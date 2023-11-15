US, China pledge cooperation on climate following California talks

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry meets with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The United States and China will "operationalise" a bilateral working group on climate and work together on issues like methane, plastic pollution and the energy transition, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday following talks this month.

The two sides said they support a declaration by G20 leaders to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and promised to work together on a global, legally binding agreement to tackle plastic pollution.

The countries' top climate envoys, John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, met in Sunnylands, California on Nov. 4-7.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

