US cities preparing to become havens for mass migration from climate change

The lakefront Minnesota city of Duluth has some of the coldest temperatures outside Alaska in the United States and gets more than seven feet (2m) of snow each winter on average.

But Harvard professor Jesse Keenan thinks the frigid city may eventually prove an appealing relocation destination for Florida residents, as climate change brings increasingly unbearable heat to already warm parts of the United States.

"If you're Florida ... (the predictions) should be quite unnerving," the expert in climate adaptation and design said in a telephone interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

As climate change brings more stifling summers, worse flooding from storms and rising sea level, crueller droughts and ever-longer allergy seasons, what Americans consider a nice place to live may shift, along with Americans themselves.

Some of the changes will not be by choice, scientists warn. As many as 13 million Americans could be displaced by rising seas alone by 2100, 6 million of them in Florida, according to estimates published in 2017 in the journal Nature Climate Change.

That, planners say, presents an opportunity for cities such as Duluth and New York's Buffalo, which are already launching efforts to rebrand themselves as destinations of the future in a climate-changed world.

When Duluth's mayor, Emily Larson, first heard of Mr Keenan's proposition that her city of 86,000 could be one of the best choices for climate migrants, her reaction was "astonishment", she said.

But Mr Keenan sees some northern Rust Belt cities - which stretch from the Midwest to parts of the Northeast - as natural destinations in a hotter world.

The Rust Belt lost jobs and population starting in the 1950s as industries moved overseas, and some of its cities still have more buildings and infrastructure than they can use.

Duluth, for instance, was planned for a population of 120,000 people - something it has yet to achieve.

To show how an underutilised city such as Duluth might be repurposed, Mr Keenan has created computer renderings of what it might look like if it becomes a major draw for climate migrants.

One rendering shows downtown Duluth with new structures - represented by grey blocks wedged amid historic landmark buildings - that could help accommodate tens of thousands of new residents fleeing climate pressures.

Zack Filipovich, a Duluth city councillor, worries what that influx would mean for his city's downtown ensemble of government buildings, designed about a century ago by prominent architect Daniel Burnham and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Utilitarian housing for new arrivals could cause the city to "lose some of our charm," he said in a telephone interview - though he said he still sees benefits from the city having a larger population.

In Buffalo, another city Mr Keenan considers promising for climate migrants, under-used roads and public transport testify to the city's more populous heyday as a steel powerhouse.

It, like Duluth, nestles along the Great Lakes, which contain 20 per cent of the world's surface freshwater, a significant attraction in a potentially hotter world.

Both cities are also healthcare hubs and have nearby major economic centres - Minneapolis for Duluth and Toronto for Buffalo, Mr Keenan said.

Promotion Push

Buffalo's mayor began publicly talking about the city's future potential earlier this year.

"Based on scientific research, we know that Buffalo will be a climate refuge city for centuries to come," he said in a February speech.

Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the mayor's office of strategic planning, said top city officials had been briefed to talk positively about the city's potential appeal in a climate-changed world.

Buffalo often "takes the shots" for its reputation for heavy snow, he added. A 1977 blizzard saw parts of the city buried under 30 feet of cement-like snow.

But predictions of more clement weather could change that.

"Our climate ... will be different in 20 to 30 years' time and could be very beneficial for certain types of businesses and certain types of lifestyle," he said.

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, co-author of a government report on the impacts of climate by region in the United States, said the report offered hints about areas that may become climate sweet-spots.