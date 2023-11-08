US has clear plan of support for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anhony Blinken has emphasised the importance of continued support for Ukraine after calling on Congress to approve US$11.8 billion in budget aid to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, Blinken on Twitter (X), retweeting a message from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Details: Blinken said Russia has started a war against Ukraine and can end it at any moment by withdrawing its troops and stopping the brutal attacks.

"Until it does, the United States has a clear way forward: Help Ukraine defend itself. Support the Ukrainian people. Hold Russia accountable," Blinken said.

Reminder:

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anhony Blinken and Samantha Power, Director of the US Agency for International Development, called on Congress to approve the allocation of US$11.8 billion in budget support to Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden is trying to convince the US Congress to support aid to both Ukraine and Israel and to approve a new US$106 billion aid package, which includes more than US$61 billion in funding for aid to Ukraine. US$11.8 billion is the portion of this aid package aimed at budget support.

However Mike Johnson, the new Speaker of the US House of Representatives, insists that the aid packages for Ukraine and Israel be considered by Congress separately, and the "Ukrainian" package be considered together with appropriations for border security with Mexico.

