US will close 4 emergency shelters for migrant children

  • File-This May 22, 2021, file photo shows the Long Beach Convention Center that is being used as a temporary shelter facility for immigrant children in Long Beach, Calif. U.S. Officials are closing four emergency facilities, two in Texas and two in California, set up to house migrant children caught crossing the border alone. But officials, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, cautioned that minors continue to arrive on the southwest border despite the summer heat. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
  • File— In this May 22, 2021 file photo, members of the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration and Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary, known as By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), hold a rally to demand the freedom of immigrant children in detention at a temporary shelter facility at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif. U.S. Officials are closing four emergency facilities, two in Texas and two in California, set up to house migrant children caught crossing the border alone. But officials, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, cautioned that minors continue to arrive on the southwest border despite the summer heat. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
  • FILE - In this May 11, 2021, file photo, three young migrants hold hands as they run in the rain at an intake area after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Roma, Texas. On Monday, June 21, 2021, more than a dozen immigrant children described difficult conditions, feelings of isolation and a desperation to get out of emergency facilities set up by the Biden administration to cope with a rise in the arrival of minors on the southwest border. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
1 / 3

Immigrant Children

File-This May 22, 2021, file photo shows the Long Beach Convention Center that is being used as a temporary shelter facility for immigrant children in Long Beach, Calif. U.S. Officials are closing four emergency facilities, two in Texas and two in California, set up to house migrant children caught crossing the border alone. But officials, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, cautioned that minors continue to arrive on the southwest border despite the summer heat. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
AMY TAXIN
·3 min read

U.S. officials will close four emergency facilities set up to house record numbers of migrant children crossing the Mexican border alone but cautioned Tuesday that minors were still arriving.

The Department of Health and Human Services will shut two facilities in Texas and two at convention centers in California by early August, Aurora Miranda-Maese, juvenile coordinator for the agency's office of refugee resettlement, said during a court hearing about custody conditions for migrant children.

Four of the large-scale shelters will remain open, including one that has faced criticism from immigrant advocates at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas, she said. Others are in Albion, Michigan; Pecos, Texas; and Pomona, California, she said.

U.S. officials have reported a recent drop in the number of children held in emergency facilities, including a more than 40% decline at Fort Bliss since mid-June. Miranda-Maese said more children are being released to relatives in the U.S. or being sent to state-licensed shelters, which have a higher standard of care.

The emergency sites were set up by the Biden administration this spring to handle a rise in the number of children arriving on the southern border alone, many fleeing violence in Central America and seeking to reunite with relatives in the United States.

Henry A. Moak Jr., juvenile coordinator for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said it isn't clear whether that's about to change despite the summer heat.

“It appears the numbers are still going up,” he told the court. “I don’t know if the hot weather is going to deter that at all.”

Health and Human Services cares for the children until they can be sent to live with relatives in the United States. The agency has about 15,000 children in its care, and fewer than 3,000 in emergency facilities, Miranda-Maese said. But she noted that the number of children received from border authorities has increased in the past week.

“That's concerning because this is definitely a very difficult and challenging time to be crossing the border,” she said.

Miranda-Maese recognized the challenges at Fort Bliss and said the facility was being reconfigured to a more child-friendly pod system with single cots instead of doubles. She said officials also are working to improve the system to screen relatives more quickly so children can go live with them.

Her comments came during a hearing in a federal court in Los Angeles that oversees a longstanding settlement governing custody conditions for immigrant children.

In recent filings to the court, more than a dozen children described their desperation to get out of the emergency facilities. In one account, a teenage girl said she had been at Fort Bliss for nearly 60 days and could hardly sleep at night because the lights were always on and she resorted to eating only popsicles and juice because the food was foul.

Carlos Holguin, an attorney for the children, said advocates were concerned that well-run facilities like one at the Long Beach Convention Center were being shut down while Fort Bliss will remain open. He also said it wasn't clear which children were sent to state-licensed shelters, which are governed by different standards, and which are sent to the emergency sites.

Officials are expected to file updates to the court in July. Another hearing is scheduled for August.

___

Taxin reported from Orange County, California.

.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2-year-old found dead in Oregon 58 years ago has just been identified, officials say

    The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.

