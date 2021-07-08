US citizen arrested in connection to Haitian president's assassination, Haitian official says

A U.S. citizen of Haitian descent was arrested in connection to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, according to a Haitian official.

The unidentified man was one of six people arrested as suspects in Moise's murder, Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections, said Thursday.

At least one other suspect arrested is believed to be Haitian American, Pierre told the Washington Post.

On Wednesday, Haitian law enforcement killed four alleged assassins during a gunfight and arrested two more in Pelerin, a district that encompasses Petion-Ville, the area where Moise's residence was located, shortly before 6 a.m. local time. Moise, 53, was shot dead, and his wife, first lady Martine Moise, was critically injured after assailants who claimed to be with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration stormed their property around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Some Haitian authorities said the perpetrators were "mercenaries."

US AMBASSADOR TO HAITI SAYS HE HAS 'NO DOUBT' PRESIDENT'S ASSASSINS HAD 'INTERNAL HELP'

Someone with an American accent can be heard yelling in English over a megaphone, “DEA operation. Everybody, stand down. DEA operation. Everybody, back up, stand down," in videos obtained after the incident. Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, told reporters it was "absolutely false" DEA agents were involved in the attack.

Claude Joseph, acting prime minister of Haiti, took on the role of interim premier.

At around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Martine Moise arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before being transported in a gurney to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami to treat multiple gunshot wounds. The 47-year-old suffered wounds to her arms, thigh, hands, and abdomen. Her vitals were stable, though she was in critical condition.

Haiti's ambassador to the United States, Bocchit Edmond, has acknowledged that the suspects are likely foreigners, though he said they had "internal help" from residents within the country.

“Indeed they were foreigners, but at the same time ... they have some help — internal help," he told CNN.

“There is no doubt about it, there is some internal help, but the most important thing is we need to continue with the investigations and look and identify those who financed them, those who paid them to commit this horrible act," he added.

Edmond refused to speculate on a motive for the assault.

“I just don’t want to speculate on the motive because since there is an investigation going on, I have to wait for the results, but it’s certain that the head of state cannot be killed just for play," the ambassador continued. "There has to be a reason.”

Multiple U.S. leaders, including President Joe Biden, have expressed outrage over the assassination in recent days.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moise and the attack on First Lady Martine Moise of Haiti," the president wrote in a tweet Wednesday. "We condemn this heinous act — and stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti."

