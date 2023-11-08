US has clear plan to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian invasion, Blinken says

Blinken: US has clear plan to help Ukraine fight Russia, despite aid stalemate in Congress

Washington has a clear plan of action to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion army, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Nov. 8.

"Russia started the war in Ukraine and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces and stopping its brutal attacks," Blinken said.

“Until it does, the United States has a clear way forward: Help Ukraine defend itself. Support the Ukrainian people. Hold Russia accountable.”

On Oct. 20, the White House requested nearly $106 billion from Congress for Ukraine, Israel, and other priority areas. The request for Ukraine includes $61.4 billion, including $44.4 billion for the supply of equipment to the Defense Ministry, replenishment of weapons stocks, and other military support.

On Nov. 2, the U.S. House of Representatives, led by new Speaker Mike Johnson, passed a bill to provide military aid to Israel totaling $14.3 billion. The bill does not include any aid for Ukraine.

The Senate could reject the House-passed bill and instead develop its own bipartisan bill that would include aid to Israel and Ukraine, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said.

On Nov. 3, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States has begun sending smaller packages of military aid to Ukraine to continue to support it while Congress is in "a stalemate" over funding.