  • U.S. defends strikes in Iraq, Syria as ‘necessary’

    The United States is defending air strikes it carried out in Syria and Iraq over the weekend - against militias aligned with Iran - that both the Syrian and Iraqi governments are calling a violation of their sovereignty... and the militias are vowing revenge. The U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in response to drone attacks by the group against U.S. personnel and facilities. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to reporters in Rome on Monday."We took necessary, appropriate, deliberate action that is designed to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message."Iraqi militia groups aligned with Iran named four members of the Kataib Sayyed al-Shuhada faction they said were killed in the attack on the Syria-Iraq border, and vowed to retaliate. Iraq's government condemned the strikes against Iran-aligned fighters and said it would "study all legal options" to prevent such action being repeated. Iran called on the U.S. to avoid "creating crisis" in the region.It was the second time this year President Joe Biden had ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia. Two anonymous U.S. officials told Reuters Iran-backed militias carried out at least five drone attacks against facilities used by the United States and coalition personnel in Iraq since April.The strikes come at a sensitive time between Washington and Tehran. Biden's administration has been looking to potentially revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki:"Certainly we want to look to build the Iran deal beyond what it was in the past. We've been very clear about that. And that's part of the discussions and negotiations and the next step would be the seventh round of discussions and negotiations. But I would say that as it relates to responding to attacks on our men and women serving or threats, I should say, to our facilities that are in the region - that we don't see that on the same exact track."Biden’s critics say Iran cannot be trusted, and point to the drone attacks as further evidence that Iran - and its proxies - will never accept a U.S. military presence in Iraq or Syria.

  • Woman shot four times by ex-husband hours before child custody hearing, Texas cops say

    The couple were reportedly fighting over custody of their four children.

  • Man cut off power before shooting ex-wife 4 times, deputies say

    Deputies say the man used the box on the side of the house to cut off all power before breaking into a window and shooting the woman four times.

  • U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran-backed militia, India sends 50k troops to China border, Canada sees record-high temperatures

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • US proposes to ban air travel between US and Belarus

    The United States on Tuesday proposed sharp restrictions on travel between the U.S. and Belarus, the latest fallout from the forced landing of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident Belarussian journalist. The Transportation Department said the order would bar airlines from selling tickets for travel between the two countries, with possible exceptions for humanitarian or national security reasons. There are no direct passenger flights between the U.S. and Belarus.

  • Mexicans choose deportation so they can try to enter illegally again

    One of the unusual quirks of the immigration crisis former Trump adviser Stephen Miller learned once inside the White House is that all migrants are not the same.

  • Miami building collapse: Why is the rescue effort taking so long?

    Emergency rescue teams have been working day and night since an apartment block collapsed.

  • Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage

    There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • "I said you're in f---ing charge!": Trump and Gen. Milley's Situation Room shouting match

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Pool contractor photographed damage in Florida building 36 hours before collapse

    A pool contractor photographed damage to the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, 36 hours before half of it collapsed.

  • Ted Cruz’s ‘Brazen Gaslighting’ Message Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

    The Texas GOP senator's attempt to slam White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn't go well.

  • Supreme Court defies critics with wave of unanimous decisions

    The opening term of the most conservative Supreme Court in a generation was supposed to bring an eruption of pent-up ideological rage. The rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, which solidified the court's 6-3 majority of Republican-appointees, raised hopes on the right and fears on left of an imminent blow to Obamacare, rollback of abortion rights and downgrade of LGBTQ equality in the name of religious freedom. "Many people expected that it would be a bunch of six to three decisions with Justice Barrett replacing the late Justice (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg," said Jeffrey Rosen, constitutional law professor and president of the National Constitution Center.

  • New Michael Wolff book reports Trump’s confusion during Capitol attack

    Mark Meadows reportedly said ‘We can’t organize that’ after Trump told supporters he’d march, according to LandslideUS politics – live coverage Donald Trump in Washington DC on 6 January. Photograph: Shawn Thew/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Donald Trump told supporters he would march on the Capitol with them on 6 January – then abandoned them after a tense exchange with his chief of staff, according to the first excerpt from Landslide, Michael Wolff’s third Trump White House exposé. The extract was publi

  • North Koreans are heartbroken over an 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media reports

    Kim Jong Un's recent weight loss is worrying people all over North Korea, a Pyongyang resident told tightly controlled state TV, reported Reuters.

  • Trump Organization executives can't stomach prison time and may flip if faced with criminal charges, former EVP says

    Barbara Res worked with Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari for almost 20 years. She said they may cooperate if they face criminal charges.

  • Days before the Florida condo collapsed, a pool contractor was told that the equipment room flooded so often that the water-pump motors had to be replaced every 2 years, a new report says

    A pool contractor saw the building two days before the collapse and noted an unusually high volume of water buildup in the basement, a new report says.

  • Resident of Florida condo that collapsed may have had his life saved, thanks to his girlfriend

    Erick De Moura, a resident of the Champlain Towers South complex, was planning to sleep home the night of the tragic collapse, but his girlfriend, Fernanda Figueiredo, insisted that he stay over at her house.

  • Revealed: neo-Confederate group includes military officers and politicians

    Leaked data shows other high-profile members have overlapping membership in more explicitly racist or violent groups Donald Trump supporters stand gather for his first post-presidency campaign rally in Wellington, Ohio, on Saturday. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Leaked membership data from the neo-Confederate Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) organization has revealed that the organization’s members include serving military officers, elected officials, public employees, and a national s