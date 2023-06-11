US citizen detained in Russia on drug trafficking charges

File. A US citizen has reportedly been detained in Russia after an appearance in a Moscow court (Associated Press)

A US citizen has been detained in Russia on drug trafficking charges, local reports said.

According to Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction, the man was detained on Saturday when “the Khamovniki District Court of Moscow took a preventive measure against an American citizen”.

In a statement on Telegram, the court described the man as a “former paratrooper and musician” who is now “accused of engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people”.

“A preventative measure in the form of detention was taken,” the statement added, according to CNN.

Russia’s TASS news agency quoted a US State Department spokesperson as saying that the US was aware of the reports that an American had been detained in Moscow.

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens abroad. We are aware of reports of the recent arrest of a US citizen in Moscow,” the spokesperson said.

“When a US citizen is detained overseas, the Department pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

The man will reportedly remain in custody in Moscow until 6 August 2023.

Russian media reported that the US citizen is charged with large-scale illegal production, sale or trafficking of narcotic drugs.

The US state department reportedly declined to identify the man citing privacy considerations but the Russian local media revealed the identity of the American.