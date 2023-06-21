US-China tensions: Biden calls Xi a dictator day after Beijing talks

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator.

His remarks come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Mr Xi for talks in Beijing, aimed at easing tensions between the two rival superpowers.

Mr Xi said progress had been made while Mr Blinken indicated that both sides were open to further talks.

China did not respond immediately to Mr Biden's comment.

President Biden, who was speaking at a fundraiser in California, said Mr Xi was embarrassed over the recent tensions around a Chinese spy balloon that had been blown off course over the US.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn't know it was there," Mr Biden said.

"That's a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn't know what happened."

Mr Blinken's visit to Beijing - the first by a top US diplomat in almost five years - was meant to restart high-level communications between the two countries.

But Mr Blinken made clear afterwards that there remained major differences.

Washington and Beijing have long locked horns over an array of issues including trade, human rights, and Taiwan.