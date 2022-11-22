US and Chinese defense chiefs meet amid strained relations

HENG SINITH
·3 min read

SIEM REAP, Cambodia (AP) — The defense chiefs of the United States and China held talks Tuesday on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Cambodia to discuss strained bilateral relations and regional and global security issues, U.S. and Chinese officials said.

It was the second face-to-face meeting in six months between U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin II and Gen. Wei Fenghe, China’s minister of national defense. It came just over a week after a meeting in Indonesia between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping which was widely seen as an effort to ease tensions between the two superpowers over trade and China’s claim to Taiwan.

Austin and Wei are in Siem Reap, Cambodia, attending a meeting of defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asia Nations and other major countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Already-tense relations between Washington and Beijing soured even more in August when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which is independently governed but claimed by China. The United States, Taiwan’s most important ally, mantains a longstanding “one China” policy, which recognizes the government in Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei, and “strategic ambiguity” over whether the U.S. would respond militarily if the island were attacked.

Biden said after meeting Xi that when it comes to China, the U.S. will “compete vigorously, but I’m not looking for conflict.”

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Austin assured Wei of Biden’s commitment to the “one China" policy.

Austin “underscored his opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo" and called on China to refrain from destabilizing actions toward Taiwan, Ryder said in a statement.

He also urged continuing talks on “reducing strategic risk, improving crisis communications, and enhancing operational safety," noting concerns over “dangerous behavior” by Chinese military aircraft “that increases the risk of an accident."

In a news conference, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Senior Col. Tan Kefei described Tuesday’s talks “as a concrete measure to implement the important consensus reached between Xi and Biden."

He said the meeting was “of great significance” for bringing China-U.S. relations “back to the track of healthy and stable development.”

But an official statement issued by China's Defense Ministry quoted Wei as saying, “The responsibility for the current situation facing China-U.S. relations is on the U.S. side, not on the Chinese side."

Wei said the issue of Taiwan was a “red line” over which China would brook no foreign interference. China’s military “has the backbone, the determination, the confidence and the ability to resolutely safeguard the unity of the motherland,” Wei said.

The Defense Ministry statement said the two sides also exchanged views over the South China Sea, Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula, without giving details. The U.S. statement said Austin discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and noted that both Washington and Beijing “oppose the use of nuclear weapons or threats to use them."

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan is at the core of China's core interests - Chinese defence minister

    "The resolution of Taiwan is a matter for Chinese people, no external force has the right to interfere," Wei said at a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of a gathering of Southeast Asian defence chiefs in Cambodia. Wei said the United States must respect China's core interests and hoped it could adopt a rational, practical policy towards China, and get China-U.S. relations back on track.

  • 'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for bleak winter

    Rolling blackouts across Ukraine may continue through March, according to one of the country’s energy chiefs, as Ukrainians brace for a grim winter after weeks of relentless Russian strikes against its power grid. Sergey Kovalenko, CEO of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said in a Facebook post late Monday that the company was under instructions from Ukraine’s state grid operator to resume emergency blackouts in the areas it covers, including the capital Kyiv and the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region. “Although there are fewer blackouts now, I want everyone to understand: Most likely, Ukrainians will have to live with blackouts until at least the end of March,” Kovalenko warned.

  • US pushes defense ties with Indonesia as China strengthens

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin met his Indonesian counterpart on Monday to push stronger defense ties amid growing Chinese naval activity in the Indo-Pacific region. Austin, at a joint news conference after meeting with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, said they discussed ways to deepen the two countries' partnership, including through expanding interoperability and increasing investments in defense education. “The United States is proud to partner with you as we work together to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Austin said.

  • Obama to campaign for Warnock on Dec. 1 before Senate runoff

    Obama is the only significant national Democrat to campaign in person for Warnock, who has spent much of his reelection bid aiming for independent voters and even moderate Republicans.

  • U.S. VP Harris visits Philippine island on edge of contested South China Sea

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visits the Philippine island of Palawan in the South China Sea, part of a three-day trip to an Asian ally that is central to America's bid to counter China's increasingly assertive stance in the region. Beijing claims almost all the South China Sea, which is believed to contain massive oil and gas deposits and through which billions of dollars in trade passes each year. Harris pledged on Monday the United States would defend the Philippines if it came under attack in the waterway, reaffirming Washington's "unwavering" commitment to its former colony.

