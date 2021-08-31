US climate envoy in Japan to discuss effort to cut emissions

FILE - In this July 23, 2021, file photo, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry gestures during a photo opportunity with Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy. Kerry was in Tokyo on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry was in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss efforts to fight climate change with top Japanese officials ahead of a United Nations conference in November.

Kerry was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, as well as Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama.

Kerry arrived in Japan on Monday and will fly out on Tuesday evening to China for more climate talks — his second trip to the country under President Joe Biden's administration.

In his talks with Koizumi, Kerry was expected to discuss decarbonization efforts and cooperation between the two countries ahead of the U.N. climate conference, known as COP26, to be held in Glasgow in the first half of November.

During a visit to London last month, Kerry called on global leaders to work together and accelerate actions needed to curb rising temperatures to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels. He urged China to join the U.S. in urgently cutting carbon emissions.

China is the world's top carbon emitter, followed by the United States. Japan is fifth.

Many countries have pledged to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050. Japan has promised to strive to reduce its emissions by 46% from 2012 levels, up from an earlier target of 26%, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. China has also set a goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

Suga has said Japan will try to push the reduction as high as 50% to be in line with the European Union.

In order to achieve that target, Japan’s Environment Ministry is seeking a significant budget increase to promote renewable energy and decarbonizing programs. The Trade and Industry Ministry plans to use large subsidies to promote electric vehicles and wind power generation, according to a draft budget proposal for 2022.

The Trade and Industry Ministry, in its draft basic energy plan released in July, said the share of renewables should be raised to 36-38% of the power supply in 2030 from the current target of 22-24%. The plan maintains the current 20-22% target for nuclear energy as officials remain undecided over what to do with the nuclear industry that has struggled since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. The plan cuts the use of fossil fuel from 56% to 41%.

During his Sept. 1-3 China visit, Kerry is expected to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indians get obstruction call in 8th, rally past Red Sox 7-5

    Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a fielder’s obstruction call for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians rallied past the Boston Red Sox 7-5 Sunday. The Indians trailed 4-0 and didn’t have a hit against Boston rookie Tanner Houck until José Ramirez homered with one out in the sixth. Cleveland was still down 5-4 in the eighth when Austin Hedges hit a tying homer off Austin Davis (0-2).

  • Hurricane Ida: more than 1m without power as New Orleans assesses damage

    Crews using airboats and helicopters conduct search and rescue missions after at least two people killedHurricane Ida’s rampage through Louisiana – in pictures More than 1 million homes and businesses remained without power in and around New Orleans on Monday as residents and authorities began to assess “catastrophic” damage from Hurricane Ida, a 150mph monster storm that was the most powerful ever to hit Louisiana. At least two people are known to have been killed: a motorist who drowned in New

  • Afghanistan: Last US military flight departs ending America's longest war

    The US military's last C17 aircraft left Kabul with the ambassador on board early on Tuesday.

  • Blinken: U.S. will use lessons learned in Afghanistan to shape national security, foreign policy

    Blinken: U.S. will use lessons learned in Afghanistan to shape national security, foreign policy

  • Gold pulls back as dollar strengthens, caution sets in

    Gold prices slipped, after touching a near a four-week high earlier on Monday, as the dollar ticked up from its lows and investors showed caution in the run-up to the release of a key U.S. jobs report later in the week. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.4% at $1,812.2. Gold initially rose on Monday in the wake of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech to the annual Jackson Hole economic conference on Friday.

  • Urban tunnel explorer drowns after storm washes group into river, Minnesota cops say

    Two of the group managed to escape to the surface, but rushing waters pulled the rest away.

  • Split UN Security Council urges Taliban to allow travel, aid

    A divided U.N. Security Council pressed the Taliban on Monday to live up to pledges to let people leave Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrew its forces, but China and Russia refused to back the resolution, which they portrayed as diverting blame for chaos surrounding the U.S. pullout. Sponsored by the U.S., Britain and France, the measure also calls for letting humanitarian aid flow, upholding human rights and combating terrorism.

