After Ukraine’s victory, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not participate in negotiations, unlike the United States and China, Ukrainian diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, Valeriy Chaly, told Radio NV on Oct. 18.

Chaly referenced the irrevocability of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree, which confirmed the National Security and Defense Council’s decision regarding the impossibility of negotiations with Putin.

“At the moment when we achieve victory, what will happen with Putin? I believe that if, God willing, everything goes optimally, then Putin will not be a part of the negotiations at all. He will not be a negotiating party. It will be the United States and China,” the diplomat said.

Ukraine cannot engage in direct talks with Putin due to his criminal actions. Ukraine is also reliant on external negotiation partners for the supply of weapons and financial support, just like Russia’s dependency on China, said Chaly.

“Therefore, the influence of the United States will be substantial, and China’s influence will grow over Russia. Maybe there will come a point where the United States and China will discuss these matters. Perhaps it will even start in November during the planned visit of Xi Jinping to California. Maybe there.”

“It’s not a matter of Ukraine losing its sovereignty. In principle, we cannot resolve this matter on our own. But Putin should not gloat there either. He has long lost the opportunities he once had,” Chaly concluded.

Earlier this year, Zelenskyy has said a meeting with Putin would only be possible after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