  • Britain must end reliance on 'cheap labour', Starmer tells businesses

    LONDON (Reuters) -British main opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer warned business bosses on Tuesday "the days of low pay and cheap labour" must end, putting him in line with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has also rejected calls for looser immigration rules. Some businesses have been pushing the government to ease immigration rules, especially from the European Union, to fill job vacancies and boost flagging growth, which they say has been worsened by the post-Brexit end of free movement from the bloc. Britain's exit from the EU was sold by its backers, including former prime minister Boris Johnson, as a way to "take back control" of immigration rates, which some voters said was squeezing access to both jobs and welfare benefits.

  • Yemen: Houthi drones attack ship at oil terminal

    Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a ship at an oil terminal in the south of the country on Monday, the internationally recognized government said, in the latest in a series of recent attacks that threaten to escalate the conflict after months of relative calm. The government, which controls the territory where the terminal is located, said in a statement that the strike took place while a commercial ship was in the port of Al-Dabah, near the city of Mukalla, and that it had been carried out by drones. The Houthis appeared to acknowledge the afternoon strike in a series of tweets.

  • In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — In conflict-ravaged nations like Yemen and Somalia, devastating floods and droughts kill hundreds of people and uproot tens of thousands from their homes. Now climate change is an added disaster for those already struggling for survival. The United Nations’ climate conference, which wrapped up last weekend in Egypt, established a new fund to help poor, vulnerable countries hit hard by climate change.

  • UN climate boss settles for no cuts on emissions

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Given an energy crisis in Europe and progress made in helping climate victims, the new climate chief for the United Nations said he'll settle for a lack of new emissions-cutting action coming out of the now-concluded climate talks in Egypt. It could have been worse, UN Executive Secretary for Climate Simon Stiell said in a seaside interview with The Associated Press. The talks did achieve the historic creation of a fund for poor nations that are victims of climate disasters, he said.

  • Man arrested in unprovoked subway attack released

    Police said the 42-year-old victim was punched in the face several times.

  • Cotton sides with Biden on granting immunity to Saudi crown prince

    The Biden administration's decision to shield Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from U.S.-based lawsuits was backed by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark, on Fox News Sunday.

  • For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump

    Two reports analyzing two different criminal investigations into Donald Trump have reached a singular conclusion: there is enough evidence to bring charges against the former president. Veteran prosecutors and top legal minds this week banded together to offer an assessment of two ongoing probes — one in Georgia examining Trump’s actions in the state leading…

  • France gives Ukraine Crotale systems to counteract Russian missile strikes

    Paris recently gave Kyiv two Crotale missile batteries for air defense and two multiple launch rocket systems for ground strikes, French TV channel BFMTV reported on Nov. 20.

  • I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising

    Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.View Entire Post ›

  • First Lady welcomes White House Christmas tree

    First Lady Jill Biden received the official White House Christmas tree outside the White House residence Monday afternoon, calling the tree "beautiful." (Nov. 21)

  • Auditors in Iraq uncover staggering $2.5 billion tax fraud

    Auditors in Iraq have uncovered a massive scheme in which a network of businesses and officials embezzled some $2.5 billion from the country’s tax authority, despite layers of safeguards. The scandal poses an early test for Iraq’s new government, which was formed late last month after a prolonged political crisis. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has vowed to crack down on corruption, but few expect any senior officials or political leaders to be held accountable.

  • Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site

    Iran has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear plant, official media reported Tuesday, describing it as a response to a resolution by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog. Nonproliferation experts have warned in recent months that Iran now has enough 60%-enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb. The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that Iran is enriching uranium to 60% purity.

  • NASA's Orion crew vehicle successfully completes Moon flyby

    The flyby was one of two maneuvers needed for Orion to enter its retrograde orbit around the Moon, with the second one scheduled for Friday.

  • Ukrainian marines escape from Russian captivity

    Ukrainian Marine reconnaissance groups have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine by organising an escape from their captivity. Source: Ihor Kopytin, the People's deputy, on Facebook, and Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote from Kopytin: "I will reveal some details of the rescue of the Marine reconnaissance groups who were recently returned from Russian captivity, with whom I met as a representative of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of W

  • Elton John's Yellow Brick Road leads him back to Dodger Stadium for final North American concert: 'It's been a long journey'

    "We are creating history tonight," said a teary Elton during what was not only the final gig of his three-night stand at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium, but his final North American stadium show ever.