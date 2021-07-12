US cites China, Myanmar, Ethiopia in genocide report

A woman wearing a face mask walks by a counter displaying an American flag at a fashion boutique in Beijing, Sunday, July 11, 2021. China on Sunday said it will take "necessary measures" to respond to the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese companies over their alleged role in abuses of Uyghur people and other Muslim ethnic minorities. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
MATTHEW LEE
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday renewed genocide allegations against China for repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in its northwest Xinjiang region. It also warned Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar and South Sudan of possible further sanctions for ethnic cleansing in conflicts they are involved in.

The administration sent the messages in the release of the State Department’s annual report to Congress on genocide and atrocities prevention, which calls for the federal government to outline steps it is taking to prevent and halt such actions abroad.

“This administration will defend and protect human rights around the world, and recognizes the prevention of atrocities is a core national security interest and a core moral responsibility," it said.

The report said the U.S. continues to believe that China’s actions against the Uyghurs constitutes a “genocide.” That finding was first announced by former President Donald Trump’s administration, as was a determination that Myanmar was engaged in “ethnic cleansing” against Rohyinga Muslims in its northern Rakhine state.

The report noted that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has several times reaffirmed the previous administration's claim that “the People’s Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs, who are predominantly Muslim, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.”

Those crimes include imprisonment, torture, enforced sterilization, and persecution, the report said. It added that President Joe Biden's administration has followed through and expanded on Trump-era sanctions for the alleged atrocities.

The report said Myanmar, also known as Burma, remains at particular risk for genocide. It said the U.S. would continue to coordinate with allies and partners to press the military government there to halt all repression, including crackdowns on dissent that followed a coup in February, as well as the violence against the Rohingya.

The report also took Eritrea and Ethiopia to task for ethnic cleansing in their crackdown on dissent in Ethiopia’s western Tigray region. Blinken in March told Congress that the actions there amounted to “ethnic cleansing.” The administration has since demanded a full withdrawal of Eritrean forces from Tigray and has imposed travel bans on certain officials.

Elsewhere in Africa, the report cited deteriorating conditions in South Sudan, where it said the government “has perpetrated extrajudicial killings including ethnic-based killings of civilians, widespread sexual violence, and use of food as a weapon of war.”

“Those responsible for human rights violations in South Sudan must be held to account,” it said.

The report said the Biden administration would continue to support efforts to bring Islamic State militants to justice for atrocities committed against religious minorities in Iraq and Syria. It also reiterated the U.S. commitment to holding Syrian President Bashar Assad and his government to account for abuses.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei, Verizon agree to settle patent lawsuits

    (Reuters) -Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and U.S. group Verizon Communications agreed to settle a pair of lawsuits alleging patent infringement, the companies both said on Monday. The confidential settlement came days into a trial that opened in one of the two lawsuits last week. Huawei and Verizon filed joint motions to dismiss both cases and Verizon's counterclaims late on Sunday in two U.S. courts in Texas.

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit by new charges in Mandalay court

    The legal team has little information about what Suu Kyi was accused of but the charges included corruption and that two were also leveled at Min Thu, a former minister in her government, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters. The new cases could see Suu Kyi, 76, tied up in legal proceedings in three different cities. Chief lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said cross-examination on Monday of a prosecution witness revealed a raid on Suu Kyi's home had been carried out illegally without a warrant.

  • Forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region say they are pushing south

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Forces from Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray said on Monday they were pushing south and had recaptured a town from government forces, underscoring their determination to keep fighting until the region's pre-war borders are restored. The government declared victory three weeks later when it took the regional capital Mekelle, but the TPLF kept fighting. On June 28, the TPLF recaptured Mekelle and now controls most of Tigray.

  • Ethiopia's PM Abiy: From peace prize to wartime leader

    Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office vowing sweeping reforms that earned him a Nobel Peace Prize, before becoming mired in a gruesome internal conflict that has drawn global outrage.

  • US Navy dismisses China's threat: Nothing Beijing 'says otherwise will deter us'

    Chinese officials threatened “consequences” for American forces after a U.S. warship sailed near disputed islands in the South China Sea to commemorate an international ruling condemning Beijing’s attempt to seize the waterways.

