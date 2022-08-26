US-China Talks on Delistings Advance With H.K. Inspections

US-China Talks on Delistings Advance With H.K. Inspections
Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Talks between Beijing and Washington to avoid the delisting of about 200 companies from New York stock exchanges are gathering pace with a plan to let US inspectors travel to Hong Kong to review audit documents of Chinese businesses.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chinese regulators have instructed major accounting firms to prepare to bring the audit work papers of US-listed Chinese companies to Hong Kong, where they can be reviewed by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, according to a person who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. The conversations, which remain ongoing, could result in a significant advance in a years-long standoff over the inspections, which are required for all firms that trade in the US.

The clock is ticking to avoid a congressionally imposed deadline of 2024 for kicking out businesses that don’t comply from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index, which tracks Chinese firms trading in the US, surged the most in more than two months after The Wall Street Journal reported on the discussions earlier Thursday.

The PCAOB declined to comment. The China Securities Regulatory Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SEC has remained unwavering in its demand that US regulators get full access to the audits. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said that US law gives him little room for compromise.

(Updates with SEC stance in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Following a 10% decline over last year, recent gains may please Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) institutional owners

    If you want to know who really controls Baidu, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIDU ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Fed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming gets underway with a dinner on Thursday evening. Here’s what to expect from the two-day conference featuring central bankers from around the world:Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi

  • Chinese Stocks May Extend Gains as Delistings Talks Progress

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities may extend gains on Friday after news that regulators were progressing in talks to avoid the delisting of companies in New York gathered momentum.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Sup

  • Tennis stars raise $1 million for Ukraine

    Some of the biggest names in tennis, including Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff, raised more than $1 million in aid for Ukraine. Michael George shares more.

  • Alibaba Kicks Off Annual Maker Festival In Support Of SMEs

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) kicked off its seventh Maker Festival in Guangdong, China, the province with the maximum Taobao stores, Pandaily reports. Founded in 2016, the Maker Festival evolved into Alibaba's flagship event. This year's seven-day event brings together established brands and budding entrepreneurs in a day-long entrepreneurship forum on August 24, followed by a showcase of creations from 100 merchants in an offline exhibition from August 26 to 30. Alibaba shared new

  • Beijing nears deal to let U.S. inspect Chinese company records in Hong Kong - WSJ

    Securities regulators in Beijing are making arrangements for Chinese companies listed in New York and their accounting firms to transfer audit working papers and other data from China to Hong Kong, the report https://on.wsj.com/3pJVRCB added, citing people familiar with the matter. Regulators from the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) would then go to perform on-site inspections.

  • Go With the Grains on These ETFs -- but Easy on the Sugar

    As drought and heat drive up food staple crops amid an ongoing crisis in besieged Ukraine, let's look at this suite of exchange-traded funds from Teucrium.

  • Marketmind: Bond quake

    With everyone watching Wyoming, global bond markets have shuddered again this week even as stock markets stabilised. Whatever signals are sent by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell or the long list of overseas central bankers at the Jackson Hole conference starting on Thursday, upward pressure on bond yields has intensified regardless. Energy-driven inflation fears are mounting again, especially in Europe, as natural gas and power prices continue to soar and crude oil prices rebound.

  • Peloton slides as bleak forecast douses hopes of quick turnaround

    (Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates after a large quarterly loss, frustrating investors looking for progress in the company's efforts to revive sagging sales of its fitness equipment. Shares tumbled more than 19% to $10.88 in morning trade, set to add to the more than 60% drop so far this year. Peloton's exercise bikes, which are priced at above $1,400, treadmills and connected classes were all the rage among fitness enthusiasts during COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Some ECB Officials Backed Smaller Interest-Rate Hike in July

    (Bloomberg) -- Some European Central Bank officials wanted an initial increase in interest rates of half the 50 basis points that was eventually decided on, according to an account of the last policy meeting in July.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleSix Month

  • Gold Fields Gets Positive Feedback on $7 Billion Yamana Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Chris Griffith said he’s getting positive investor feedback on the miner’s $7 billion acquisition of Canada’ Yamana Gold Inc. after initial concerns it was paying too much.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageB

  • China Starts Stealth Fightback Against Powell’s Strong Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- China took steps to support the weakening yuan Thursday, after a resurgent dollar pushed the currency to a fresh two-year low.Most Read from BloombergA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskThe People’s Bank of China

  • Ether Leads Crypto Recovery on Merge Confirmation, but Traders Remain Cautious

    One trader said that buying ether ahead of the merge is likely an overextended play.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Peloton CEO says ‘naysayers’ are looking at the company’s $1.2 billion quarterly loss all wrong

    'What I see is significant progress driving our comeback and Peloton’s long-term resilience,' says Barry McCarthy

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • St. Pete property insurer to exit Florida market amid reinsurance anxieties

    The financially strapped St. Pete property insurer is withdrawing from the state despite attempts to restructure and deleverage its business.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.