  • America’s War in Afghanistan Is Over but Our Big Lies About It Live On

    John Moore/GettyThe last American plane left Afghanistan on Monday after more than a decade of lazy showrunners letting self-proclaimed experts go on about how the Afghan government was making progress and the nation’s security forces were building capacity and securing the country. Now, it turns out, that what we called Afghanistan was always a fiction—a proxy of the United States, dependent on our military and doomed to failure without it.And because the show is a ratings hit again, however br

  • Facing China 'squeeze', Taiwan launches English-language news platform

    Taiwan launched a new English-language news and media streaming platform on Monday aiming to give it a greater voice on the world stage and help to tackle Beijing's "squeeze" of the Chinese-claimed island on the world stage. Taiwan+, backed by T$775 million ($28 million) in government funding, will broadcast content online focusing on news, as well as features about Taiwan, from food and tourism to culture and technology. President Tsai Ing-wen, in a recorded message to the launch party at a Taipei museum, said Taiwan needed a platform to highlight to the world the island's diversity, democratic achievements and aspiration to contribute to the international community.

  • Britain wins praise for role in Kabul evacuations as minister defends Dominic Raab

    Britain has been praised for its "leadership role" in the Kabul evacuations by allies, diplomatic sources have claimed amid widespread criticism of Dominic Raab's handling of the crisis.

  • With soldiers gone, security for remaining Americans in Afghanistan will depend on diplomacy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said fewer than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan and the actual number is "likely closer to 100."

  • German inflation hits fresh 13-year high in August

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to a fresh 13-year high in August, data showed on Monday, underlining growing price pressures as Europe's largest economy recovers from the pandemic and companies struggle with supply shortages. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 3.4% compared with 3.1% in July, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The August reading was in line with a Reuters poll and marked the highest since July 2008, when the harmonised inflation rate also hit 3.4%.

  • Giuliani’s PR Guru Resigns as Legal Walls Close In

    JIm Watson/GettyAs Rudy Giuliani navigates an increasingly lonely and stormy world amid a federal investigation and a billion-dollar defamation suit, he’ll now have to do so without his young but trusted communications director.Christianné Allen, the 22-year-old MAGA influencer who joined Giuliani’s team in August 2019, has resigned her post at Giuliani Communications LLC effective this week, The Daily Beast has learned.Allen says she has been replaced by Todd Shapiro, a former spokesperson for

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Suddenly Remembers At Least One Other Call With Trump On Jan. 6: Report

    "I know it was more than once. I just don’t recall the times," the Ohio congressman told Politico.

  • The US military says it permanently disabled over 150 vehicles and aircraft before leaving Kabul so they can 'never be used again'

    "We demilitarized those systems so that they'll never be used again," the US general leading US Central Command said Monday.

  • White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.

  • Don’t Negotiate With Trump’s Disease-Spreading Zombie Army

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyWhat will it take for the American majority to stop being hijacked by the bad-faith politics of an increasingly radicalized GOP that will stop at nothing to promote death and achieve minority rule?Most of us in this country, who have chosen life during a pandemic, are asked to coddle the unhinged temper tantrums and violent extremism of a conservative base that continues supporting the Jan. 6 violent insurrection and attacking our voting rights,

  • Column: Building a pipeline to the Mississippi? An idea as harebrained as the recall itself

    The proposal from recall candidate Kevin Paffrath seems emblematic of the nonsensical recall effort itself, columnist George Skelton writes.

  • California cannabis growers face big threats. The potential damages go beyond the plant.

    “It’s going to be tight. We’re going to be draining everything by the time this is over,” a cannabis cultivator who doubles as the fire chief said of his receding pond.

  • Madison Cawthorn Fantasizes About Busting Out Jan. 6 ‘Political Hostages’

    REUTERSMAGA-boosting Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) seemingly proposed another “Stop the Steal”-type rally in D.C. this week while sympathizing with the “political hostages” that were arrested and charged for participating in the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riots.On top of that, the far-right congressman further spoke in hypothetical terms about trying to “bust” out those jailed for crimes related to the insurrection, repeatedly referring to them as political prisoners. (Pro-Trump Republicans and right