US citizens jailed in Iran en route home following prisoner swap deal

The News

Five American citizens jailed for years in Iran are now en route back to the U.S. as part of a prisoner swap agreement between Tehran and Washington, a senior U.S. government official confirmed to reporters Monday.

The U.S. is also imposing new sanctions on Iran’s ministry of intelligence and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran’s former president, the official said.

The prisoner swap is based on the transfer of $6 billion of frozen Iranian funds, which were earned from the selling of oil to South Korea and blocked there after a tightening in U.S. sanctions on Iran in 2018.

Five Iranians held in the U.S. are set to return to Iran as part of the agreement.

Know More

The deal between the U.S. and Iran was brokered by Qatar after months of negotiations and comes amid ongoing tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and human rights record.

Sources in Doha told the Associated Press that the funds had reached Qatari bank accounts.

As part of the deal, the U.S. allowed for $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue to be transferred from South Korea to an account in Qatar, where Iran will be able to access the funds for humanitarian reasons, senior Biden administration officials said.

Five Iranians jailed in the U.S. will also be offered clemency. The individuals were imprisoned for nonviolent crimes, an administration official emphasized.

Under criticism from Republicans, the White House has defended the arrangement, insisting that the release of the funds did not amount to “ransom.” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said last week that the deal was “not a payment of any kind. It’s not a ransom. These aren’t U.S. taxpayer dollars. We haven’t lifted a single one of our sanctions on Iran.”

Speaking to NBC News, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said his government would spend the money ”wherever we need it,” while a State Department spokesperson told the broadcaster that the U.S. government would be vigilant in monitoring where the money went.

Step Back

Three of the five freed Americans have been identified. They are Siamak Namazi, a businessman who has been held since 2015 and is the longest-serving American prisoner in Iran; Emad Sharghi, another businessman; and Morad Tahbaz, an environmentalist who also holds British citizenship.

The five Iranians due to be released are Kaveh Afrasiabi, Mehrdad Moein Ansari, Amin Hassanzadeh, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, and Kambiz Attar Kashani.