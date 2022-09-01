US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Annabelle Liang - Business reporter
·3 min read
The world's first AI general infrastructure system built on NVIDIA A100 chips on display in Hangzhou China.
Nvidia is a top manufacturer of computer chips

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China.

Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".

There are fears the rule could lead to millions of dollars in lost revenue.

Shares of both chipmakers slipped in after-hours trading in New York.

Nvidia's shares were down by 6.6% while AMD slipped 3.7%.

The new restrictions are a "gut punch for Nvidia", Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities told the BBC.

The US Commerce Department told the BBC it was "not in a position to outline specific policy changes at this time".

"We are taking a comprehensive approach to implement additional actions necessary related to technologies, end-uses, and end-users to protect US national security and foreign policy interests," a Commerce Department spokesperson said.

"This includes preventing China's acquisition and use of US technology in the context of its military-civil fusion program to fuel its military modernisation efforts, conduct human rights abuses, and enable other malign activities."

In a US regulatory filing on Wednesday, Nvidia said the new licence requirement would hit exports of its A100 and H100 chips, which are designed to speed up machine learning tasks, and the systems which include them.

Around $400m (£345.2m) in sales to China could be affected, Nvidia added, "if customers do not want to purchase the company's alternative product offerings or if the (US government) does not grant licenses in a timely manner or denies licenses to significant customers".

A Nvidia spokesperson told BBC it was liaising with customers in China "to satisfy their planned or future purchases with alternative products".

Meanwhile, an AMD spokesperson said the rules, which would prevent the shipment of its MI250 chips to China, were not expected to have "a material impact" on business.

Both Nvidia and AMD halted sales to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Analysts said the US requirements could make it more difficult for China to acquire chips for advanced computing.

It could also affect the earnings of US manufacturers such as Nvidia and AMD, said Mario Morales, a California-based analyst at market intelligence firm IDC.

"Both companies have a large exposure to China and could see more impact going forward, especially if China chooses to retaliate," Mr Morales said.

Rising tensions

Last week, Nvidia reported a revenue of $6.7bn in the second quarter, which was significantly lower than forecasts.

However, it said revenue from its data centre business - which produces computer chips - surged by 61% from a year earlier.

"This is really a shot across the bow at China and it's really going to fan those flames in terms of geopolitical (tensions). Nvidia's caught in the crossfire," Mr Ives said.

US and China and have been locked in a long-running dispute over trade and technology.

Tensions between the world's two biggest economies rose earlier this month, after US politician Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to Taiwan.

China sees the self-ruled island as a part of its territory and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia stock fall after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • Nvidia Warns of Sales Hit From New U.S. Chip Licensing Requirements for China

    The U.S.’s largest chip maker by market value says the new rule puts up to $400 million of quarterly sales into jeopardy.

  • Video shows Iran trying to capture a U.S. drone

    At 11 p.m. local time, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy ship Shahid Baziar grabbed and towed the unmanned U.S. sea vessel before cutting the tow line.

  • U.S. officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China

    (Reuters) -Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in China. Nvidia shares fell 6.6% after hours. The company said the ban, which affects its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, could interfere with completion of developing the H100, the flagship chip Nvidia announced this year.

  • Nvidia Stock Drops as U.S. Limits Exports to China. ‘Military End Use’ Is the Key.

    The chip maker said the restrictions may affect its ability to develop a new product on time and could force it to move some operations out of China.

  • S.Korea could raise concerns over U.S. EV subsidy changes this week

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea might raise concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act's potential impact on its automakers at a meeting between the countries' top security advisers this week, Seoul's presidential office said on Thursday. South Korea's national security adviser Kim Sung-han is slated for meetings in Hawaii with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts chiefly to coordinate their Indo Pacific policies amid flaring tensions between China and Taiwan. The meeting comes amid growing concerns in South Korea over the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last month.

  • Taliban on the cusp of securing wheat, gas, and oil deal with Russia, officials say

    A challenge for both sides has been figuring out how to transfer funds for the supplies, due to sanctions on banks in both Afghanistan and Russia.

  • Future British submarines could be crewed by Australian and American sailors

    Future attack submarines could be crewed by British, Australian and American sailors, the Defence Secretary has said.

  • Sarah Palin loses comeback bid in Alaska upset to Democrat

    Democrat Mary Peltola will become the first Alaskan Native to represent the state in Congress.

  • Up to 5,000 Wagner mercenaries believed to be in Ukraine

    Russia has transferred up to 5,000 mercenaries from the Wagner mercenary company to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in order to use them as assault units and frontline troops, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on their Telegram channel on Aug. 30.

  • TikTok Has Turned on ‘Stranger Things’

    Backlash against the Netflix show's cosplay-loving fans has less do with cringe and more to do with what’s allowed in online spaces

  • NVIDIA reveals new US government rule restricting export of AI chips to China and Russia

    In its SEC filing, NVIDIA said it could lose up to $400 million in potential sales for the third quarter.

  • UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China's Xinjiang

    China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report Wednesday, which cited “serious” rights violations and patterns of torture in recent years. The report seeks “urgent attention” from the U.N. and the world community to rights violations in Beijing's campaign to root out terrorism. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, facing pressure on both sides, brushed aside multiple Chinese calls for her office to withhold the report, which follows her own, much-criticized trip to Xinjiang in May. Beijing contends the report is part of a Western campaign to smear China's reputation.

  • China Is Leading the World on Manufacturing, But the Race Isn’t Over

    America is a manufacturing powerhouse, holding commanding positions in industries ranging from paper products to pharmaceuticals. The bad news is that China’s manufacturing might continue to expand and exceed America’s in a number of key sectors like electrical equipment, chemicals and computers. Recent figures from the United Nations’ “International Yearbook of Industrial Statistics” make that conclusion unmistakable.

  • China expels ex-national security official from Communist Party

    A senior Chinese official formerly in charge of investigating corruption within the national security ministry has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and from public office after being found guilty of corruption himself. China's anti-graft watchdog announced its action against Liu Yanping, 67, on Thursday, the latest senior security official to be punished in the run-up to the party's Congress in October. A former vice minister of public security, Liu is the fourth such office-holder to be removed since 2019.

  • The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Sues FBI for Files on Band, Members

    The Monkees' drummer has filed a lawsuit against the FBI.

  • Toyota Readies Tesla Model 3 Fighter

    The Toyota bZ3 is the electric Camry many have been waiting for, but will Toyota actually offer it stateside?

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now. Are we on the path to recovery or is there more pain ahead? Is a recession at the gate or can it be averted? Going by one indicator, a recession is indeed in the cards, according to J.P. Morgan’s head of global equity strategy Mislav Matejka. Whenever jobless claims have exceeded by 10% or more their current three-month average, a recession has materialized. And that has just occurred. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to pack

  • Trump's Lawyers May Become Witnesses or Targets in Documents Investigation

    WASHINGTON — Two lawyers for former President Donald Trump are likely to become witnesses or targets in the investigation into how he hoarded documents marked as classified at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate — and secretly held onto some even after the lawyers claimed all sensitive materials had been returned, legal specialists said. The lawyers, M. Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, handled Trump’s interactions with the government over a subpoena in May seeking additional material marked as class

  • Sheriff's officials tried to block testimony of key witness at 'deputy gang' hearing, lawsuit says

    A witness subpoenaed in the Civilian Oversight Commission's investigative hearings on deputy gangs was ordered by the Sheriff's Department not to testify.