  • Scorching weekend heat expected to hit 30+ million people in West with temps up to 130 degrees

    Another blistering, brutal heat wave is forecast across much of the western US this weekend, meteorologists say.

  • The Station: Rimac-Bugatti is born, Tesla releases FSD beta v9 and Ola raises $500M

    It's that tactic that allowed me to take a ride in an empty T.E.D.D.Y., the autonomous vehicle that is being piloted in Yellowstone this summer. Beep, in partnership with Local Motors, is operating the autonomous shuttle called T.E.D.D.Y., which stands for The Electric Driverless Demonstration in Yellowstone.

  • Jamaica plans to seek reparations from Britain over slavery

    Jamaica plans to ask Britain for compensation for the Atlantic slave trade in the former British colony, a senior government official said, under a petition that could seek billions of pounds in reparations. Jamaica was a centre of the slave trade, with the Spanish, then the British, forcibly transporting Africans to work on plantations of sugar cane, bananas and other crops that created fortunes for many of their owners. "We are hoping for reparatory justice in all forms that one would expect if they are to really ensure that we get justice from injustices to repair the damages that our ancestors experienced," Olivia Grange, Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture, told Reuters in an interview at the weekend.

  • Alabama football countdown: 56 days until kickoff

    We are only 56 days away from ALABAMA FOOTBALL!!

  • Ireland holding out against global minimum tax after Yellen meets with finance minister

    Ireland expressed reservations about the Biden administration's proposed global minimum tax after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday.

  • Oklahoma Latest State to Mandate H.S. Citizenship Test

    Oklahoma recently joined several other states in requiring students to pass the same citizenship test administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in order to graduate from high school.

  • Girl, 17, accused of stabbing female Uber driver to death in southern California

    ‘The senseless and brutal crime that took the life of Raquel Spohn Webber is heartbreaking and our thoughts are with her family,’ says Uber in statement

  • Airline Earnings Are Coming. Wall Street Is Getting Bearish.

    Delta Air Lines kicks off the reporting season on Wednesday. The sector's outlook is darkening as the Delta variant spreads and jet fuel prices jump.

  • US Afghanistan withdrawal: Top commander steps down

    The special forces commander has handed over control as the 20-year US-led mission nears its close.

  • S.Africa faces fourth day of unrest after Zuma jailing

    Buildings were set on fire and properties looted in South Africa on Monday as unrest sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma last week continued for a fourth day.

  • Iran softens its tone towards resurging Taliban in Afghanistan

    As the Taliban captures more and more territory ahead of a complete U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, neighboring Iran is watching developments warily. Washington Post staff writer Miriam Berger joins "CBSN AM" to talk about her latest article on the fraught history between the two and the challenging road ahead.

  • Biden presses Putin to crack down on Russian ransomware attacks, warns US will 'take any necessary action'

    Biden faces calls to retaliate against Russia over the latest in a string of ransomware attacks, this time on software provider Kaseya.

  • 'We are fed up': Thousands of demonstrators throughout Cuba protest shortages, rising prices

    Thousands of Cubans took the streets Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices, in one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.

  • Euro 2020 experiment proves a hit on the pitch, less so off it

    It began with Italian celebrations in Rome and ended with Italian celebrations at Wembley.

  • Chinese drugmakers to supply shots to COVAX

    The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization said Monday (July 12) that it had signed two advance purchase agreements with Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac to provide up to 550 million COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX program.The new deals include up to 170 million doses of the Sinopharm shot, and up to 380 million shots of the Sinovac vaccine, through to the middle of 2022.GAVI, which runs the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX with the World Health Organization, did not immediately provide details of which countries would receive the doses.Chief executive Seth Berkley said deliveries can start quickly because both vaccines have already been granted emergency use listing by the WHO.Thailand and Indonesia, which used Sinovac as a first dose, are switching to other shots for the second dose to increase protection against COVID-19.GAVI did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it had concerns about the vaccine's efficacy.The WHO said on June 1, when it approved Sinovac's shot, that results showed it prevented symptomatic disease in 51% of those vaccinated, and prevented hospitalization in 100% of the studied population.The Sinopharm vaccine has an estimated efficacy of 79% for all age groups, the WHO said in early May, when it approved the shot.