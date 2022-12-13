US charges Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding investors

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Sam Bankman-Fried with "orchestrating a scheme to defraud investors" in the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The former FTX boss was arrested on Monday.

Mr Bankman-Fried built a "house of cards on a foundation of deception" SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

He said the alleged fraud was a call for other platforms to comply with US laws.

The SEC charged Bankman-Fried with violating the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.