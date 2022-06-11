US: China's military activity around Taiwan threatens region

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SYAWALLUDIN ZAIN and DAVID RISING
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed American support for Taiwan on Saturday, suggesting at Asia's premier defense forum that recent Chinese military activity around the self-governing island threatens to change the status quo.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Austin noted a “steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan,” including almost daily military flights near the island by the People's Republic of China.

“Our policy hasn't changed, but unfortunately that doesn't seem to be true for the PRC,” he said.

Austin said Washington remains committed to the “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, but China claims the island as its own territory and has not ruled out using military force to take it.

China has stepped up its military provocations against democratic Taiwan in recent years, aimed at intimidating it into accepting Beijing’s demands to unify with the communist mainland.

“We remain focused on maintaining peace, stability and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait,” Austin said in his address. “But the PRC's moves threaten to undermine security, and stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”

Austin said the U.S. stands “firmly behind the principle that cross-strait differences must be resolved by peaceful means,” but also would continue to fulfill its commitments to Taiwan.

“That includes assisting Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability,” he said.

“And it means maintaining our own capacity to resist any use of force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security or the social or economic system of the people of Taiwan.”

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which has governed U.S. relations with the island, does not require the U.S. to step in militarily if China invades, but makes it American policy to ensure Taiwan has the resources to defend itself and to prevent any unilateral change of status by Beijing.

_____

Rising reported from Bangkok

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan vows bigger security role in region to tackle threats

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced plans on Friday to boost his country's diplomatic and security role in the Asia Pacific to tackle what he described as growing threats in the region amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kishida said Japan will consider acquiring a preemptive strike capability in response to an increasingly assertive China, North Korea and now Russia — a controversial plan that critics say would violate Japan’s war-renouncing Constitution. “Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,” Kishida said in a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, an Asian security forum.

  • China complains over US arms sales to Taiwan

    China's defense minister complained to his American counterpart on Friday about the latest U.S. arms package for Taiwan and warned of a possible conflict over the self—governing island that China claims as its own territory. Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe told U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a meeting in Singapore that the sale “seriously undermined China’s sovereignty and security interests,” according to state broadcaster CCTV's military channel. China “firmly opposes and strongly condemns it,” and the Chinese government and military will “resolutely smash any Taiwan independence plot and resolutely safeguard the reunification of the motherland,” Wei said.

  • Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

    A male victim is in critical condition after a reported shooting on Friday evening in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

  • Early voting ends Friday: Where to vote in the Las Vegas valley

    Friday is the last day to cast an early vote for the June 14th primary election. If you miss the chance to vote early, you can still vote in-person or drop off your mail-in ballot at a polling station on Tuesday.

  • Shanghai kicks off new round of mass COVID testing, Beijing cases jump

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's commercial hub of Shanghai began a round of mass COVID-19 testing for nearly all of its 25 million residents on Saturday as authorities seek to contain an outbreak tied to a popular beauty salon, while Beijing reported a spike in cases. Authorities have ordered PCR testing for all residents in 15 of Shanghai's 16 districts this weekend, with five districts barring residents from leaving their homes during the testing period. On Saturday, Shanghai reported seven new local symptomatic cases for the previous day, of which six were detected outside of quarantined areas.

  • US-born skier Eileen Gu, who won Olympic gold for China, is now an ambassador for Salt Lake City's Winter Olympics bid

    Gu's decision was immediately deemed a betrayal by some Chinese social media users, just months after she won several Olympic medals for China.

  • Seth Meyers Spits Fire At 'Key Suspect' Fox News For Not Airing Jan. 6 Hearing

    The "Late Night" host said Fox News covering the Jan. 6 hearing would be like O.J. Simpson covering his own trial.

  • Malaysian short film 'Plastik' imagines a world where plastic pollution continues unchecked

    A Malaysian short film produced for World Environmental Day shares the horrifying normalization of plastic pollution. The short film, “Plastik,” was developed by The MeshMinds Foundation and produced by Studio Birthplace, in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program's SEA circular project. Directed and produced by Malaysian filmmakers Philip Rom and Sean Lin, the film is meant to spread awareness about the dangers of single-use plastic.

  • Dashed peak inflation hopes spell more pain for stocks and bonds

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Blistering inflation is threatening to reignite twin declines in U.S. stocks and bonds, leaving investors with few places to hide from a Federal Reserve that appears headed for its most aggressive policy tightening in decades. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell nearly 3% while yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury hit their highest level since early May after stronger-than-expected inflation data ramped up forecasts for more aggressive Fed rate hikes later this year. Stocks and bonds have fallen in lockstep for most of the year as tighter Fed policy lifted yields and dried up risk appetite, pummeling investors who had counted on a mix of the two assets to buffer declines in their portfolios.

  • Samrat Prithviraj: Why did a Bollywood film on a popular Hindu king fail?

    A much-hyped film on the 12th Century Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan has tanked at the box office. Why?

  • U.S., Chinese defence chiefs stand firm over Taiwan in first meeting

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The defence chiefs of China and the United States held face-to-face talks for the first time on Friday, with both sides standing firm on their opposing views over Taiwan's right to rule itself. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore for nearly an hour, double the time initially allotted. Austin and Wei's first face-to-face meeting comes as U.S. President Joe Biden is seeking to spend more time on Asian security issues after months of focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Find designer Father's Day gifts for less at Farfetch—save on Dolce & Gabbana, BOSS and more

    Find a splurge-worthy Father's Day gift by shopping deep discounts on designer clothes and accessories right now at Farfetch.

  • Biden nominates Marine general as next commander of US forces in Africa

    If confirmed, he would become the Marine Corps' first Black four-star general.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • At Asia security summit, Japan vows to boost regional security role

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to boost its regional security presence to counter multiple threats, from China's expansion in the South China Sea to North Korea's nuclear missile programme. Earlier, on the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had their first face-to-face meeting. Although both sides reiterated that they want to better manage their relationship, Beijing and Washington remained polarised over several volatile security situations, from Taiwan's sovereignty to China's military activity in the Pacific and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Mexico City ban on bullfighting extended indefintely

    A judge extended a ban on bullfighting in Mexico City indefinitely, raising the likelihood that the season will be cancelled at what claims to be the world’s largest remaining venue. La Plaza Mexico, as the stadium is know, issued a statement Friday calling on fans to protest the ruling. The stadium urged bullfight supports to post pictures of themselves with the word “freedom” written on their hands.

  • China becoming more 'coercive and aggressive' - U.S. defence chief

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The United States will do its part to manage tensions with China and prevent conflict even though Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, including near Taiwan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday. Relations between China and the United States have been tense in recent months, with the world's two largest economies clashing over everything from Taiwan and China's human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea. At a meeting between Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Friday, both sides reiterated they want to better manage their relationship although there was no sign of any breakthrough in resolving differences.

  • Meet Fernanda, the giant tortoise that brought an entire species back to life

    When Fernanda the giant tortoise wandered, rather slowly, onto a patch of vegetation on a remote Galapagos island in 2019, it not only shocked rangers, but inadvertently resurrected her entire species.

  • Russians withdraw Buryat troops from Sievierodonetsk because theyre dropping like flies - Haidai

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 20:13 Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russians have withdrawn the remaining Buryat troops from Sievierodonetsk because they are significantly weaker than the Ukrainian troops.

  • Ukrainian military carried out a precision strike on Wagner base at stadium in Kadiivka, Luhansk governor says

    Ukraine’s army has destroyed a base used by mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner private military company in the Russian-occupied town of Kadiivka (formerly Stakhanov) in Luhansk Oblast, the region’s governor said on June 10.