between the Czech Republic and the U.S.

His arrest coincided with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to Washington.