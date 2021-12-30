US children hospitalized in near-record numbers with COVID-19
Dr. Claudia Hoyen, the director of Pediatric Infection Control in Ohio, reacts to the rising COVID cases in children, and shares how her hospital is dealing with the near-record surge.
The 36-year-old Bachelorette shared a swimsuit shot on Instagram.
A DoorDash corporate employee vented his grievances in a Blind post titled "Doordash making engineers deliver food."
One thing that probably all sides of a divided nation can agree on: Ted Nugent, for better or worse, is almost certainly never getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And the right-wing rocker says he’s fine with that , claiming he’d just as soon not be part of a hall that includes […]
Turns out all those tabloid rumors were true. Recent months have seen much speculation swirl around Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes — not about their relationship, but regarding their real estate. Since early in 2021, the pair have allegedly been hatching an intricate plan to “ditch Hollywood” for good. So the stories go, the L.A.-based […]
A former "Baywatch” actor and NFL cheerleader is facing federal assault charges after allegedly beating another passenger during a Delta flight who called her a "Karen" after she compared herself to Rosa Parks. Patricia Cornwall, 51, of Los Angeles, was arrested at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta two days before Christmas following the chaotic flight from Tampa, Florida, the Atlanta Police Department stated in a press release. They said they had responded to “a disturbance ca
Katy Perry shimmers in Vegas.
On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William […]
Jimbo Fisher says Texas A&M lacks “scholarship players” now? That ignores history. | Opinion
Famed NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden died on Dec. 28 at the age of 85. No cause was detailed in the media, and the NFL said it was unexpected. With a winning percentage of 0.759, the former...
"He swore an oath to the country, not to Donald Trump," Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell said in an interview with NPR.
After Betty White joked about her Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds having a "thing" for her, the actor took to social media to send a message about the media "exploiting past relationships."
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home. For the past 50 years, he was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969. How he was able to leave behind one family and create a new life — while evading a father and son from the U.S. Marshals Service who never gave up their hunt — is just now being pieced together.
An Asian food court stall in Illinois has gone viral on TikTok after an employee refused to serve two Black sisters because of his alleged encounter with another Black person earlier that day. What happened: TikTok user @labellamonay shared the incident on Sunday, and the clip has been viewed more than 1.1 million times at the time of this writing. In the two-minute video, the TikTok user confronts an Asian server of Fox Valley Mall’s Nori Japan in Aurora, Illinois, after he allegedly refused to serve the woman’s sister, because she is Black.
New data suggests a massive collapse of the ice shelf in as little as five years. “We are dealing with an event that no human has ever witnessed," says one scientist. "We have no analog for this”
The American Idol alum defended her husband from backlash on Instagram, writing, "Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on"
Career comes to premature end for longtime Clemson linebacker James Skalski in Cheez-It Bowl.
Gabrielle Union is serving up an island vibe while on her holiday vacation with her family. The cheeky bikini photos she posted on her Instagram page show off her gorgeous curves while on the sunny beach. The Being Mary Jane star shared a carousel of stunning images in a hot pink floral bikini with rose […]
Physicians facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant, described what they are seeing in their emergency rooms.
Depending on how you want to split things, this could be good or bad…
The judge scheduled a hearing for Jan. 24 where she can hear from Vos or his aides about what he did to try to identify records related to the review.