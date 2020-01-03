US cities ramp up security in wake of killing of Iran's top general originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Cities around the United States are ramping up security in the wake of an American airstrike that killed Iran's top military commander in Baghdad.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stands ready to confront and combat any and all threats facing our homeland," DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement. "While there are currently no specific, credible threats against our homeland, DHS continues to monitor the situation and work with our Federal, State and local partners to ensure the safety of every American."

Wolf, who said he "commend[s] the President's decisive action to protect American lives both abroad and at home," added that senior DHS leadership met Thursday night and Friday morning "to assess potential new threats" and responses to them.

MORE: Iranian authorities appoint replacement, vow retaliation for killing of General Soleimani

"The entire Department remains vigilant and stands ready, as always, to defend the Homeland," Wolf said.

The New York City Police Department -- the country's largest -- and Mayor Bill de Blasio said they are on alert for any suspicious activity.

PHOTO: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio arrives to a press conference at City Hall on Jan. 3, 2020, in New York. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) More

"What we have to assume based on previous knowledge is that the Iranians would have an interest in prominent targets, well-known American locations," de Blasio said.

Even so, the head of the NYPD's intelligence and counter-terrorism unit, John Miller, acknowledged the greater immediate threats were probably to those abroad.

MORE: Pelosi demands briefing on US-Iran strike, Graham says he was informed beforehand

"I think the more likely response in the near term would be overseas where Iran has in place proxies, in places like Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and others," Miller said. "But we can't rely on that as New York City. We have to protect New York City."

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted it was also monitoring the situation closely and would respond as necessary.

While there is no credible threat to Los Angeles, the LAPD is monitoring the events developing in Iran. We will continue to communicate with state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners regarding any significant intel that may develop. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 3, 2020

The nation's capital, Washington, D.C., is also on alert.

"While there are no immediate threats to the District of Columbia, we remain vigilant and [Metropolitan Police Department] & [DC Emergency Management and Homeland Security] will remain in close contact with regional and federal partners to monitor evolving events — both at home and abroad. As always, we remind members of the public if they see something, say something by contacting law enforcement of any suspicious activity," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

The heightened state of alert comes as Iran is warning of action for the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described Soleimani as the "international face of resistance" and announced three days of public mourning for his assassination.

"A vigorous vengeance awaits those whose hands are tainted with his blood," Khamenei said in a statement.

MORE: Pompeo: US strike on Iran's Soleimani 'saved American lives,' disrupted 'imminent attack'

In particular, counterterrorism units are on alert for attacks from Hezbollah, an organization the Department of Justice describes as "a Lebanon-based Shia Islamic organization with political, social, and terrorist components" that "was founded in the 1980s with support from Iran after the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon."

"They're very, very prolific and have been for decades," Bryan Paarmann, a former special agent in charge of the counterterrorism division at the FBI's New York Field Office and current Senior Vice President at Brosnan Risk Consultants, told ABC News. "Prior to 9/11 and the rise of al-Qaida, Hezbollah killed more Americans than any other terrorist group out there."