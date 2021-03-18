US, China spar in first meeting of Biden admin

Top officials from the United States and China sit down for their first face-to-face meeting since President Joe Biden took office, testing the two countries' increasingly troubled relations. (March 18)

  • US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting under Biden

    Top U.S. and Chinese officials offered sharply different views of each other and the world on Thursday as the two sides met face-to-face for the first time since President Joe Biden took office. In unusually pointed public remarks for a staid diplomatic meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country's policies at the start of two days of talks in Alaska. The meetings in Anchorage were a new test in increasingly troubled relations between the two countries, which are at odds over a range of issues from trade to human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and China’s western Xinjiang region, as well as over Taiwan, China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea and the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden to approach U.S.-China relations w/ 'strength': Psaki

    U.S. and China hold high-level talks in Alaska. Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith breaks down the details.

  • Taiwan to open first travel bubble, with tiny Palau

    Taiwan will form its first travel bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the tiny Pacific nation of Palau, the government said on Wednesday. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention, but has kept its borders largely shut, and the bubble marks a small return to normality. Taiwan currently has only 29 active cases being treated in hospitals.

  • Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

    The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. Beijing has called for a reset to ties, now at their lowest in decades, but Washington has said the Alaska talks will be a one-off, and any future engagement depends on China improving its behavior.

  • ‘Skullduggery’ political podcast: Joe Biden got lucky winning the election - March 18, 2021

    New insider exclusive details about how the Joe Biden presidential campaign won against Donald Trump and how the COVID-19 pandemic shaped his messaging and strategy.

  • US-China relations: Adversary or partner?

    Three young Americans and three young Chinese people spoke to the BBC about the bilateral relationship

  • Taiwan, Pacific ally Palau to open travel bubble next month

    Taiwan and the Pacific nation of Palau will launch a travel bubble next month, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine. Palau is one of Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies after China lured other countries to deny recognition of the self-governed island it considers part of its own territory. The travel bubble will be Taiwan's first after it largely closed to foreign travel in one of the world's most successful campaigns against the coronavirus.

  • U.S. tells China it does not seek conflict; but will stand up for principles, friends

    The Biden administration began its first high-level in-person talks with rival China on Thursday, saying that Chinese actions threaten a global order based on rules and vowing that Washington would also stand up for its friends. "We do not seek conflict, but we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends," the U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said at the start of talks with Chinese counterparts in Alaska. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage that the U.S. side would discuss its "deep concerns" about Chinese actions in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as cyber attacks on the United States and economic coercion of allies.

  • One of two Canadians accused by China of spying set to begin trial

    One of two Canadians detained by China more than two years ago on suspicion of espionage, Michael Spavor, was due to go on trial on Friday amid heightened diplomatic tensions. China arrested Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, on a U.S. warrant. Beijing insists the detentions are not linked to the arrest of Meng, who remains under house arrest in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States.

  • UK's Johnson says Indian government not behind vaccine supply delay

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that a delay in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute in India to Britain was due to technical issues and not because of any intervention by the Indian government. "I want to thank the Serum Institute of India for their heroic role in producing huge quantities of vaccine," Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street in response to a question about whether there was "vaccine nationalism" at play on the Indian side. "There is a delay ... as there is very frequently in vaccine rollout programmes," he said.

  • Russia warns it will 'have to react' if Bosnia moves to join NATO

    Russia will react if Bosnia takes steps towards joining NATO because Moscow would perceive this as a hostile act, the Russian embassy in Bosnia said in a statement on Thursday. Bosnia has long proclaimed integration with NATO and the European Union as strategic goals.

  • Japan raises tariffs on US beef after hitting import limit

    Imported American beef in Japan has proved so popular it's topped the annual limits called “safeguards,” and the U.S. Meat Export Federation on Thursday urged Tokyo to raise the threshold. Japan's import limit for American beef of 242,000 metric tons was reached in early March, and so tariffs will be raised from 25.8% to 38.5% for a month, starting Thursday through April 16, according to the Japanese Finance Ministry. Japan’s limits on imports of meat and other farm products have been a recurring trade issue with the U.S., which heavily imports Toyota cars and Nintendo video games.

  • REFILE-UPDATE 5-Top American, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at start of first talks of Biden presidency

    The United States and China leveled sharp rebukes of each others' policies in the first high-level, in-person talks of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during the meeting's opening session in Alaska. The United States, which quickly accused China of "grandstanding" and violating the meeting's protocol, had been looking for a change in behavior from China which had earlier this year expressed hope for a reset to sour relations. On the eve of the talks, Beijing had presaged what would be a contentious meeting, with its ambassador to Washington saying the United States was full of illusions if it thinks China will compromise.

