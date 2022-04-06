US charges Russian oligarch, hits cyber group

Reuters

Several European countries including France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have expelled large numbers of Russian diplomats in recent days. The moves coincide with outrage across Europe over reports of the discovery of mass graves and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha following the retreat of Russian forces conducting what Moscow calls its "special operation" in Ukraine. Grushko told Interfax that Russia, which has pledged to respond to the expulsions, was assessing the decisions by European countries.