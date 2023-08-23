US charges two founders of sanctioned virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash with money laundering

Christopher Bing and Zeba Siddiqui
·1 min read
0

By Christopher Bing and Zeba Siddiqui

(Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday indicted Roman Semenov and Roman Storm, two co-founders of the virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, for their involvement with the banned outfit and its work for a North Korean government-linked hacking group.

The criminal charges against Semenov and Storm, which include conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations, come one year after the U.S. Treasury banned Tornado Cash on allegations that it supports North Korea.

Waymaker Law, the firm representing Semenov, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did the FBI.

Storm, a naturalized US citizen and resident of Washington state, was arrested on Wednesday in conjunction with the charges.

A lawyer for Storm, Brian Klein, said in a statement: "We are incredibly disappointed that the prosecutors chose to charge Mr. Storm because he helped developed software, and they did so based on a novel legal theory with dangerous implications for all software developers. Mr. Storm has been cooperating with the prosecutors’ investigation since last year and disputes that he engaged in any criminal conduct."

Semenov, a Russian citizen, was sanctioned on Wednesday by the Treasury Department. He is not in U.S. law enforcement custody, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • FBI says North Korean hackers preparing to cash out after high-profile crypto hacks

    The U.S. government said it believes North Korean hackers are preparing to cash out millions of dollars stolen during a spate of high-profile crypto hacks. The FBI said that over the past 24 hours, it had tracked approximately 1,580 Bitcoin — worth more than $40 million — that the North Korean hackers are currently holding in six separate crypto wallets. The FBI said these funds were stolen during “several” cryptocurrency heists.

  • TikTok plans to ban links to outside e-commerce sites like Amazon, new report claims

    TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, such as Amazon, according to a new report from The Information. The reported move is seen as a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.

  • Yes, you need to be cleaning your washing machine — and this is the easiest way to do it

    More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.

  • How comprehensive car insurance works and what it covers

    Comprehensive coverage is a type of auto insurance that is usually optional and covers damage to your car caused by events outside of traffic accidents, such as theft or hail. Your lender may require it, but states do not.

  • Tech stocks rally, yields drop, ahead of Nvidia earnings: Stock market news today

    Stocks were higher on Wednesday afternoon with investors bracing for results from Nvidia after the bell.

  • 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Photo Gallery: Take a virtual tour of classic race cars

    The biggest mega gallery of the weekend showcasing more than 200 cars at the 2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

  • Amazon's 50+ best deals to shop this week

    Save big on Apple, Amazon Fire, Henckels and more.

  • Report: Cowboys DE Sam Williams arrested on weapons, drug charges

    The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.

  • America's retailers and restaurants brace for a shock from student loan payments

    These retail and restaurant stocks face consumer headwinds once student loan repayments kick off.

  • Google TV adds 25 more free channels, NFL Sunday Ticket integration

    Google TV is once again expanding its free live TV lineup. In April, the company announced the Google TV service was growing to include over 800 live TV channels, including those from Tubi, Plex, Haystack, and others. Today, the company says it's adding 25 more free channels to the lineup, which can be watched without having to install any additional apps or needing to sign in.

  • Danish cloud host says customers 'lost all data' after ransomware attack

    Cloud host CloudNordic says most of its customers have "lost all data with us" following a ransomware attack on its datacenter systems, including its backups. The Denmark-based cloud company said the ransomware attack began Friday, during which cybercriminals "shut down all systems," including its website and email, and encrypting customer systems and websites. In a notice on its website translated from Danish, CloudNordic said: "The attackers succeeded in encrypting all servers' disks, as well as on the primary and secondary backup system, whereby all machines crashed and we lost access to all data."

  • Google plans to bring AI-fueled security enhancements to Google Workspace

    While Google is quick to point out that it has never had an exploit in Google Workspace, it doesn’t mean it isn’t working to continually stay ahead of security issues. Today, the company announced a number of security-related enhancements to Google Workspace products including GMail and Drive, some of which will take advantage of AI to automate certain tasks. It’s important to understand that these tools are still in development or various stages of testing, but Google plans to add these updates later this year and in early 2024.

  • Netflix stock jumps as analysts see password crackdown, ad tier boosting growth

    Netflix shares rallied on Wednesday as analysts champion the streaming giant's crackdown on password sharing, along with its recently launched ad-supported tier.

  • Spotify introduces new podcaster tools, including customized pages, analytics, and other controls

    Following Apple's announcement of podcast creator tools for subscriptions on Monday, Spotify today also introduced its own latest developments in terms of features aimed at podcasters. Included among the changes are customization tools for podcast show pages, new impression analytics, tools to edit podcast previews, an expansion of automated ads, and a new Spotify Audience Network Performance Dashboard for Megaphone enterprise publishers. Plus, Spotify is making some small changes to its app to improve podcast discovery by consumers using its streaming app.

  • Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg talks future of Tumblr, with algorithmic choice, AI enhancements and more

    Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com and other online publishing tools, is offering a glimpse into Tumblr's future -- the blogging site Automattic acquired from Verizon in 2019. On the Evening Standard's "How to be a CEO" podcast, the WordPress founder offered a vision of Tumblr's future direction, including its embrace of open source, plans for algorithmic choice and use of AI technologies, among other things. The exec was enthusiastic about Tumblr's ability to bring a younger user base into the broader Automattic community, noting that more than half its users are under the age of 25 and more women than men use the service. The site also has a vibrant LGBTQ+ community -- over a quarter of its network, larger than any other social network, Mullenweg also claimed.

  • Looking for some quiet luxury? These 8 leather wallets all cost less than $50

    Shop styles from Coach, Kate Spade and more.

  • Automakers now have to comply with MA's Right to Repair law

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday automakers can comply with a Massachusetts Right to Repair law, reversing a previous directive to ignore the state legislation. Massachusetts's Right to Repair law was a ballot initiative that passed overwhelmingly in 2020. The law requires auto manufacturers that sell cars in the state to equip vehicles with a standardized open data platform so that owners and independent mechanics can access telematics data for repairs, maintenance and diagnostics.

  • Ex-OpenSea employee receives prison sentence for NFT insider trading

    A former OpenSea employee has been sentenced to three months in prison over an NFT insider trading scheme. Nathanial Chastain used "confidential information about which NFTs were going to be featured on OpenSea’s homepage for his personal financial gain."

  • Munich auto show will be a showcase for new BMWs and Minis

    BMW will unveil the Vision Neue Klasse and two plug-in hybrid 5 Series models at IAA 2023, while Mini will bring the new Hardtop and Countryman.

  • Snap confirms EU users will soon be able to opt out of content 'personalization'

    Snap has become the latest mainstream social media firm to trail incoming changes in Europe that include the ability for users of its messaging app to switch off tracking-based content personalization. The measures come ahead of a major digital regulation compliance deadline Friday. The European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) requires larger platforms let users opt out of content recommender systems based on profiling their own activity on the platform, in addition to a number of algorithmic transparency and accountability measures which are applied to so-called VLOPs (very large online platforms) and VLOSE (very large online search engines).