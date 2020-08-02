Are US cities seeing a surge in violent crime as Trump claims?

New York City saw more than 200 shootings in June

President Donald Trump has said US cities are seeing a spike in crime, as he sends in federal law enforcement agents to tackle the situation.

He has denounced a string of Democrat-run cities which are "plagued by violent crime".

"New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and all of these - Oakland is a mess. We're not going to let this happen in our country.", Source: Donald Trump, Source description: US President

We've looked at violent crime, and found it's down overall in many cities, but murders have risen sharply in some.

Violent crime continues to fall

In many major US cities, including Chicago and New York, violent crime overall is down compared with the same time last year.

Various cities define violent crime in slightly different ways, but it usually includes murder, robbery, assault and rape.

Comparing violent crime rates to this time last year. Data up to 26 July.

Individual years can fluctuate but violent crime across America has been on a downward trend since the 1990s.

A study by the New York Times found violent crime from the start of this year through to the beginning of June was down 2% across 25 large American cities, compared with the same period in 2019.

Violent crime 2000-2019. 2019 estimates.

In April and May, violent crime in many US cities declined significantly compared with previous years, due in part to coronavirus lockdown measures.

But President Trump has pointed to a string of murders in certain cities, and homicides in contrast have increased sharply in some areas.

Where have murders risen?

A review of data from 27 American cities found that Chicago led the way as homicides surged through to the end of June.