U.S. charges Oath Keepers lawyer with Jan. 6 conspiracy, obstruction

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a top lawyer for the Oath Keepers militia with conspiracy and obstruction in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court document released on Thursday.

Kellye SoRelle, 43, is charged with obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. She is also facing counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and being at a restricted building and grounds.

SoRelle could not be immediately reached for comment.

The unsealed indictment alleges that SoRelle told others to withhold and "alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal" items from the federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

She was arrested Thursday morning and will have her initial court appearance in Austin, Texas, on Thursday afternoon, a U.S. Justice Department spokesman said.

