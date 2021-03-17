US-China relations: Adversary or partner?

·8 min read

Top diplomats from the US and China will meet in person on Thursday for the first high-level talks between the two countries since President Joe Biden took office.

Beijing is aiming to reset ties after years of tension. Washington says the meeting is a one-off and future engagements depend on "deeds, not words".

The dialogue will help indicate how hard the Biden administration is willing to push China on a range of issues.

We asked young people in the US and in China about the future of US-China relations.

Here's what three Americans and three Chinese nationals told us:

Peyton Forte
Peyton Forte

Peyton is a young black progressive who does not view China as a foe and says the two countries should work together on climate change.

Do you view China as an adversary or a potential partner?

The US government 100% considers China to be an adversary at this point. Any country that threatens the US's place as the greatest economic power in the world would be seen as an enemy. Add in the ideological differences, spying [and] hacking allegations, and general AAPI [Asian American and Pacific Islander] discrimination, and I wouldn't be surprised if the majority of Americans feel the same way.

I personally have no strong feelings toward China either way. I don't think the country or any of its citizens have done anything of significance for me to make that determination.

What do you think the two countries could work together on?

I'd like to see the US and China, along with other nations, commit to decarbonisation and the development of renewable energy standards to address climate change, as well as tackling this pandemic and preparing for any future ones. I'm not too worried about joint trade deals or the global economy because I think other issues are more pressing.

Is there anything about China you admire that the US doesn't have?

I actually took a Chinese class for five years and was a part of the Confucius Institute at my high school. I admire China's much more sensible gun policies and how most of its government spending is directed toward education [and] social welfare rather than its military.

If the US was as inclined to invest money into its citizens rather than building a [military], the country probably wouldn't lag so far behind in global childhood education rankings.

Zeng Jiajun
Zeng Jiajun

Jiajun quit his job as product manager of a leading Chinese tech company last year and has enrolled in a computer science graduate program in the US this autumn.

Do you view the US as an adversary or a potential partner?

I think, no matter in the short or long term, America is China's partner. China has imported many technologies from the US. Even though China's home-grown innovation is now on the rise, many leading Chinese tech companies still look up to their American peers in Silicon Valley. For Chinese companies aiming to expand to markets outside China, stable trade and economic ties with the US are of the utmost importance.

What do you think the two countries could work together on?

Energy and environmental issues. The planet needs to become more sustainable, and the joint efforts of China and America are absolutely essential.

Is there anything about the US you admire that China doesn't have?

America's political system is very resilient and can correct itself. [Former US President Donald] Trump's four years were like a stress test to America, and it has survived. The recent civil rights movement also shows America is a society that continues to reflect on and improve itself.

On a more personal level, the US offers better work-life balance, while jobs in the Chinese tech industry are extremely stressful and demanding.

Gabrielle Kalisz
Gabrielle Kalisz

Gabrielle, a Republican who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, is extremely wary of the threat China poses to the US and the rest of the world.

Do you view China as an adversary or a potential partner?

I strongly believe that China is our adversary. The United States has no place creating international partnerships or friendships that turn a blind eye to a communist regime that has committed multiple human rights atrocities, broken their independence agreement with Hong Kong, escalated tensions repeatedly in the South China Sea, and covered up and perpetuated a global pandemic for the sake of minimising political fallout.

China does not view the United States with any sort of respect and they should not be given any in return.

What do you think the two countries could work together on?

While I am immensely sceptical of any future partnership with China, it is in the best interest of both the United States and China to [work on] denuclearisation in certain regions of the world. Nuclear weapons in the hands of the wrong parties are not only a threat to the United States but to the entire world.

Nuclear programmes in nations such as North Korea perpetuate regional instability. Both the United States and China must agree to not supply nuclear components to these regimes. China must agree to this mutual goal or risk further worsening relations with the United States.

Is there anything about China you admire that the US doesn't have?

The Chinese and Taiwanese people have a tremendous drive for freedom and opportunity, and the world will be better off when they can pursue that end to its fullest potential.

While the government is disgraceful and does not deserve any admiration, the people that live under China's oppressive regime should be respected for their perseverance. The will and determination of the Chinese people is entirely commendable and I look forward to the day they will not have to live under such an inhumane and oppressive regime.

Zhao Xiao&#39;ou
Zhao Xiao'ou

A student and finance intern in Shanghai, Xiao'ou has also studied in the UK, Ireland and France, and says he sees many things in common in the different places he has travelled to.

Do you view the US as an adversary or a potential partner?

Adversary. The negative public opinion both countries hold towards each other has reached a turning point and there's no way back. It's often said that China-US relations are like a marriage. It seems to me that this marriage cannot be saved anymore.

What do you think the two countries could work together on?

Like a divorced couple who will still take care of their children together, China and the US have shared interests, when it comes to global issues like the pandemic and climate.

Is there anything about the US you admire that China doesn't have?

Probably not. Shanghai and San Francisco have a lot in common, offering a variety of cultures and goods. As a country, America is probably more multicultural than China and there is less pressure to conform.

Gabriel Montalvo
Gabriel Montalvo

Gabriel is very active in New York Young Republican circles and he says neither the Biden administration nor the US media pushes for Chinese accountability as much as they should.

Do you view China as an adversary or a potential partner?

I see the Chinese Communist government as a threat. They're rebuilding their military and creating islands in the South China Sea where they claim they're able to "deploy military assets, including combat aircraft and mobile missile launchers to the Spratly Islands at any time". The Chinese government is also becoming more expansionist with Taiwan and its neighbours. That behaviour is unacceptable.

