US and China pledge climate cooperation
The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions. (Nov. 11)
One spectator who watched it glide by Palm Beach County's coast compared it to the Sydney Opera House. An Instagram user pondered aliens. What is it really?
The homeowner is wondering if they should retaliate.
Hunters are paid more to patrol the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in the hope they can prevent what happened at Everglades National Park.
With low juvenile fish passage counts at Fall Creek Dam in recent years, as few as 10,000 salmon have headed to sea.
An international gold mining corporation has again run into trouble in South Carolina after state officials said they found the Haile Gold Mine released more pollution than allowed
Heavy, potentially flooding rain is forecast across portions of the Pacific Northwest on Thursday and into Friday.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyBy now, it’s pretty clear that eating meat is bad for the environment. Most meat production takes up vast swathes of land, uses immense amounts of water, and is responsible for nearly 60 percent of all carbon emissions produced by food production. But there’s another downside that’s always overlooked: Eating meat leads to poop loaded with nitrogen, which moves from burgers to toilets to watersheds and eventually devastates the world’s coastlines and cor
As she walked her dog Luna near her northern Israel town, Elishya Ben Meir collected litter that had been reported through a new app which turns garbage into goods.
The Gila National Forest has temporarily closed an area that includes portions of the Wilderness, Glenwood and Silver City ranger districts for operations to remove unauthorized and unbranded cattle from the forest.
Shortly after 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 10, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald suddenly sank in Canadian (Ontario) waters 530 feet (160 metres) deep after encountering a severe storm on Lake Superior.
(Bloomberg) -- Winding along the mountainous highways of West Virginia and Pennsylvania can feel like a journey through time. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Farmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisCOP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe jagged, dark outcroppings of rocks contain millions of years of fossilized, organic remnants. They also hold the key to a clean-energy future tha
One of India's most sacred rivers appears to be coated with a thick layer of snow. A vast stretch of the Yamuna river is covered with white toxic foam, caused in part by pollutants discharged from industries ringing New Delhi. The river provides more than half of New Delhi’s water, posing a serious health threat to its residents.
The Florida Park Service was established in 1935 to take advantage of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal program during the Great Depression.
Great Lakes coastal communities are bracing for close to $2 billion in damages over the next five years as a result of climate change.
Brazos, who was born late last month, will be on display for limited hours at the Fort Worth Zoo starting this week.
A monkey has been on the loose for a week in San Juan’s populous Santurce neighborhood, stumping authorities who have tried to capture the wandering primate with cages and bananas as crowds of spectators — many who are rooting for the animal — witness the wild pursuit.
There are many deadly animals in Florida and the Everglades. Facts about the most dangerous animals: Alligators, sharks, panthers, snakes, spiders.
Ron Magill’s stated mission in life is to connect people with the wild world. As the communications director of Zoo Miami, he’s employed many talents to do so. His quick wit, encyclopedic knowledge of animal behavior and uncanny ability to mimic mating calls have turned him into an international celebrity.
Biden unveiled a report to fight the threat climate change poses to the economy, with one economist saying "inaction is not an option."
UF, and our environment, will be stuck with this outdated, polluting technology for at least two generations.