  • Several U.S. states sue Biden administration for revoking permit for Keystone XL pipeline

    The lawsuit states that Biden does not have the unilateral authority to change energy policy that the U.S. Congress has set, Paxton said https://bit.ly/3bUFxc0. Biden revoked a permit for the pipeline which would transport 830,000 barrels a day of carbon-intensive heavy crude from Canada's Alberta to Nebraska.

  • Emmanuel Macron backs EU threat to block vaccine exports to UK

    Emmanuel Macron said he backed Ursula von der Leyen's threat to impose an export ban on vaccines to the UK amid divides among European countries over her plan to force Britain to send UK-manufactured AstraZeneca jabs to the EU. Germany, Italy and Denmark were also said to support the plan at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Thursday morning. The Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Sweden and Ireland are understood to be concerned that the move could hurt European supply chains and businesses if a vaccines trade war was to escalate. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, warned: "There are very significant consequences for breaking contract law." Any EU export ban would run the risk of retaliation from Britain, which could block vaccine component exports. The Government and AstraZeneca refused to say whether any vaccines have been exported to the bloc, but components have been sent to the EU.

  • UAE pulls planned summit with U.S., Israel and Arab states to protest Netanyahu electioneering

    The UAE suspended plans for a summit in Abu Dhabi with Israel, the U.S. and Arab states in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's attempts to use Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) as a prop in his election campaign, U.S. sources briefed on the matter told me.Why it matters: This is the first big crisis between the UAE and Israel since the announcement of the normalization relations last August. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Emiratis are furious at Netanyahu for entangling them in domestic Israeli politics.Driving the news: Three weeks ago, Netanyahu spoke on the phone with MBZ and proposed holding a signing ceremony of the Israel-Sudan diplomatic relations agreement in Abu Dhabi.MBZ was open to this but wanted to bring the Biden administration on board. U.S. officials liked the idea and agreed to send a senior official to attend but stressed it wanted it only after the Israeli elections, sources familiar with the matter said.The plan was to do the summit in early April, right after the elections. But Netanyahu still wanted to visit Abu Dhabi before the elections. The Emiratis knew he was only looking for a photo-op but didn't want to create tensions and agreed to receive him. His visit last week was postponed because of a crisis between Israel and Jordan.Netanyahu continued pushing for a new date for the visit while mentioning the UAE in almost every campaign rally and interview. One of Netanyahu’s main talking points was that MBZ promised him to invest $10 billion in Israel.Between the lines: This was not completely inaccurate. The issue did come up between the two, and the UAE did announce it does want to invest in Israel, but Netanyahu presented it publicly as if MBZ’s motive was to give him political support. The Emiratis didn’t appreciate it.For the record: The last straw was an interview Netanyahu gave last Monday in which he claimed MBZ "volunteered" to invest $10 billion in Israel, according to U.S. sources familiar with the matter. Netanyahu even claimed MBZ told him he believes in his economic leadership.The Emiratis decided to retaliate. Their first response was a statement by Industry Minister Sultan Jaber that the investment in Israel was only in a very preliminary stage of being considered, and that any such investment will be economically motivated and not based on politics.The second response was to make it clear to Netanyahu in private and in public that he will not visit the UAE before the elections. UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, who until several weeks ago was the minister of state for foreign affairs, tweeted that the UAE "will not be a part in any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever."The third response was a decision to suspend the planned summit. The newspaper Yediot Ahronot first reported about the Emirati decision. Sources familiar with the issue told me the UAE notified the Biden administration that it was suspending the summit due to Netanyahu’s behavior.What's next: The summit will take place at some point but only after the political situation in Israel clears up, and when Netanyahu, if he stays in office, manages to assuage the Emirati anger, sources familiar with the issue say.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Blinken warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 pipeline to immediately quit

    The U.S. State Department is tracking efforts to complete Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline and evaluating information on entities that appear to be involved, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. "Any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline," Blinken said in a statement, adding the Biden administration is committed to complying with 2019 and 2020 legislation with regards to the pipeline and sanctions.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • The geopolitical buzzword of the moment is the Indo-Pacific

    Prime minister Boris Johnson outlined a tilt to the Indo-Pacific in the UK's Integrated Review and the EU is planning to do the same. But is it a substantive foreign policy concept or a buzzword?

