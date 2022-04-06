US charges Russian oligarch, hits cyber group

Reuters
Georgia's legislature approved a bill expanding law enforcement's power to investigate election fraud over the objections of voting rights groups, adding to a wave of Republican-backed legislation passed after former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was rigged. The legislation passed late Monday would give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the state's top investigative agency, the authority to initiate probes of election crimes. Under current law, the secretary of state's office looks into allegations of irregularities and can ask the GBI for assistance as needed.