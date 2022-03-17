U.S. citizen killed in Ukraine, State Department confirms
A U.S. citizen was killed in Ukraine on Thursday following reports of a “heavy artillery attack” from Russian forces, the State Department confirmed.
“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine on March 17,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Yahoo News. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”
Police in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv earlier Thursday that multiple people, including an American, were injured or killed by shelling from Russian troops.
“Today, the occupiers once again carried out heavy artillery attacks on unarmed civilians. There are dead and wounded people,” the police post, translated to English, read. “Among the dead - a US citizen.”
The attack was just one , which is roughly 90 miles north of capital Kyiv. "We are suffering heavy losses — 53 citizens were killed yesterday," said the regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus.
Of the dozens reportedly dead, the bodies of five people — including three children — of a destroyed residential building, which authorities searched following Russian shelling.
Elsewhere in the city, said Russian troops “shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread.”
Thursday marks the second U.S. citizen confirmed to be killed in Russia’s war on Ukraine, .
Brent Renaud, a journalist working on a video project about refugees for Time magazine, was killed last weekend when a car he was traveling in with fellow journalist Juan Arredondo .
Kyiv’s police chief, Andriy Nebytov, said after the journalist’s death that for trying to highlight the aggressor's ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness.”
According to the United Nations, at least 691 people have been killed in Ukraine since the assault began last month. The U.N.’s human rights office, however, said the civilian death toll is believed to be "considerably higher.”