What do you think the two countries could work together on?

I believe the US and China should work more on creating an exit strategy with our corporations. It's shameful that American companies exploit the Chinese as a means to produce their products. We need to ensure jobs come back to our workers in this time of economic recovery.

Is there anything about China you admire that the US doesn't have?

What I admire about China is their ability to get away with their actions. It's astounding, the Biden administration covers for their genocide of the Uighurs and bigotry. So does the majority of American media. They have consistent human rights violations with their forced labour practices, general mistreatment of their population, invasion of privacy with their social credit system, and lied about Covid.

Martin Liu
Martin Liu

Martin is a Chinese national who has lived in the US for nine years and works as a data engineer in Rhode Island.

Do you view the US as an adversary or potential partner?

I think America is more a potential partner than an adversary to China. I can't speak for all Chinese people, but I personally believe China has learned a great deal from America. My current view is based on the premise that America is not being very hostile to China. If you had asked me during the Trump era, I may have given a different answer.

What do you think the two countries could work together on?

America and China can work together on humanity's great existential crises, such as climate change. If the two largest countries in terms of energy consumption can work together, it would be crucial for our future. In other aspects where the two countries have significant disagreements, I hope to see co-operation as well, but I don't think it's realistic.

Is there anything about the US you admire that China doesn't have?

Cultural diversity. I think multiculturalism is America's greatest advantage. It is a melting pot where you can find many cultures from other parts of the world. In comparison, China is more homogenous. But I am concerned that the Trump era has severely damaged the openness of America.

Recommended Stories

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wanda’s Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain. Its chief executive officer said the company would be governed by a wide group of shareholders, and the stock has surged more than 42% in the past three days. Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020, while Wanda Sports Group Co.’s American depositary receipts were delisted in January after losing more than two-thirds of their value since they began trading in July 2019. Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with AMC stock move in fifth paragraph, Wanda Sports delisting in 11th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • ‘85% of people love him’: Biden backs Major following biting incident at White House

    US president describes pet as ‘a sweet dog’

  • Uber's UK drivers will be guaranteed minimum wage

    In a major victory for labor unions, Uber's more than 70,000 drivers in the UK will be guaranteed the minimum wage.The ride-hailing company's agreement to grant workers rights comes after it lost a groundbreaking Supreme Court case led by two former Uber drivers.It kicked off in 2016, when an employment tribunal ruled that Uber's drivers were entitled leave such as paid holidays.Uber then appealed the case all the way to Britain's top court, which ruled against it in February.On Tuesday, Uber said UK drivers would soon receive those added benefits and receive no less than the minimum wage, which stands at around $12 an hour for those aged 25 years and older.But they're still entitled to fewer rights than those classified as employees, who are also guaranteed sick pay and parental leave.Drivers will also not receive minimum wage during the time they spend waiting for a passenger.That can take up as much as a third of the time Uber drivers spend behind the wheel with the app on, according to several U.S. studies.UK and U.S. labor activists have called on Uber to pay drivers from the moment they log onto the app and become available.But Uber says it can't control what drivers do during that time and whether they're actually working.

  • S&P 500 ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the result of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The U.S. stock market lacked direction for much of the day after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at record highs in the prior session as optimism about a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package and ongoing vaccination drives bolstered views that the economy was on a path to recovery. At the same time, fears about an overheating economy and a recent increase in interest rates have increased scrutiny on the Fed's two-day meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts and repeat their pledge to remain accommodative for the foreseeable future.

  • 80% of Americans think the federal minimum wage is too low, new poll finds

    A new poll from Amazon/Ipsos found that 2 out of 3 respondents with an opinion on the topic support an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

  • What you need to know about Matthew Calamari, the Trump employee of 40 years implicated by Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen alleged that longtime Trump Organization employee Matthew Calamari knew about a fraudulent scheme that would help Trump evade taxes.

  • Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Terry Wright, 65, already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police arrested Wright on Wednesday after she entered the Office Depot in Texas City and said she would not cover her nose and mouth to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, police spokesman Cpl.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki says there's 'no question' Trump's rhetoric about COVID-19 led to 'elevated threats' against Asian Americans

    Her remarks come as authorities investigate two Atlanta-area massage-parlor shootings that killed 8, including 6 Asian women.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • Kaia Rolle was arrested at school when she was 6. Nearly two years later, she still 'has to bring herself out of despair.'

    Kaia Rolle had to stand on a step stool to take a mugshot when she was 6. She has lingering symptoms of post-traumatic stress from that day in 2019.

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

    The professional skier said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that she's the "same person" with or without makeup.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • Demi Lovato opens up about her broken engagement to Max Ehrich and says their relationship was 'false advertising'

    "The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was," the singer said in her new documentary.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies induced by the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines are dramatically less effective at neutralizing some of the most worrying coronavirus variants, a new study suggests. Researchers obtained blood samples from 99 individuals who had received one or two doses of either vaccine and tested their vaccine-induced antibodies against virus replicas engineered to mimic 10 globally circulating variants.

  • Tanzania's President John Magufuli dead at 61

    Tanzania's President John Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent coronavirus sceptics, has died aged 61, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday after a more than two-week absence from public life that led to speculation about his health. She said he died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade. Officials denied on March 12 that he had fallen ill and on Monday the vice president urged Tanzanians not to listen to rumours from outside the country and said it was normal for a human being to be checked for the flu or fever..