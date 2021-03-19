US and China in public row over Hong Kong and Xinjiang in first major talks for Biden team

Nick Allen
·6 min read
Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi, from the left, spar with Antony Blinken, second from right and Jake Sullivan
Senior US and Chinese diplomats publicly clashed at the start of their first face-to-face encounter since Joe Biden was elected president.

The meeting in Anchorage, Alaska turned into a very undiplomatic war of words as the US accused China of "threatening global stability" and risking a "far more violent and unstable world."

Chinese officials responded by accusing their US counterparts of hypocrisy on human rights and said black people were being "slaughtered" in America.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing remain high following a trade war and rows over issues including defence, technology, cyber hacking, and Hong Kong.

The two days of talks were supposed to get underway with brief opening statements but that turned into nearly an hour of heated exchanges in front of TV cameras.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, joined by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, right, speaks during the opening session of US-China talks with Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, and China&#39;s State Councilor Wang Yi - AFP
Tony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said his country, under Mr Biden, would push back against China's increasing authoritarianism and assertiveness abroad.

He said: "Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability. That's why they're not merely internal matters and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today."

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said China was pursuing an "assault on basic values."

He added: "We do not seek conflict but we welcome stiff competition."

In a 15-minute speech Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party's top diplomat, accused the US officials of "condescension" and said America was "inciting some countries to attack China."

He said: "We hope that the United States will do better on human rights. In the United States human rights [problems] are deep-seated, they did not just emerge over the past four years, such as Black Lives Matter.

"Many people within the United States actually have little confidence in the democracy of the United States."

He said the US was responsible for a "period of unprecedented difficulty" between the two countries and that "there is no way to strangle China."

He added: "China is firmly opposed to US interference in China's internal affairs. We have expressed our staunch opposition to such interference, and we will take firm actions in response."

Mr Blinken responded: "I'm also hearing deep concern about some of the actions your government is taking."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, listens as national security adviser Jake Sullivan, right, speaks at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska - AFP
US officials later accused the Chinese delegation of "grandstanding" and "public theatrics".

Chinese state media reported that US officials spoke for too long in the opening remarks, were "inhospitable" and violated diplomatic protocol.

Delegation officials told broadcaster CCTV that the Chinese "came with sincerity" to the talks. "But the US side, which started speaking first, severely exceeded the time allocated for their opening remarks, made unreasonable attacks and accusations of Chinese domestic and foreign policies, and provoked quarrels," one official said.

"This is not the way to treat your guests and violates diplomatic protocols."

The public clash took place as China put on trial one of the two Canadians detained in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition request.

In a statement posted on its website, a Chinese court in the city of Dandong said a closed-door hearing was held against Michael Spavor on charges of spying and illegally sending state secrets abroad, and that a sentence would be pronounced without specifying a date. No verdict has been announced.

Canadian consular officials were denied permission to attend the proceedings against Mr Spavor. Fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig is due in court on Monday. The pair have been arbitrarily detained since December 2018.

Jim Nickel, the Canadian embassy in Beijing’s deputy chief of mission, said while international and bilateral treaties required China to provide access to Canadian diplomats access, the court said those rules didn’t apply to trials regarding state security charges.

Courts in China are opaque, ultimately controlled by the Communist Party, and have a 99.9 per cent conviction rate.

Talks between the US and China will continue despite ongoing tensions, with a second round of talks expected to last several hours starting around 7:30pm local time on Thursday, a senior Biden administration official said.

The official said the first session of talks was "substantive, serious, and direct," running well beyond the two hours originally allotted.

A third session of talks was scheduled on Friday morning.

In Washington, Republicans accused the Chinese delegation in Anchorage of "belligerence" and said it should be a "wake-up call to the Biden administration about exactly who they are dealing with".

Analysis: No sign of thaw in frosty encounter

The US and China may be meeting in Alaska’s sub-zero temperatures, but it’s clear the gloves are off, writes Sophia Yan.

What was meant to be four minutes of opening remarks – a photo op to kick off the talks – turned into a heated, acrimonious public exchange lasting more than an hour.

Beijing has been sensitive to growing pressure from the West, which it perceives as a way to restrict the rise of China.

This year, the US, Canada and the Netherlands have decided China’s actions in Xinjiang amount to genocide. More Western governments are assessing whether to make the same determination.

On Friday, a new report by Amnesty International detailed Uighur families being forcibly separated as Chinese authorities have taken children as young as five into state-run orphanages.

Under increasing scrutiny, China is trying to demonstrate it can match the US, no matter what. The message that China will not be bullied on the world stage is one that Beijing wants to trumpet to the world, but more importantly, back home, where the government stokes nationalist fervour by reminding its 1.4 billion people that the Communist Party is all-powerful.

Yang Jiechi (right), and Wang Yi arrive for a meeting with US counterparts at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage - AFP
To further showcase its swagger, China is also putting on trial two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, on spying charges at the same time the Anchorage talks are ongoing. The two men have been detained in China since December 2018, a move largely seen as retaliation against Canada for detaining Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US extradition request.

Beijing may have chosen to go big after being pressured by the Trump administration over the last few years. But it perhaps miscalculated with harsh rebukes that were at times almost nasty compared to the US, which was firm but cordial in its language.

The first in-person meeting between the US and China since Biden took office was always going to be challenging, especially after a wide-ranging diplomatic spat over the past four years.

Advance messaging from both sides had also made clear that neither would be willing to compromise on priorities – of which there is little overlap.

But starting two days of talks with what amounts to a public shouting match indicates that discussions behind closed doors may be even more tense. And that means the US and China risk carrying the chill with them out of Alaska, foreshadowing another four years of frosty relations.

